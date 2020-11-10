See More Speed Reads
the next big race
Edit

3 Latino politicians considered top contenders to fill Kamala Harris' Senate seat

5:51 p.m.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The presidential race is over, but the race to replace Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the Senate is only just beginning.

Before she made history several times over as the vice president-elect, Harris became only the second Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate and the first from California to do so. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) will likely keep that in mind as he appoints Harris' successor, but is also under pressure to appoint the state's first Latino senators as well, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Latinos make up 40 percent of California's population, yet there has never been a Latino representing California in the Senate. And given that Newsom has a "penchant for being able to call his moves history-making," there's a good chance he'll look to change that once Harris resigns to take her seat in the White House, The New York Times reports. Two of Newsom's top administration officials, Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Secretary of State Alex Padilla, are Latino men, and are considered top contenders to replace Harris, The Washington Post reports. Robert Garcia, the mayor of Long Beach, may also be a top pick. Becerra, Garcia, and Padilla would all bring geographical diversity to California's top officeholders, who are largely from the north.

Other potential contenders include Democratic California Reps. Karen Bass, Ro Khanna, Adam Schiff, and Barbara Lee; California State Senate President Toni Atkins; and San Francisco Mayor London Breed. Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
Edit

Officials: Pennsylvania postal worker admits making up allegations of ballot tampering

7:00 p.m.
Mail-in ballots at a postal sorting facility.
George Frey/AFP via Getty Images

A postal worker in Erie, Pennsylvania, who claimed that a postmaster instructed workers to backdate ballots mailed after Election Day, has admitted to U.S. Postal Service investigators that he fabricated his story, three people with knowledge of the matter told The Washington Post on Tuesday.

Richard Hopkins signed an affidavit saying he heard the supervisor make the order, which was made public by the right-wing group Project Veritas. President Trump has refused to concede the election, claiming there was widespread voter fraud, and his campaign provided Hopkins' affidavit to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Graham then sent a letter to the Department of Justice and FBI regarding the allegations, demanding they launch an investigation.

The Post reports that Hopkins was first interviewed on Friday, and on Sunday, he told investigators he made the whole thing up and signed an affidavit recanting his story. The House Oversight Committee tweeted on Tuesday evening that Hopkins did not explain why he made up the allegations. In a Facebook post, Rob Weisenbach, the postmaster in Erie, said Hopkins' claims were "100 percent false" and "made by an employee that was recently disciplined multiple times. The Erie Post Office did not backdate any ballots." Catherine Garcia

looking ahead
Edit

Marco Rubio: Trump will 'probably be the nominee' if he runs in 2024

5:14 p.m.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) doesn't think President Trump would have much trouble if he gives it another go in 2024.

There's been speculation that Trump, who has not yet conceded the 2020 race to President-elect Joe Biden, could re-enter the fray in 2024, and Rubio — who is considered a potential presidential hopeful himself — apparently thinks there'd be a clear path to the nomination for the 45th president, telling reporters that "he'll certainly be the front runner, and then he'll probably be the nominee." His reasoning is based on the large turnout Trump inspired in last week's election.

As Rubio noted, this is merely a personal presumption and "we're not even through 2020." That's likely a reference to the Trump campaign's ongoing efforts to overturn the results of the most recent election, but it could double as a more general statement that it's far too early to be making 2024 predictions. Tim O'Donnell

biden-harris transition
Edit

Biden hopes to announce some Cabinet nominees before Thanksgiving

3:42 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden is getting ready for his inauguration even if the current occupants of the White House are not.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris held a press conference Tuesday outlining early plans for their administration. Biden affirmed President Trump's refusal to accept his win didn't affect transition plans, and that the still-undecided party makeup of the Senate wouldn't affect his Cabinet choices either.

It's still possible Democrats can gain control of the Senate by winning both of Georgia's Senate seats in their January runoff; Harris would then be the Democratic tiebreaker. But regardless of whether that happens, Biden says it won't affect his Cabinet picks, and that he'll have to negotiate with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to make some of his choices work. "I hope we're going to be able" to announced "at least a couple" of those nominees before Thanksgiving, Biden added.

