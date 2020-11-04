No, Sharpies aren't ruining ballots in Arizona

-
No, Sharpies aren't ruining ballots in Arizona7:35 p.m.
U.S. sets record with 100,000 new coronavirus cases in 1 day8:59 p.m.
Michigan Democrat Gary Peters projected for narrow Senate victory8:45 p.m.
Trump reportedly didn't spend much time in Arizona because he doesn’t like traveling west8:45 p.m.
A record number of Native American women will soon serve in Congress8:24 p.m.
Trump campaign files lawsuit to halt vote count in Georgia7:34 p.m.
Ohio's Republican governor: 'Every vote has to be counted'6:47 p.m.
Critics shoot down Trump campaign's unfounded victory declaration in Pennsylvania4:58 p.m.
