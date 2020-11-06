See More Speed Reads
CNN's Abby Phillip reacts to potential Biden victory: 'Black women did that'

10:31 a.m.
Abby Phillips on CNN.
Screenshot/Twitter/LisPower1/CNN

On Friday morning, Biden pulled ahead in Pennsylvania, putting him in position to win the presidency if he holds his lead. On CNN, White House correspondent Abby Phillip took a moment to process what it would mean for the Trump era to end in such a way. "Can I just say," she began, "that for Black women, this has been really a proving moment for their political strength, in carrying Joe Biden to the Democratic nomination through the primary. Black women did that."

But the moment is about more than just Biden, Phillip stressed. It's also about Black women having potentially put a Black woman in the White House, too, with would-be Vice President Kamala Harris. "That is the historical poetry that I think we will live with for a long time," Phillip said. "Donald Trump's political career began with the racist birther lie. It may very well end with a Black woman in the White House." Watch below. Jeva Lange

Fox News anchors reportedly instructed not to call Biden president-elect, even if the network projects his win

11:22 a.m.
The News Corp. building
Kevin Hagen/Getty Images

Fox News anchors are reportedly being told not to refer to former Vice President Joe Biden as the president-elect, even if the network projects that he has been elected president.

The network has told anchors to "stay away" from referring to Biden using that term should Fox News call the race in his favor, telling them to instead use language like saying Biden has "enough electoral votes to win the presidency," CNN reports. One memo from Fox tells anchors to emphasize the legal efforts from President Trump's campaign in key states, saying, "We will report both sides until there is further guidance."

The CNN report says that it's possible this instruction could change but notes that the network referred to President Trump as the president-elect of the United States the day after the 2016 presidential election.

None of the major news networks has called the presidential race yet, but were Fox News to project Biden as the winner Pennsylvania, it would also be projecting him as the winner of the race overall. The network was previously the first to project Biden as the winner in Arizona, but as of Friday morning, other news networks still say that race is too close to call. Trump was reportedly so upset by Fox's Arizona projection that he called up Fox owner Rupert Murdoch to complain.

Following CNN's reporting about Fox's memos advising against calling Biden the president elect, CNN's Jake Tapper on Friday called on Fox reporters to ignore the "crazy instruction" and said that those who follow it "might as well hand in your press credential at the same time because you can't be taken seriously as a journalist." Despite the reported instruction, though, Fox News' Chris Wallace on Friday morning said that by this Sunday, "We may be talking about Biden as the president-elect." Brendan Morrow

Georgia's secretary of state promises a recount

10:56 a.m.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden may be in the lead in Georgia, but a win is still uncertain — and likely will be for a while.

After close to three days of counting votes in the traditionally red state, Biden's vote tally exceeded President Trump's for the first time. And with just a small number of ballots left to count, it seems the Democrat will remain there. Still, Biden's tiny lead will certainly be subject to a second look, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) said Thursday in announcing a recount.

Raffensperger's announcement isn't surprising given that with just a tiny amount of votes left to count at 10:30 a.m. EDT, Biden only had a 1,579-vote lead over Trump. That's less than a .1 percent advantage. Candidates can request a recount if the margin between the candidates is less than .5 percent, as can election superintendents. And given that Trump's campaign has challenged vote counting in every close state so far, it's likely it'll demand recounts wherever it can as well. Kathryn Krawczyk

Biden campaign jokes the government 'is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House' if Trump refuses to concede

10:52 a.m.
Joe Biden.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

As it looks increasingly likely that former Vice President Joe Biden will win Pennsylvania, and therefore the election, the Trump campaign has signaled that the president doesn't plan to concede even if a loss is decisive. On Friday, the Trump campaign went as far as to issue a statement reiterating its belief that "the election is not over."

But even as some have fretted about what might happen if Trump ultimately refuses to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, the Biden campaign seems unperturbed. "As we said on July 19th, the American people will decide this election," the campaign wrote Friday, adding that "the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House."

Still, there are downsides to Trump refusing to concede. Read more about what that would mean for Biden here at The Week. Jeva Lange

Trump allies reportedly discussing who will have to break the news of his potential loss

10:18 a.m.
Donald Trump
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

As former Vice President Joe Biden appears on the cusp of potentially winning the presidency, President Trump's allies are reportedly discussing how to tell him that he may have lost his re-election bid.

No winner in the presidential race has been projected yet, but as Biden pulls ahead in Pennsylvania, CNN reports that those around Trump are discussing who might have a tough discussion with the president, who has baselessly claimed he is being cheated out of a victory.

"People around Trump are working to identify who might be able to communicate to him the stark reality," CNN reports. "There has been talk of potentially Jared Kushner or Ivanka Trump, though their willingness to lead a difficult intervention wasn't clear."

