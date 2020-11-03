See More Speed Reads
2020 election
Florida votes to raise its minimum wage to $15

11:28 p.m.
Minimum wage in Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Florida is projected to side with President Trump in the 2020 election — but it also supports a very progressive policy change.

With more than 10 million votes counted late Tuesday night, nearly two-thirds of voters have agreed with a constitutional amendment to raise Florida's minimum wage, The New York Times and The Associated Press project. The state's current minimum wage of $8.56 will rise to $10 by September 2021, and will grow another $1 per year until it hits $15 an hour in 2026.

Progressive groups and political candidates have made a $15 minimum wage a key part of their platforms, with former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) bringing it to a national level. Democrats officially adopted the $15 minimum wage as part of their 2020 platform thanks to Sanders' advocacy. No other Southern states have raised their minimum wages to $15, but Florida will be the eighth state in the U.S. to raise the wage. Kathryn Krawczyk

Opinion
Republican Senate wins prove money isn't everything

11:41 p.m.
Author: Joel Mathis
Joel Mathis

One early lesson for Democrats from Election Night results in Senate races: Money isn't everything.

In Kentucky, Amy McGrath vastly outraised incumbent Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell. Jamie Harrison did the same thing to Sen. Lindsey Graham in South Carolina. As did Barbara Bollier in Kansas, who raked in far more cash than GOP nominee Roger Marshall.

It didn't matter. McConnell and Graham retained their seats, and Marshall won his first campaign for the Senate. Those seats have traditionally been held by Republicans, and now will remain in GOP hands for six more years at least.

This suggests that — despite the notion that state and local races have increasingly become nationalized — it remains somewhat true that all politics is local. A lot of the money raised by the Democratic candidates came from out-of-state donors: ActBlue, a national platform for Democratic fundraising, took in a stunning $1.5 billion in contributions over the summer. Outsiders wanted Democrats to win those states' Senate seats more than their residents did.

That's not to say that money doesn't make a difference. Cash probably helped McGrath, Harrison, and Bollier make their races more competitive than they otherwise would have been — it helped them buy a seat at the table, at the very least. But Kentucky, South Carolina, and Kansas tend to be conservative states with lots of conservative voters.

It was going to take more than money to change that fact; a cultural shift would have been required. Such shifts usually take more than one campaign cycle. Joel Mathis

2020 election
Georgia's most populous county stopped counting ballots at 10:30 p.m.

11:27 p.m.
Georgia voting.
Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

It's bedtime in Georgia! In Fulton County — the state's most populous county, which includes Atlanta — officials said they would stop counting mail-in ballots at 10:30 p.m., with the plan of resuming in the morning, NBC News reports. Hey, that's fine, it's not like we're in the middle of an incredibly contentious election or anything!

The count in Fulton County had already been delayed earlier in the evening, after a pipe burst near a room where some of the ballots were being held. Because the region is home to a tenth of all Georgians, the further hold-up will affect when the whole state is able to report its final tally. Trump leads in the Peach State as of 11 p.m. ET with 63 percent reporting, although his margin is expected to narrow or potentially flip, since mail-in ballots are projected to skew blue, especially in Atlanta.

Still, Georgian officials' decision to hit the hay could result in sleepless nights for a lot of other Americans, as it makes the chance of having a definitive call on the president by Tuesday night even slimmer. Jeva Lange

election 2020
GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler, Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock advance to Georgia runoff vote

11:19 p.m.
Kelly Loeffler.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A 20-candidate race for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia is down to two winners, incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) and Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock, a preacher at Martin Luther King Jr.'s Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. Loeffler, a millionaire appointed to the seat by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) in 2019, spent the campaign battling Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), who conceded Tuesday night and threw his support to Loeffler. Loeffler and Warnock will face off in a runoff election in January. Peter Weber

election 2020
Trump projected to win Kansas, Missouri, Utah, and Nebraska

11:13 p.m.
President Trump.
Illustrated | Getty Images, iStock

A few more red states have been added to President Trump's column.

NBC News and CNN on Tuesday night projected that Trump will win Kansas and its six electoral votes. Additionally, Trump is also projected to win the state of Missouri, NBC News and CNN report, as well as Utah, per CNN and Fox News.

Finally, Trump will also win at least three out of the five electoral votes in Nebraska, CNN and ABC News project. These were the latest states Trump picked up after winning them in 2016, and he has also now been projected to win the key battleground state of Florida. Brendan Morrow

election 2020
Biden projected to win California, Oregon, and Washington

11:13 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Illustrated | Getty Images, iStock

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is projected to win California, Oregon, and Washington.

Several news outlets called the races when polls closed at 8 p.m. local time, including The Associated Press, ABC News, NBC News, Fox News, and CNN.

California has 55 electoral votes, Oregon has seven electoral votes, and Washington has 12 electoral votes. These states are reliably blue during presidential elections, and President Trump lost all of them to Hillary Clinton in 2016. Catherine Garcia

election 2020
Trump projected to win Florida

11:08 p.m.
President Trump.
Illustrated | Getty Images, iStock

President Trump will win Florida's 29 electoral votes, Fox News and Decision Desk HQ project.

With 94 percent of estimated votes reported, Trump has 51.2 percent of the vote and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has 47.7 percent of the vote. Trump had strong showings in the Panhandle region, with Biden doing well in Leon County, where Tallahassee is, and Orange County, home to Orlando. Going into the election, polls showed a very tight race between the candidates.

Trump won the battleground state in 2016 with 48.6 percent of the vote, compared to Hillary Clinton's 47.4 percent. Catherine Garcia

election 2020
Democrat Sarah McBride of Delaware to become nation's 1st transgender state senator

10:58 p.m.
Sarah McBride.
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Democrat Sarah McBride is projected to win the race in Delaware State Senate District 1, becoming the United States' first openly transgender state senator.

McBride will replace outgoing state Sen. Harris McDowell (D). Annise Parker, president and CEO of the LGBTQ Victory Fund, said in a statement McBride's "overwhelming victory is a powerful testament to the growing influence of transgender leaders in our politics and gives hope to countless trans people looking toward a brighter future."

In 2017, Democrat Danica Roem was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates, becoming the first openly transgender lawmaker in U.S. history. Catherine Garcia

