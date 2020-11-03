See More Speed Reads
staying out of it
Generals reportedly affirm military will remain apolitical during and after election in call with news anchors

11:56 a.m.
Mark Milley.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Mark Milley, the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and two other four-star generals reportedly privately briefed anchors from ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, and Fox during an "unusual" off-the-record phone call about the military's commitment to remaining apolitical during the presidential election, two people familiar with the call told Axios.

Milley reportedly made it clear to the anchors that the military won't play any role if there's a disputed election, nor would it make any decision about removing a president from the White House.

As Axios notes, there's been speculation about whether the military would intervene if President Trump refused to leave the White House in the event he loses his re-election bid to the Democratic challenger, Joe Biden. Trump has said he would commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses, but he has simultaneously raised questions about potential election fraud, which his critics view as an attempt to delegitimize the result. Read more at Axios. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
AI can catch COVID-19 cases based on how people 'produce sound,' MIT researchers find

12:33 p.m.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have published a paper suggesting artificial intelligence can recognize potential coronavirus cases based on how people sound when they cough, PCMag reports.

The MIT team employed an AI model that was able to accurately identify 98.5 percent from people who were confined to have been infected by the coronavirus. The accuracy actually ticked up to 100 percent among people who were not displaying symptoms. "We think this shows that the way you produce sound changes when you have COVID, even if you're asymptomatic," Brian Subirana, the paper's co-author said.

The AI was already being used to analyze forced-cough recordings to catch signs of Alzheimer's, and it turned out the researchers didn't have to alter too much to try to pick up patterns specific to the coronavirus, as well.

Now, the MIT group is working to build an app that uses the AI model that could, in theory, serve as a free, non-invasive way to pre-screen for COVID-19. The app would not serve as a diagnostic tool itself, but would instead determine if a person should take a formal test. Read more at PCMag. Tim O'Donnell

Opinion
The plight of the non-swing-state voter

11:47 a.m.
Author: Joel Mathis
Joel Mathis

The last time a Democratic presidential candidate won the electoral votes of my home state, Kansas, was nearly a decade before I was born. That streak probably won't change this year. Nonetheless, I got up this morning and voted.

I have voted in a swing state and a non-swing state, and can tell you that voting in a swing state is a lot more fun. Candidates come and visit your city, sometimes repeatedly. The media focuses attention on your community. You feel like what you're doing matters.

Voting in a solidly blue or solidly red state can feel a bit like shouting into the void. If you're voting with the majority, you're just one more mote of dust on the camel's back. And thanks to the winner-take-all system that most states have for distributing Electoral College votes, casting your vote against your state's majority can feel like an utterly wasted act.

But I have decided my vote means something anyway.

Twice in this century, the popular vote loser has won the Electoral College. The first time it happened, in 2000, Americans treated it as a bit of a fluke — something that had never occurred before in our lifetimes, and probably wouldn't again. For a lot of observers, the second time, in 2016, proved there was a problem.

And so, candidates who win the Electoral College may win the presidency, but they'll probably need to win both the Electoral College and the popular vote to truly convince the public they're legitimate. My vote today won't affect the Electoral College. But it will have some small impact on whether the presidential campaign winner is seen as legitimate.

For now, at least, that has to be enough. Joel Mathis

Solving COVID
New coronavirus study suggests T-cell immunity may last for at least 6 months

10:55 a.m.
T-cell attacks coronavirus.
iStock.

T-cell immunity against the coronavirus could last for at least six months after infection, a study from the U.K. Coronavirus Immunology Consortium suggests.

The study, which is awaiting peer review, evaluated 100 health-care workers in the U.K. who had mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 cases in March and April and found that the defensive blood cells, which differ from antibodies, were present in all of them. The patients who experienced symptoms had T-cell levels that were at least 50 percent higher than the asymptomatic cases. That could mean either that people who had a more severe initial infection have more protection, or that those with milder or asymptomatic cases are able to control the virus with lower T-cell levels, The Guardian notes.

The results are promising, especially given that other recent studies have suggested antibodies are waning in the general population, but not definitive. Fiona Watt, the executive chair of the U.K.'s Medical Research Council, was optimistic, especially in terms of what it could mean for vaccine development. "If natural reinfection with the virus can elicit a robust T-cell response, then this may mean that a vaccine could do the same," she said. Read more at Bloomberg and The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

time for a quick nap
Trump sounds 'exhausted'

10:18 a.m.

President Trump just capped off a frantic effort in the final stretch of his re-election campaign, holding multiple rallies a day several days in a row, including five apiece on Sunday and Monday. And it sounds like the hectic schedule has taken a toll.

The president appeared on Fox & Friends on Tuesday morning as polls opened around the country, and many observers noted that he sounded exhausted.

