Florida votes to raise its minimum wage to $15

-
Florida votes to raise its minimum wage to $1511:28 p.m.
-
Republican Senate wins prove money isn't everything11:41 p.m.
-
Georgia's most populous county stopped counting ballots at 10:30 p.m.11:27 p.m.
-
GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler, Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock advance to Georgia runoff vote11:19 p.m.
-
Trump projected to win Kansas, Missouri, Utah, and Nebraska11:13 p.m.
-
Biden projected to win California, Oregon, and Washington11:13 p.m.
-
Trump projected to win Florida11:08 p.m.
-
Democrat Sarah McBride of Delaware to become nation's 1st transgender state senator10:58 p.m.
11:28 p.m.
Opinion
11:41 p.m.
11:27 p.m.
11:19 p.m.
11:13 p.m.
11:13 p.m.
11:08 p.m.
10:58 p.m.