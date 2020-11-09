See More Speed Reads
Barr authorizes DOJ to investigate voting irregularities

9:51 p.m.
William Barr.
Jeff Roberson/AFP via Getty Images

Attorney General William Barr sent a memo to federal prosecutors authorizing them to pursue "substantial allegations" of voting irregularities if they are able to find any.

On Saturday, the results showed that Democrat Joe Biden won the election, with leads in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona. President Trump and his allies like Rudy Giuliani have loudly been claiming there was widespread voter fraud, without providing any evidence.

The Associated Press obtained Barr's memo, which states that investigations "may be conducted if there are clear and apparently-credible allegations of irregularities that, if true, could potentially impact the outcome of a federal election in an individual state." Any allegations that would "clearly not impact the outcome of a federal election" should be delayed until after the elections are certified, Barr added, with prosecutors then opening preliminary inquiries to see if there is evidence of wrongdoing.

In the memo, Barr did not share any examples of alleged voter fraud. Heading into the election, Barr echoed Trump's claims about mail-in ballots being easily manipulated. AP notes that election officials across the country — Democrats and Republicans alike — have said the 2020 election went pretty smoothly, especially during a pandemic, despite some instances of broken machines and lost ballots.

In response to the memo, the Justice Department official who oversees voter fraud investigations, Richard Pilger, stepped down, The New York Times reports.

Biden campaign attorney Bob Bauer said in a statement it was "deeply unfortunate that Attorney General Barr chose to issue a memorandum that will only fuel the 'specious, speculative, fanciful, or far-fetched claims' he professes to guard again. Those are the very kind of claims that the president and his lawyers are making unsuccessfully every day, as their lawsuits are laughed out of one court after another. But, in the end, American democracy is stronger than any clumsy and cynical partisan political scheme." Catherine Garcia

Solving COVID
FDA gives emergency approval to Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody treatment

8:34 p.m.
Eli Lilly's headquarters in Indianapolis.
AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File

The Food and Drug Administration announced on Monday that it has granted emergency authorization of Eli Lilly's COVID-19 treatment for use in certain cases.

The treatment is called bamlanivimab, and it has been approved for use in people who have tested positive for the coronavirus, are 12 and older, and at risk for developing a severe form of COVID-19 or being hospitalized, The New York Times reports. This includes people who are 65 or older and obese, as early studies have shown they can benefit the most from this treatment. It should be administered to a person as soon as possible after they test positive, and within 10 days of developing systems.

In a statement, Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks said bamlanivimab was developed quickly because of "collaboration across the industry and the urgent work being done by the government to ensure appropriate allocation to patients who need it the most." Last month, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) received the treatment on an emergency basis after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The treatment consists of one antibody that is designed to block virus attachment and entry into cells, neutralizing it. Eli Lilly said it expects to have enough treatments to distribute to one million people by the end of the year. On Monday, more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in the United States, and at least 59,000 people are hospitalized across the country. Catherine Garcia

things get worse
Lawyers say they can't track down parents of 666 migrant kids — a higher number than previously reported

7:15 p.m.
A migrant mother and her two small children.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

In October, lawyers who are trying to reunite migrant families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border stated that they haven't been able to track down the parents of 666 children, NBC News reports.

The parents were separated from their children in 2018 as part of the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy. In a court filing from earlier in October, the lawyers said they had not yet found the parents of 545 children, as two-thirds had been deported to Central America without their children.

In an email to Justice Department attorneys obtained by NBC News, Steven Herzog, the lawyer leading efforts to reunite the families, wrote that the number increased from 545 children to 666 children because the new group includes those "for whom the government did not provide any phone number." He added that his team "would appreciate the government providing any available updated contact information, or other information that may be helpful in establishing contact for all 666 of these parents."

The "zero tolerance" policy was in place from April to June 2018, with a pilot program beginning earlier in the El Paso sector. The organization Justice in Motion is searching in Mexico and Central America for the parents whose children remain in the United States, saying in a statement last month that it's "an arduous and time-consuming process on a good day." President-elect Joe Biden has promised to set up a government task force that will reunite the children with their parents. Catherine Garcia

election 2020
GOP operative: Trump voters will turn on congressional Republicans if they publicly concede election

6:01 p.m.

Republican lawmakers are publicly supporting President Trump's election legal efforts as part of a "transactional" move, The Washington Examiner reports.

In private, writes the Examiner, many Republicans concede President-elect Joe Biden won the election and are skeptical that the Trump campaign's claims of widespread voter fraud will amount to anything. But there's reportedly also a sense that if they don't stand by the president now, more vulnerable lawmakers could face repercussions down the line at the voting booth. GOP operative and former Trump adviser Brian Lanza told the Examiner that if congressional Republicans "inject themselves before the conversation ends," Trump's base "is going to turn its" back on them.