Even his rhetoric was a bit toned down — Trump has stirred controversy throughout the campaign over how he may react to results on election night, and there have been reports (which he's denied) that he's planning to declare a premature victory if ahead. But on Tuesday, Trump merely said he'll declare victory "when there's victory, if there's victory ... there's no reason to play games." Tim O'Donnell

good morning
Trump starts Election Day by going on Fox News to complain about Fox News

9:33 a.m.

There's something to be said for consistency, regardless of circumstances.

President Trump kicked off Election Day morning by phoning into Fox & Friends. Host Brian Kilmeade asked the president to respond to some criticism issued by his predecessor, Barack Obama, who has been campaigning for Trump's Democratic challenger, Joe Biden. Trump, who generally doesn't shy away from going after Obama, wound up turning the tables on Fox News in this instance for providing too much coverage of Biden's campaign.

"Fox puts [Obama] on more than anybody else, which is sort of shocking to me because Fox has changed a lot," he complained, adding that he thinks the network's coverage is "the biggest difference" between his 2016 presidential run and the current one.

Fox & Friends' trio of hosts pushed back a little in an attempt to defend their network, arguing that Fox tries to cover both sides equally, but Trump wasn't buying it. He did, however, concede there were individuals that he still appreciates, including the Fox & Friends crew, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and Tucker Carlson.

Biden, meanwhile, began his day by attending a church service in Delaware before visiting the gravesites of his late son, Beau, and his first wife, Neilia, and daughter, Naomi, who were killed in a car crash in 1972. Tim O'Donnell

2020 poll watch
Even Trump's favorite pollster thinks the election looks bad for him

7:46 a.m.
Trump rallies
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

"When President Trump talks about polling, his focus is very much on survey-takers that he thinks are good for him," Maggie Haberman reports at The New York Times. And those that show him trailing Democratic nominee Joe Biden — "virtually all national polls — are simply 'fake news.'" The polls that "matter" for Trump "seem to boil down to Rasmussen Reports, which consistently — and in isolation — has a rosier picture for the president nationally than other surveys do, and the Trafalgar Group," Haberman notes.

On Monday, Scott Rasmussen said "the data clearly suggests that when all the votes are counted, Joe Biden will be the president-elect." And that data includes Rasmussen's own polling.

Rasmussen wrote at PoliticalIQ that his national polling over the past month has "consistently shown the former vice president with a 7 or 8 point advantage," much stronger than Hillary Clinton's lead in 2016, and his final polls show Biden ahead by 7 points in Michigan, 6 points in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, 4 points in Florida, and 1 point in North Carolina. "Bluntly," he added, "the president cannot be re-elected without winning both" Florida and North Carolina.

Look, "if you think that polling is irrevocably broken because of 2016 — well, that's not really correct," Nate Silver writes in his final election forecast at FiveThirtyEight. "On the other hand, if it weren't for 2016, people might look at Joe Biden's large lead in national polls — the largest of any candidate on the eve of the election since Bill Clinton in 1996 — and conclude that Trump was certain to be a one-term president." It isn't certain — Trump could still win.

Trump and his advisers certainly see a path to victory, the Times reports. As Trump crams in a final flurry of rallies in swing states, he "has drawn encouragement from his larger audiences and from a stream of relatively upbeat polling information that advisers have curated for him, typically filtering out the bleakest numbers," the Times reports. That fits with Trump's "choose-your-own-adventure approach to polling that has shown little understanding of data science," Haberman adds. Trump "treats voter support as a mystical, rather than a mathematical, proposition." Peter Weber

2020 hurricane season
Hurricane Eta strengthens to a dangerous Category 4, bears down on Nicaragua, Honduras

6:38 a.m.

Hurricane Eta tripled in strength in 24 hours and was bearing down on Nicaragua and Honduras Tuesday morning as a dangerous Category 4 storm, with winds of 150 mph and heavy rains already causing rivers to flood. Eta is expected to crawl over Central America for several days, dumping 10 to 35 inches of rain before passing back into the Caribbean. "This rainfall would lead to catastrophic, life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding, along with landslides in areas of higher terrain of Central America," the National Hurricane Center forecast.

Nicaragua and Honduras evacuated residents from coastal islands and low-lying coastal areas in preparation for Eta's arrival. The hurricane is drawing comparisons to 1998's Hurricane Mitch, one of the most destructive Atlantic hurricanes on record, blamed for more than 9,000 deaths. Eta is the 28th named Atlantic storm this year — tying a 2005 record, though it is the first to reach the seventh letter of the Greek alphabet because one of the 2005 storms was retroactively included one of the 28 storms. It is also the fifth major hurricane this year and the eight to meet the definition for rapid intensification. The hurricane season doesn't end until Nov. 30. Peter Weber

