Joe Biden is elected 46th president of the United States

11:36 a.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States, according to NBC News, ABC News, CBS News, and CNN. The networks made the call on Saturday morning after new numbers out of Pennsylvania confirmed that President Trump no longer had a viable path to victory in the state. Biden now has 273 Electoral College votes, and leads in the yet-to-be-called races in Nevada, Arizona, and Georgia.

Trump has maintained that widespread voter fraud was costing him the election, despite there being no evidence to back up his claims. Earlier Saturday, he had tweeted, "I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!" Jeva Lange

GOP fight against late-arriving mail ballots in Pennsylvania likely wouldn't affect enough votes to close gap

10:43 a.m.

President Trump on Saturday continued to push unfounded allegations of voter fraud via his Twitter account, as his Democratic competitor Joe Biden builds a lead in several state that has him on pace for more than 270 electoral votes and, subsequently, the presidency.

Trump was particularly focused on Pennsylvania, which he was leading until Friday morning when Biden grabbed the edge. The president took issue with the fact that the Keystone state was accepting ballots after 8 p.m. on Election Day. Pennsylvania, under a ruling by the state Supreme Court, is allowed to count ballots postmarked by Election Day that arrived by 5 p.m. on Friday. However, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito approved a GOP request that county boards must comply with state guidelines to segregate the late arriving ballots from those that were received on or before Election Day.

Republicans are counting that as a win, but Alito did not direct officials to stop counting votes like they sought, and 42 of the state's 67 counties confirmed they were already following Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar's order to separate the ballots, per The Washington Post. That does mean 25 other counties didn't respond after the state GOP contacted them to see if they were following suit, but either way it appears that the total number of ballots the order applies to is relatively small compared to Biden's lead, which is now more than 27,000 votes. The United States Postal Service reportedly processed 4,900 ballots in Pennsylvania on Wednesday and Thursday, which wouldn't make up that difference. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Meadows reportedly tested positive for coronavirus as U.S. sets another record

7:55 a.m.
Mark Meadows.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday, The New York Times and The Washington Post report.

Additionally, a Trump campaign adviser and four other White House officials have reportedly been diagnosed with COVID-19. A White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Times the various cases were meant to be kept under wraps, which is in line with Meadows' reported efforts to prevent a recent outbreak within Vice President Mike Pence's office from reaching the public.

Meadows was at President Trump's election party at the White House on Tuesday. Per the Times, there were hundreds of people gathered in the East Room for several hours, many not wearing masks. The Times and the Post note that Meadows has repeatedly downplayed the importance of masks throughout the pandemic.

The news of the infections within the campaign and White House come as the U.S. reported 132,000 new cases nationwide Friday, a third-straight single-day record. Read more at The New York Times and The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Biden urges unity and an end to 'warfare' in politics

November 6, 2020
Joe Biden.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

A confident Joe Biden declared late Friday night that it's "clear we're gonna win this race," thanks to "a record number of Americans" of all races and religions who "chose change over more of the same."

Speaking from Wilmington, Delaware, Biden touted the fact that the Democratic ticket has already received a record 74 million votes and is "on track to over 300 electoral college votes," but stopped short of declaring victory. Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), are leading President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona. "These tallies aren't just numbers," Biden said. "They represent votes and voters, men and women who exercised their fundamental right to have their voice heard."

Those voters have "given us a mandate for action on COVID, the economy, climate change, and systemic racism," Biden continued. He shared that yesterday, his team met with public health experts to discuss the pandemic and the country's economic crisis, and while "we can't save any of the lives that have been lost, we can save a lot of lives in the months ahead."

Biden also said it's clear that people "want the country to come together, not continue to pull apart." People are entitled to their own political beliefs, he added, and "strong disagreements" are a healthy part of democracy, but "we're not enemies. We're Americans."

He called for an end to politics being more about "warfare" than actually getting things done for the country, and also dismissed Trump's calls to stop the counting of votes. "The way democracy works, your vote will be counted," Biden declared. "I don't care how hard people try to stop it. I will not let it happen. The people will be heard." Catherine Garcia

GOP Sen. David Perdue, Democrat Jon Ossoff headed for Georgia runoff

November 6, 2020
Jon Ossoff.
ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images

Georgia's Senate races will both remain up in the air until at least January.

Both Sen. David Perdue (R) and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff have failed to get a majority of the vote in Georgia's Senate race, The New York Times and The Associated Press project. They'll advance to a runoff race in January, as will the Georgia special Senate race between Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock.

With 98 percent of votes reported, Perdue secured 49.8 percent of the vote to Ossoff's 47.9 percent. With neither hitting 50 percent, Georgia election law moves the top two candidates to a runoff. In the other race, Warnock got 32.9 percent of the vote to Loeffler's 26 percent, with GOP Rep. Doug Collins getting another 20 percent. Both of these races will be vital in determining which party controls the Senate. North Carolina and Alaska's races still haven't been called, and at the moment both parties are projected to have 48 seats in the next Senate.

