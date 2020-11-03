Generals reportedly affirm military will remain apolitical during and after election in call with news anchors

-
Generals reportedly affirm military will remain apolitical during and after election in call with news anchors11:56 a.m.
-
AI can catch COVID-19 cases based on how people 'produce sound,' MIT researchers find12:33 p.m.
-
The plight of the non-swing-state voter11:47 a.m.
-
New coronavirus study suggests T-cell immunity may last for at least 6 months10:55 a.m.
-
Trump sounds 'exhausted'10:18 a.m.
-
Trump starts Election Day by going on Fox News to complain about Fox News9:33 a.m.
-
Even Trump's favorite pollster thinks the election looks bad for him7:46 a.m.
-
Hurricane Eta strengthens to a dangerous Category 4, bears down on Nicaragua, Honduras6:38 a.m.
