Biden urges supporters to remain calm: 'The process is working'4:38 p.m.
Pelosi reportedly declares election a 'big win' for Democrats. Moderate Democrat profanely disagrees.4:57 p.m.
A Georgia runoff candidate's new ad reminds us that the election cycle is never over3:48 p.m.
Trump campaign loses another 2 ballot counting battles in Michigan and Pennsylvania3:42 p.m.
Trump aides are reportedly discussing a possible 2024 'resurrection run' if Biden wins2:47 p.m.
Facebook shuts down 'Stop the Steal' group over its 'delegitimization of the election process'2:16 p.m.
Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit challenging Georgia vote counting1:06 p.m.
Trump campaign predicts it 'will win Pennsylvania' after already prematurely claiming victory11:52 a.m.
