Arizona's GOP AG says election was fair, and if there was a 'conspiracy, it apparently didn't work'

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) shot down conspiracy theories surrounding the state and how it ran its election, telling Fox Business host Neil Cavuto on Wednesday afternoon that "if indeed there was some great conspiracy, it apparently didn't work."

As of Wednesday morning, President-elect Joe Biden leads President Trump by less than 13,000 votes in Arizona, with less than 50,000 votes left to count. Brnovich said that Democrats lost races and Republicans won, and "it came down to: People split their ticket. People voted for Republicans down ballot, and they didn't vote for President Trump or [GOP Sen.] Martha McSally. So, that's the reality."

His office received 1,000 complaints about Sharpies being used on ballots, which is legal. People said the Sharpies ruined their ballots, but Brnovich said "we looked into it. We were able to determine that did not affect anyone's vote. They also did a random audit of two percent of the precincts, and it came back 100 percent that there wasn't any statistical anomalies or errors."

Trump's re-election team filed a lawsuit claiming that votes cast in person were "incorrectly rejected" by poll workers, and a Maricopa County Superior Judge is set to review evidence in the case on Thursday. Brnovich said in this situation, "we are literally talking about less than 200 votes that are in question. Even if was possible that those votes flip, those 200 votes, I do not think it will make a difference in Arizona, just because of the number." Catherine Garcia