In 2 days, Stacey Abrams helped raise $3.6 million for Georgia's Democratic Senate candidates

8:41 p.m.
Stacey Abrams.
Dustin Chambers/Getty Images

Voting rights activist Stacey Abrams has been working hard since she narrowly lost the race for Georgia governor in 2018, launching an organization that focuses on voter education and outreach, and she now has two Senate runoffs races in her sights.

A spokesperson for Abrams' Fair Fight PAC said on Sunday that in two days, Abrams helped raise more than $3.6 million for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, who will face off against Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler on Jan. 5. If the Democrats can win both of those races, the Senate will be 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will serve as the tie-breaker.

"This is going to be the determining factor of whether we have access to health care and access to justice in the United States," Abrams said on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday. "Those are two issues that will make certain people turn out. We know this is going to be a hard fight, it's going to be a competitive fight."

The votes are still being counted in Georgia, but President-elect Joe Biden is ahead of President Trump by about 10,000 votes, and it appears that the state has flipped blue, thanks to a significant number of Black voters heading to the polls. Many people are praising Abrams and her outreach efforts, and she made it clear on State of the Union that there has to be an alliance of voters that come out to support Ossoff and Warnock.

"We began early on saying that this is not about Black and white, this is about pulling together a coalition of people of color, of the poor, of the disadvantaged, of the marginalized, and being consistent with out engagement, not waiting for an election to meet them, and certainly not waiting til the end of an election to acknowledge their value," she said. Catherine Garcia

By keeping her teaching job, Jill Biden will make first lady history

7:16 p.m.
Jill Biden.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

After the Bidens move into the White House in January, Dr. Jill Biden will continue to teach English at North Virginia Community College, becoming the first presidential spouse to keep their day job and commute to work, The New York Times reports.

"Dr. Biden is focused on building her team and developing her priorities focused on education, military families and veterans, and cancer," her spokesman, Michael LaRosa, told the Times.

She has worked at North Virginia Community College for a decade, and President-elect Joe Biden praised her work on Saturday night in his victory speech, saying that "for America's educators, this is a great day: You're going to have one of your own in the White House." Catherine Garcia

Bush becomes final ex-president to publicly congratulate Biden, praises Trump for 'hard fought campaign'

1:17 p.m.

George W. Bush became the final living president, other than the incumbent, to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their election victory, joining former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter.

Although he's the only Republican out of the group, Bush still offered warm words for Biden — whom he said he knows "to be a good man" despite their political differences — in a statement issued Sunday.

Bush also congratulated President Trump and his supporters "on a hard-fought campaign," noting that "their voices will continue to be heard through elected Republicans at every level of government." He added that Trump has the right to pursue recounts and legal challenges, but "the American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear." Tim O'Donnell

Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek dies at 80

12:55 p.m.

Alex Trebek, the longtime host of the successful trivia series Jeopardy!, died Sunday morning, the show confirmed in a tweet. He was 80. Trebek had been suffering from pancreatic cancer for at least over a year, having publicly revealed the diagnosis for the first time in March 2019. He was reportedly surrounded by family and friends when he passed away "peacefully."

Trebek hosted Jeopardy! for 35 years, beginning in 1984. During his time at the helm, BuzzFeed News notes, he "became a beloved pop culture figure" and went on to win six Daytime Emmys.

As the news broke, Trebek began to receive an outpouring of support from his legion of admirers online. Tim O'Donnell

Lindsey Graham warns GOP will 'never win' a presidential race if party doesn't 'fight back' in 2020

12:25 p.m.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo that people should "not accept the media's declaration" of President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump. "Fight back," he said.

Graham shares the unfounded view with Trump and other allies that voter fraud could have played a role in the outcome, noting that he believes "this is a contested election" and therefore Trump "should not concede," which he has yet to do. But the senator also appeared to have his eye on the bigger picture, arguing that if Republicans don't fight the 2020 results, "we're never going to win again presidentially" because of an increase in mail-in balloting, which typically leans Democratic.

There was an increase in mail ballots in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, though there is no evidence of widespread fraud. Tim O'Donnell

Romney: Rhetoric about 'rigged' elections 'gets picked up by authoritarians around the world'

12:09 p.m.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) was one of the first and most prominent Republicans to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their election victory Saturday. On Sunday, he made the network rounds, where he was asked by the likes of Chuck Todd and Jake Tapper about President Trump's refusal so far to concede the election.

Romney, who often clashes with Trump, said, ultimately, no one will be able to change Trump's "nature" in the final days of his presidency, so he expects him to fight the results until the end, even though he'd like to see a "more grateful departure." When push comes to shove, though, he said he expects Trump will concede.

Romney acknowledged it's within Trump's rights to pursue recounts in tightly contested states, as well as other legal strategies, but he did take issue with the president's rhetoric, noting that using language like "stolen" or "rigged" to describe the election boosts authoritarianism around the world and undermines confidence in the democratic system. Tim O'Donnell

Jared Kushner is reportedly not a 'restraining' voice advising Trump to concede

11:03 a.m.

Jared Kushner is not suggesting to President Trump that he should concede the presidential election, Axios' Jonathan Swan reported Sunday morning.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins had previously reported that two sources told her Kushner had approached his father-in-law about the possibility, though it was unclear whether Kushner was actually in favor of the move or if he was just trying to gauge Trump's preference. Swan's latest report doesn't contradict that such a conversation took place, but it does indicate Kushner is in favor of pursuing "legal remedies" to the election, which Trump has claimed, without evidence, was stolen from him by the Democrats through widespread voter fraud.

As Swan put it, Trump doesn't need anyone to convince him to keep fighting the results, but he clarified Kushner does not appear to be in the opposition camp, if there even is one. Read more at Axios. Tim O'Donnell

Alec Baldwin's downtrodden Trump plays piano as Jim Carrey's Biden, Maya Rudolph's Harris gloat in SNL cold open

10:37 a.m.

The latest Saturday Night Live cold open focused on President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump, which was called by media outlets earlier in the day Saturday.

Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph returned as Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, respectively. The pair tried to act graciously during their acceptance speech, but eventually wound up gloating and calling Trump a "loser."

Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin reprised his role as Trump, who repeated the actual president's claims that the Democrats were trying to steal the election from him, before heading to the piano — a reference to the show's 2016 skit following Hillary Clinton's defeat — where he sang the Village People hit "Macho Man" without much enthusiasm. Watch the full sketch below. Tim O'Donnell