"So long as the campaign is pursuing legal remedies, the voters will expect our politicians to hang in there," a Republican strategist told the Examiner. "Trump's never-back-down approach is about 90 percent of his appeal for Republican voters."

The first test will be coming up shortly, when Georgia's Republican senators, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, will try to stave off their Democratic challengers in separate January runoffs. That's where Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) focus lies, The Washington Post's Robert Costa reports, but in order to achieve it, he reportedly needs to stick by Trump for the time being. Read more at The Washington Examiner. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Georgia's GOP senators, headed for runoffs, call for Republican secretary of state's resignation

5:25 p.m.

As Georgia's Republican senators, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, prepare for their respective January runoffs, they're calling for their state's GOP secretary of state to resign.

In a joint statement shared by Loeffler on Monday, the lawmakers said Georgia's election management "has become an embarrassment," placing the blame on Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, whom they accused of failing "to deliver honest and transparent elections."

The statement appears connected to a larger movement within the Republican Party, particularly among President Trump's more staunch allies, that is seeking to expose alleged widespread voter fraud and other illegal activities that have supposedly propelled President-elect Joe Biden's victory; Loeffler and Perdue seemingly believe the same alleged malfeasance forced them into runoffs. There has been no evidence to back up any of those claims, and critics pointed out that Loeffler and Perdue didn't provide specific examples of their complaints.

In a far-from-timid response, Raffensperger quickly dismissed the idea that he would step down before championing Georgia's brief wait times at Election Day polls, as well as its record turnout. He later called the senators' charges of a lack of transparency "laughable" and cast doubt on the idea that illegal voting would have swayed the results. He capped off his statement by clarifying that he wants the GOP to keep the Senate, which requires at least one of the Georgia lawmakers to win in January. "I recommend that Senators Loeffler and Perdue start focusing on that," he said. Tim O'Donnell

whoa indeed
Fox News host cuts away from White House press secretary over her unproven claims of widespread voter fraud

5:16 p.m.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has officially found the line for Fox News — and crossed it.

On Monday, McEnany continued to peddle the Trump administration's baseless claims that Democrats stole the election, alleging that the party is "welcoming fraud and … welcoming illegal voting." Though Fox News let McEnany run on for some time before cutting in, anchor Neil Cavuto did eventually interrupt. "Whoa, whoa, whoa, I think we have to be very clear," he said after breaking in. "She's charging that the other side is welcoming fraud and illegal voting. Unless she has more details to back that up, I can't in good countenance continue showing you this."

Cavuto added that it is an "explosive charge" to say the other side is "effectively rigging and cheating," and that "if she does bring proof of that we'll of course bring you back."

The press conference had been off to a rocky start to begin with, as McEnany clarified that she was speaking in a "personal capacity," evidently in an attempt to sidestep the Hatch Act, which bans political activity from taking place on federal properties like the White House. Later, when asked to provide any evidence whatsoever of her claims, she told a reporter, "look, what we are asking for here is patience."

You can read more about how Fox News has refused to bend to President Trump throughout the election here at The Week. Jeva Lange

congratulations to that man
Mike Pence is already on vacation

4:48 p.m.
Somebody needed a break.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Like many Americans, Vice President Mike Pence needed a vacation after the year that was last week. And so he's making like a man who isn't partially embroiled in a complicated but ultimately doomed legal battle to try to wrench back an election victory from the legitimate winners, and heading to Florida, Bloomberg News' Jennifer Jacobs reports.

"According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Pence is scheduled to travel to Sanibel, Florida, Tuesday through Saturday," The Associated Press added Monday. Once there, he will presumably knock back a few virgin margaritas while continuing his habit of being conspicuously absent when things are going off-the-rails, a skill he honed while heading the White House coronavirus task force.

"President goes to Palm Beach; I go to Sanibel Island," the vice president has previously said of his preferred vacation spot, which is perhaps best known as being a world-renowned sea shell-collecting destination. "We love going there. Been going there for 30 years."

And ah, wouldn't it just be the perfect place for a retirement home too, one day? Jeva Lange

the coronavirus crisis
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tests positive for COVID-19

4:03 p.m.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is the latest world leader to test positive for the coronavirus.

The 42-year-old tweeted his COVID-19 diagnosis Monday, noting that he is feeling well and will continue to work in isolation.

Writes The Associated Press, Ukraine's coronavirus infections began to surge in late summer and the country's health care system has been strained. On Monday, the country reported more than 8,000 new cases and 115 deaths. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

