No, Sharpies aren't ruining ballots in Arizona

Election officials in Arizona confirmed on Wednesday that Sharpies can be used to mark ballots in the state, despite internet rumors to the contrary.

The latest conspiracy theory making the rounds on Twitter is that in Maricopa County, poll workers gave voters Sharpies, which ruined and invalidated ballots, especially those cast for President Trump. The Maricopa County Elections Department tweeted a clarification, saying that Sharpies are used so ink doesn't smudge when votes are counted, and "new offset columns on the ballots means bleed through won't impact your vote."

Officials said even if there was somehow a problem recording these ballots on the tabulation machines, there is a process in place to keep those ballots from being cancelled out, The Associated Press reports. Both AP and Fox News have called the race in Arizona, which has 11 electoral votes, for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Catherine Garcia