Fox News decision desk director: 'I'd rather be Joe Biden than Donald Trump' in Michigan and Wisconsin

All eyes are on Michigan and Wisconsin as the tight 2020 presidential contest continues.

On Wednesday morning, Fox News decision desk director Arnon Mishkin outlined how even if President Trump picks up Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, he also needs Wisconsin or Michigan to win the election. In these two states, which previously helped deliver Trump his 2016 victory, Biden currently has a very narrow lead, according to The New York Times. While Fox News can't yet project a winner in either race, Mishkin suggested Biden might have better odds at taking the states.

"When I look at Michigan and Wisconsin right now, we are nowhere near calling it, but in those states, I'd rather be Joe Biden than Donald Trump," Mishkin said on Fox & Friends, per Mediaite. "In North Carolina and Georgia, I'd rather be Donald Trump than Joe Biden."

When it comes to Pennsylvania, a state where the election result may not be known for several more days, Mishkin was unsure whether he'd rather be Biden or Trump there, but he suggested Wisconsin and Michigan may be the real "ground zero" of the race.

"If the president wins both Wisconsin and Michigan, North Carolina and Georgia, he's the next president," Mishkin said. "If Biden wins Nevada, Wisconsin, and Michigan, he's the next president. We all think that Pennsylvania's ground zero, [but] it might not be. It may be Wisconsin and Michigan." Brendan Morrow