Georgia's presidential results still haven't been called for either Democratic nominee Joe Biden or President Trump as of Friday evening. Biden has been building a lead in Georgia as more votes are counted, and a win there would put him just one Electoral College vote from victory. Kathryn Krawczyk

Facebook employee warned of spike in company's internal 'violence and incitement trends' metric during election week

November 6, 2020
QAnon supporters.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Facebook's internal monitoring of "violence and incitement trends" showed a 45 percent spike based on hashtags and search terms during the days immediately before and after the presidential election, BuzzFeed News reports. The metric had an average score of around 400 on Oct. 31, rising to nearly 580 as of Thursday morning.

Facebook has faced heavy criticism over the years for not doing more to curb the spread of conspiracies on its platform. The social media website recently cracked down on QAnon groups, and in the aftermath of the election, deleted a fast-growing pro-Trump Facebook group that falsely purported Democrats were trying to steal the election. Around the country, Trump supporters have gathered to protest the election results, and in some cases, cities have potentially thwarted attacks on election officials.

BuzzFeed News is the first to report the existence of the internal "violence and incitement" metric at Facebook. The recent spike was apparently triggered by gains made in "some conspiracy theory and general unhappiness posts/hashtags," according to an assessment by one employee. "The 'probable violence and incitement' metric for Explore has been slowly rising over the last few days," the employee had warned his or her colleagues. "The risky hashtags seem conspiracy-theory-esque."

A Facebook spokeswoman confirmed that the company is keeping tabs on developments, without speaking of the violence and incitement meter directly. "We're staying vigilant in detecting content that could incite violence during this time of heightened uncertainty," she said. "We've readied products and policies in advance of this period so we can take action quickly and according to our plans." Read the whole scoop at BuzzFeed News. Jeva Lange

Bannon's lawyer drops him after comments suggesting Fauci should be beheaded

November 6, 2020
Steve Bannon
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

President Trump's former chief strategist Stephen Bannon, who was arrested over the summer for alleged fraud, has lost his lawyer after suggesting that Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray should be beheaded.

Lawyer William Burck on Friday "abruptly moved to drop" Bannon as a client after the former Trump strategist suggested violence against Fauci and Wray, The New York Times reports. Burck reportedly did not provide an explanation as to why he was doing so. A judge will have to approve change, the Times notes.

"Mr. Bannon is in the process of retaining new counsel," a letter to the court reportedly said.

The move came after Bannon said during his online show that Trump should fire Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Wray, director of the FBI, at the start of a second term should he win re-election, and then suggested he would like both to be killed.

"I'd actually like to go back to the old times of Tudor England," Bannon said. "I'd put the heads on pikes. Right? I'd put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats. You either get with the program or you're gone."

Twitter has also permanently suspended Bannon's show's account over the remarks, while YouTube removed a video of the comments for violating its policy against "inciting violence," CNN reports.

Bannon was arrested and hit with charges in August for allegedly defrauding donors to an online "Build the Wall" fundraising campaign. He has pleaded not guilty.

Fauci has spoken out about receiving death threats against him and his family during the COVID-19 pandemic, telling 60 Minutes in October that the "very fact that a public health message to save lives triggers such venom and animosity to me that it results in real and credible threats to my life and my safety" is "sad." Brendan Morrow

Philadelphia police investigate bomb threat against vote counting center

November 6, 2020
Philadelphia Convention Center.
Chris McGrath/Getty Images

On Friday, Philadelphia police investigated a bomb threat made against the city's Convention Center, where votes are still being tallied, while also revealing additional information pertaining to arrests made on Thursday related to a possible threat against the same location.

In a news conference, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw confirmed that police arrested two out-of-state men on Thursday following a tip from the FBI that warned "an individual or a group was traveling to the city from Virginia in a Hummer with the intention of attacking the election location," The Independent reports. The men, who are 61 and 42 years old, had traveled to Philadelphia from Virginia in a silver Hummer that sported stickers related to the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Officers stopped the men after noticing that one had a Beretta 9mm pistol and the other had a concealed Beretta .40 caliber handgun, NBC News reports; the men also reportedly had an "AR-15 style weapon" in their truck, with "approximately 160 rounds of ammunition." The men were arrested and charged for allegedly not having a valid Pennsylvania firearms license.

On Friday afternoon, Philadelphia police further conducted evacuations downtown after bomb threats were made in two calls by the same individual. The police confirmed that the threats were against the Philadelphia Convention Center, but after sweeps of the surrounding area by K9 units, no device had been found as of 3 p.m, the Philly Voice reports.

While both incidents potentially targeted the vote counting center, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said of the Virginia duo who'd been arrested Thursday that "we do not have indications that the story is bigger than these two individuals." Philadelphia's ballots have emerged as some of the most pivotal of the election, since its Democratic-leaning returns have put Vice President Joe Biden over the edge in the state, which, if he wins, would deliver him the presidency. Jeva Lange

