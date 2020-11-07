See More Speed Reads
Kamala Harris was evidently jogging when she won the vice presidency

12:36 p.m.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was evidently jogging when she learned she and President-elect Joe Biden were projected to have won the election, according to a video she posted on Twitter. "We did it, we did it, Joe," she said on the phone.

Harris initially celebrated her historic victory by focusing on the daunting task that she, Biden, and America face, underscoring the point with an ad featuring Ray Charles singing "America the Beautiful."

Harris' husband — who will be making history of his own — was more upbeat. Peter Weber

Biden supporters fill streets outside White House to wish Trump a 'hey hey hey goodbye'

1:08 p.m.

Based on footage from Washington, D.C., President Trump's adopted home of the last four years isn't terribly sorry to be seeing him go.

On Saturday, shortly after the election was called in the favor of former Vice President Joe Biden, the U.S. capital erupted in celebrations. Supporters of the incoming president sang "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye" outside St. John's Church — the site of Trump's now-famous photo op with a Bible after law enforcement used tear gas to clear Black Lives Matter protesters for his procession this summer. Others gathered outside the White House to relish in the victory.

Take a look at some of the scenes below. Jeva Lange

Biden pads Electoral College lead with projected Nevada win

12:52 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden only needed Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes to get over the 270 threshold to win the presidential election, but Fox News, The Associated Press, and The New York Times are also calling Nevada for the Democratic ticket.

Biden and his running mate, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, were expected to take those 6 electoral votes going into Election Day, but counting has been slow, and the tally was close, so it remained up for grabs.

Padding the lead likely isn't critical for Biden, but the Trump campaign is mounting legal challenges and calling for recounts in several states, so the more electoral votes he gets, the more likely those are to fall short. Tim O'Donnell

CNN's Jake Tapper: For millions of Americans, 'their long national nightmare is over'

12:41 p.m.

CNN's Jake Tapper marked a historic moment on Saturday as President Trump was projected to lose his re-election bid, reflecting on an "era of just plain meanness."

Tapper spoke on Saturday morning as CNN and other networks projected that former Vice President Joe Biden will defeat Trump in the 2020 presidential election. He remarked upon the "end of a tumultuous presidency" amid "a time of extreme divisions" in the United States.

"It has been a time where truth and fact were treated with disdain," Tapper said. "It is a time of cruelty, where official inhumanities, such as child separation, became the official, shameful policy of the United States. But now, the Trump presidency is coming to an end. With so many squandered opportunities and ruined potential, but also an era of just plain meanness."

Tapper criticized the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, blasting the president's "unwillingness to respect facts and science and do everything that could be done to save lives during a pandemic." The CNN host also described the Trump presidency as a "time of some accomplishments," and a time when many Americans "felt heard" for the first time, "which is important."

But Tapper concluded, "It must be said, to paraphrase President Ford, for tens of millions of our fellow Americans, their long national nightmare is over." Brendan Morrow

Hillary Clinton, world leaders react to Joe Biden's victory: 'Welcome back, America'

12:38 p.m.

Hillary Clinton, who lost the election to President Trump in 2016, celebrated the victory of former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, in a tweet on Saturday morning:

Around the world, other leaders also chimed in. "Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris," tweeted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. "Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I'm really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both." Irish premiere Michael Martin added, "I want to congratulate the new President Elect of the USA Joe Biden. Joe Biden has been a true friend of this nation throughout his life and I look forward to working with him in the years ahead."

Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, kept it simple: "Welcome back, America!" she wrote. Jeva Lange

Transition Trump is going to be a problem

12:22 p.m.
Author: Joel Mathis
Joel Mathis

Joe Biden has won the presidency. But our long national nightmare isn't quite over -- Donald Trump will be the president of the United States for two more months. And that's a problem.

It’s not just that America is mired in both a pandemic and an economic crisis while the country is being led by a lame duck president. It’s that this particular president is Trump, who no longer has much incentive to try to steer the country toward a safe harbor — and diminished power to do so — but still retains all his well-developed instincts for mischief and troublemaking. We’re at the mercy of a troll with not much left to lose.

It probably doesn’t have to be this way.

In Britain, an incoming prime minister and cabinet take office almost immediately after winning election. Which means the contending parties all have to arrive at Election Day ready to govern from the start. The obvious benefit of this system is that there is no lame duck period — no confusion in the country and the world about who really speaks for the country, no waiting to start getting stuff done. It just happens.

America’s government is bigger and more than a bit unwieldy. Given that staffing a presidential cabinet requires Senate confirmation, it seems impossible for our transitions to completely take place within 24 hours of election results. It is already the case that the General Services Administration — the human resources department of the federal government — already works with both major candidates during the campaign to prepare for a possible transition. It’s time to tighten up the timeline so the winner can move toward governance more quickly.

Trump has already started settling scores, on Friday firing several government officials for no apparent reason other than insufficient loyalty, with names like Defense Secretary Mark Esper and CIA Director Gina Haspel reportedly also on the chopping block. That will probably make the transition messier. In many companies, fired employees are immediately escorted from the premises rather than given a chance to make trouble. America deserves no less. Joel Mathis

CNN's Van Jones cries on air as Biden wins election

12:09 p.m.

As a winner in the 2020 presidential race was finally projected on Saturday, CNN's Van Jones emotionally celebrated the election of Joe Biden.

CNN along with other major news outlets on Saturday morning projected that Biden will win Pennsylvania and capture enough electoral votes to win the presidency after several days of votes continuing to be counted in battleground states. The network soon after cut to Jones, who served as an adviser to former President Obama, and he choked up describing his joy over the news.

"Well, it's easier to be a parent this morning," Jones said. "It's easier to be a dad. It's easier to tell your kids character matters. It matters. Telling the truth matters. Being a good person matters."

Jones wiped away tears as he went on to say that "if you're Muslim in this country, you don't have to worry if the president doesn't want you here. If you're an immigrant, you don't have to worry if the president is going to be happy to have babies snatched away or send Dreamers back for no reason. This is vindication for a lot of people who have really suffered."

The CNN commentator concluded by saying he's "sorry for the people who lost" the election, but he described Saturday as "good day for this country." Brendan Morrow

Trump claims Biden is 'rushing to falsely pose as the winner' after networks call race

12:08 p.m.

Even though President Trump was golfing when Democratic nominee Joe Biden was projected the winner of the presidential race, he still managed to release a very on-brand statement.

Claiming the "election is far from over" even though Biden surpassed 270 Electoral College votes when Pennsylvania was called in his favor, Trump insisted his campaign's legal challenges in several states would prove that "illegal ballots" had unfairly delivered Biden the presidency. (Both election officials and the president's own campaign aides have failed to identify any evidence of illegal ballots.) He said his lawsuits would determine the "rightful winner."

Making a similar claim, Trump legal advisor Jenna Ellis tweeted to allege a "media coordinated effort attempts to simply declare Joe Biden the winner and ignore the rule of law." The projected victory came after ballots were counted that gave Biden an insurmountable lead.

"So what is Biden hiding," Trump's statement read, echoing months of his conspiratorial tweets. "I will not rest until the American people have the honest vote count they deserve and that democracy demands."

He accused Biden of "rushing to falsely pose as the winner," suggesting it was undemocratic of Biden to accept his win. Biden, meanwhile, celebrated his victory by embracing that "democracy beats deep in the heart of America." Summer Meza