Also on Tuesday, Biden and Harris announced their agency review teams tasked with facilitating a smooth transfer of power from the Trump administration to Biden's. The teams include hundreds of volunteers and a few paid employees who will figure out how executive agencies and cabinet departments function to allow Biden, Harris, and their cabinet to "hit the ground running on day one," the Biden transition team said. Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
Edit

Biden: Trump not conceding the election is an 'embarrassment'

3:35 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden described President Trump not conceding the 2020 election as an "embarrassment" while dismissing his refusal as having little "consequence" to his transition process.

Biden spoke to reporters on Tuesday, three days after he was projected as the winner of the 2020 presidential election and as Trump mounts legal challenges in battleground states while not conceding the race.

"I just think it's an embarrassment, quite frankly," Biden said of the lack of concession. "How can I say this tactfully? I think it will not help the president's legacy."

At the same time, Biden said Trump not acknowledging his win does not "change the dynamic" of his transition process and that it's moving forward as if the president had conceded.

"The fact that they're not willing to acknowledge we won, at this point, is not of much consequence in our planning and what we're able to do between now and Jan. 20," Biden said.

With few Senate Republicans conceding that Biden won the election, the president-elect said the party is in the position of "being mildly intimidated by the sitting president." But asked how he'll work with Republicans when they won't acknowledge him as the president-elect, Biden predicted, "They will." Brendan Morrow

election 2020
Edit

Democrat Cal Cunningham concedes North Carolina Senate race

3:35 p.m.

Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham conceded the North Carolina Senate race on Tuesday, a week after polls closed.

In a statement, Cunningham said he called to congratulate incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) on winning re-election, effectively ending the tight contest.

North Carolina is still counting votes, though it had become clear that Tillis would hold on to his narrow lead, and Decision Desk HQ had called the race in his favor earlier on Tuesday, despite most outlets holding back.

Tillis' victory gives the GOP 49 seats in the Senate, which will most likely jump to 50 once Alaska finishes tallying ballots. That means the two Georgia runoffs, as expected, will determine the fate of the upper chamber's majority in January. Tim O'Donnell

watch this 2,000 times
Edit

Golfer Jon Rahm skips ball across pond for physics-defying hole-in-one

3:14 p.m.

Jon Rahm is out here single-handedly ensuring no one ever calls golf boring again.

On Tuesday, during a practice round for the Masters later this week, Rahm got a hole-in-one at Augusta National — in and of itself a cool achievement. But what makes it preposterous, miraculous, sheer wizardry, and "one of the craziest golf shots ever made" is that it happened while he was trying to skip a ball across the pond at the par-3 16th hole, as is tradition, ESPN reports.

You really need to see it to believe it (and even then, you probably won't):

Making this moment extra special is that it's Rahm's second hole-in-one at Augusta National this week, and happened on his 26th birthday. Hey kid, forget the green jacket — buy a lotto ticket. Jeva Lange

election 2020
Edit

Former Obama official calls Pompeo's presidential transition comments 'reckless,' 'damaging to U.S. security'

3:09 p.m.

Some are concerned by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's comment about a "second Trump administration." Others think they’re taking the bait.

Pompeo on Tuesday refused to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden's victory, saying rather than readying for new leadership, he believes "there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration." Some critics found the words alarming, while others saw the statement as an attempt to rile up President Trump's base by allowing Pompeo to claim he was joking and blast his opponents for overreacting. Even if that is the case, some say, the joke isn't funny.

Count former Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power, who also served on former President Barack Obama's national security council, among those who are legitimately concerned. Power tweeted that Pompeo's words were "reckless, dangerous, and damaging to U.S. security.

Meanwhile, another Obama official, Ben Rhodes, who served as the deputy national security adviser for strategic communications, called Pompeo out for hypocrisy, arguing the State Department would publicly condemn a similar statement from a foreign official whose party lost an election. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.