One way of doing so that has been discussed, CNN writes, is "framing potential conversations with Trump around the idea of preserving his brand for life after being president," and The New York Times also reports that Republicans are discussing how to bring up with Trump "what leaving quietly could mean for his family, his business and his own ability to remain in politics."

But according to CNN, Trump has "given virtually no thought" to the idea that he might not win a second term, and that idea was "not discussed widely among his team." He also reportedly does not have a concession speech prepared.

Trump has reportedly told people he does not intend to concede the race, and Axios' Jonathan Swan writes that "nobody I have spoken to on the campaign or in the White House believes that Trump would ever publicly acknowledge a loss, even long after the election is certified." The Times similarly reports that while some believe Trump could ultimately concede if a loss becomes clear, "he will most likely never publicly accept the result" of the election. Brendan Morrow

The Trump campaign insists 'the election is not over' as Biden looks to lock in Pennsylvania

9:56 a.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden pulled ahead of President Trump in Pennsylvania on Friday morning, with FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver writing that the incumbent president "has no path back in Pennsylvania. The outcome is not in doubt." But while winning Pennsylvania would hand a victory to Biden with its 20 Electoral College votes, the Trump campaign has revolted against what to many seems like the writing on the wall. "The election is not over," the Trump campaign general counsel, Matt Morgan, wrote in a statement released Friday. "The false projection of Joe Biden is based on results in four states that are far from final."

It's true that none of the four remaining decisive states — Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, and Arizona — have officially been called by a majority of networks; only Fox News and The Associated Press have Arizona in the "Biden" column so far, with the rest remaining too close to call. But bipartisan election experts say the path to victory for Trump, based on the remaining ballots which are expected to lean Democrat, is increasingly slim.

Meanwhile, Trump and his allies have continued to spread unfounded conspiracies claiming they've been robbed of the election. Jeva Lange

Trump doesn't have to concede. But it could affect Biden's Secret Service protection.

9:35 a.m.
Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

This year's drawn-out presidential vote count is also delaying Democratic nominee Joe Biden's Secret Service protection.

While Biden is receiving Secret Service protection as a major-party candidate, he'll get a higher level of protection if he's projected to have won the 2020 presidential election. But agency protocol dictates the current president concede the race before the Secret Service acknowledges a transfer of power, possibly delaying Biden's ramped-up protection for another month, The Washington Post reports.

Usually the Secret Service assigns a slate of agents to protect the president-elect after a late-night concession from the losing candidate and a victory speech from the winner, the Post reports. But this year's lengthy vote counting has delayed that process, and President Trump also isn't expected to concede anytime soon if he loses. So while additional security for Biden is expected to start Friday if he's projected the winner, Trump's lack of concession means Biden likely wouldn't get "a full protective detail that accompanies a president-elect," the Post writes.

Instead, the Secret Service could wait until the Electoral College meets in December to confirm the vote before increasing Biden's protection. That's what happened in 2000, when the Secret Service maintained Al Gore's protection as the vice president while protecting George W. Bush as a major party candidate. Still, a former agent tells the Post that the agency would "probably feel duty-bound to ramp up protection" for Biden before the Electoral College meets.

The Secret Service declined to comment to the Post, as did a Biden campaign aide. Kathryn Krawczyk

Wisconsin Republicans caught apparently encouraging voter fraud in Pennsylvania

9:12 a.m.
Trump supporter.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

President Trump raged on Wednesday that he wants "all voting to stop." But emails obtained by The Daily Beast and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel revealed Friday that it was Republican Party officials in Wisconsin who have allegedly been urging their volunteers to call Pennsylvanians and implore them to send in late — and therefore illegal — votes. "That would be exactly what the president and his campaign are accusing Democrats of doing," one legal expert observed to The Daily Beast.

The email was sent by a group called Kenosha For Trump around 5 p.m. on Thursday. "Trump Victory urgently needs volunteers to make phone calls to Pennsylvania Trump supporters to return their absentee ballots," the email read. The scheme seemed aimed to take advantage of a ruling in the state that said absentee ballots received by 5 p.m. on Friday must be counted — so long as they were properly postmarked by Election Day.

"[B]allots received by that point without postmarks, or with illegible postmarks, will be considered to have been mailed in time 'unless a preponderance of the evidence demonstrates that it was mailed after Election Day,'" the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports, adding that "in Pennsylvania, postage is prepaid on some ballot envelopes. These prepaid envelopes are not automatically postmarked." The idea appeared to be to slip votes through by the Friday deadline in order to swing margins in the state back in Trump's favor, although Ben Geffen, an attorney at the Public Interest Law Center in Philadelphia, mused to The Daily Beast, "I wonder if they’re doing this in hopes of slipping one through and then waving it around as an example of the flawed process."

Either way, experts agreed the plan was exceedingly dumb. "This seems deeply stupid as it seems to be a solicitation to commit voter fraud," Richard Hasen, an elections law specialist, told the Journal Sentinel. "It's hard to believe this is real." Jeva Lange

