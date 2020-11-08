Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek dies at 80

Alex Trebek, the longtime host of the successful trivia series Jeopardy!, died Sunday morning, the show confirmed in a tweet. He was 80. Trebek had been suffering from pancreatic cancer for at least over a year, having publicly revealed the diagnosis for the first time in March 2019. He was reportedly surrounded by family and friends when he passed away "peacefully."

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

Trebek hosted Jeopardy! for 35 years, beginning in 1984. During his time at the helm, BuzzFeed News notes, he "became a beloved pop culture figure" and went on to win six Daytime Emmys.

As the news broke, Trebek began to receive an outpouring support from his legion of admirers online. Tim O'Donnell

Alex Trebek was not just an icon but an entire institution – he spread knowledge and wisdom every single time he was on TV. https://t.co/iZkMRw0JKv — Robert Wuhl (@RobertWuhl) November 8, 2020