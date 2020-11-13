See More Speed Reads
election 2020
Beto O'Rourke explains why he thinks Democrats failed to flip Texas

12:13 a.m.
Beto O'Rourke.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas) has been talking to a lot of Texans over the last week, and on Thursday he shared with supporters the lessons Democrats have learned in the wake of Election Day.

Prior to Nov. 3, O'Rourke was optimistic about Texas flipping blue, and urged President-elect Joe Biden's campaign to spend money on ads. President Trump ended up capturing 52.1 percent of the vote in Texas, and received more support from Hispanic voters in the southern part of the state this year than he did in 2016.

In an email, O'Rourke wrote that Trump and Republicans had an "asymmetrical advantage" this cycle that was "far more powerful than many of us understood." They ran campaigns that were "free of the truth," using social media and text messaging to spread falsehoods and scare tactics. They also ignored pandemic safety precautions, knocking on doors and holding in-person events, he said, and when they shared their economic message, it was "not an honest one or better in terms of policy, but simpler, more emotional, and more compelling."

Because Republicans also hold every statewide office in Texas, they were able to "maximize voter suppression and raise and deploy massive campaign donations across the state," O'Rourke said. The Biden campaign did not "make a meaningful investment in Texas," he added, and it "hurt us badly" that the stretch from the "Rio Grande Valley to El Paso has been ignored by the national party, and even many statewide Democratic candidates."

Going forward, Democrats must canvass year-round "so that voters don't just hear from us during an election," O'Rourke said, and he emphasized the importance of meeting voters face-to-face, saying there "is a safe way to do this, even in a pandemic." Democrats also have to be "far more effective on digital and social media," O'Rourke advised, explaining that in the border communities especially, Trump and the GOP had a "ferocious game — lies and powerful memes, effective targeting of new and young voters — and we had none."

It's imperative that Democrats don't take voters for granted, O'Rourke added, and he stressed that while it won't be easy to flip Texas blue, "it's doable if we decide that we're willing to put in the work, if we're willing to believe in ourselves and act our faith." Catherine Garcia

Trump-Biden transition
Trump is reportedly 'trying to survive from 1 news cycle to the next,' with no exit ramp

1:41 a.m.
The White House
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump is meeting with his skeptical advisers to discuss ways he might still reverse his loss to President-elect Joe Biden, including gumming up the vote certification process in certain states so friendly Republican state legislators have a shot at picking pro-Trump electors, Maggie Haberman reports at The New York Times. But these discussions aren't "detailed" or even serious, and Trump isn't showing "any obsessive desire" to stay in the White House. "He knows it's over," said one adviser.

"There is no grand strategy at play," Haberman reports, citing half a dozen advisers and people close to the outgoing president. "Trump is simply trying to survive from one news cycle to the next, seeing how far he can push his case against his defeat and ensure the continued support of his Republican base." His mood is "often bleak" but he isn't raising his voice, aides tell the Times, and he isn't thinking about "a peaceful transition" so much as "settling scores both inside and outside the administration."

Trump is watching lots of "television coverage about the final weeks of his presidency," Haberman reports, and "the work of government has been reduced to something of a sideshow." He is considering suggestions he exact revenge on Fox News by starting a rival conservative media outlet, though Republicans are skeptical he'd actually hurt Fox News, and he's "talking seriously about announcing that he is planning to run again in 2024," shortly after Biden's victory is certified, Haberman writes. Even if he doesn't run again, that will let him freeze the 2024 GOP field, "keep the wide support he showed even in defeat, and could guarantee a lucrative book deal or speaking fees." Read more about Trump's unfocused post-presidency musing at The New York Times. Peter Weber

happening in Ethiopia
Amnesty International says hundreds of civilians were killed amid military clashes in Ethiopia

1:04 a.m.
Militia members in northern Ethiopia.
Eduardo Soteras/AFP via Getty Images

Amnesty International says it's likely hundreds of civilians were killed in northern Ethiopia on Monday, after fighting broke out in the Tigray region between government forces and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

The massacre took place in the city of Mai Kadra, and it appears the victims were laborers who had nothing to do with the conflict, BBC News reports. Witnesses told Amnesty International the victims were hacked to death at the hands of forces loyal to the TPLF; the TPLF has denied being connected to the attack. Because phone lines and the internet are down in Tigray, it's not entirely clear what is happening in the region, and news is slow to get out.

The TPLF controls Tigray, and tensions have been high since Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018 and curbed the TPLF's influence. Following attacks against military camps last week, the prime minister ordered airstrikes against forces loyal to the TPLF, and there have been several clashes between the two sides. Thousands of people who have fled from Tigray to escape the violence are now being housed in a refugee camp in Sudan. Catherine Garcia

election 2020
All the other networks finally project Biden winner in Arizona, 8 days after Fox News

November 12, 2020

President-elect Joe Biden has won Arizona and its 11 electoral votes, NBC News projected Thursday night, followed quickly by CNN, ABC News, CBS News, The New York Times, and the other news organizations that rely on Edison Research. Biden is the first Democrat to win the state since Bill Clinton in 1996.

The race in Arizona was close, and after Fox News and The Associated Press — who have their own independent decision desks — called the state for Biden on election night, President Trump and his allies were furious, reportedly calling to demand a retraction. The race narrowed as the ballots were counted, but Biden held on to a final lead of more than 10,000 votes. Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), marked the occasion with a meme.

John McCain lost his presidential bid against President Obama and Vice President Biden in 2008, but Trump publicly disparaged McCain on several occasions and his widow, Cindy McCain, endorsed Biden this year. With Arizona in hand, Biden is on track to win 306 electoral votes. Peter Weber

Things that make you go hmmmm
Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

November 12, 2020

The Senate Republicans who have not conceded publicly that President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 election argue that President Trump has the right to challenge the results in court, or point out that the vote totals haven't been certified yet, or admit they need his voters to show up in Georgia's special Senate elections, or privately acknowledged that they would pay a political price for not humoring Trump's baseless fraud claims. Some say it's best to let the courts swat down the fraud allegations so people who voted for Trump will feel assured the system worked.

But this reason for letting "process run its course" posted by Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) on Thursday is new.

Puerto Rico, of course, doesn't get to vote for president (or send members of Congress to Washington), so it wasn't clear why Cornyn would bring up its uncounted votes. After getting needled for hours on Twitter, he said he wasn't necessarily referring to the presidential race — though he did not explain what other "process" he had in mind. All other major races have been called and the losers conceded.

Cornyn, who won re-election last week, did send more subtle signals that he accepts the results of the election, retweeting two recaps of the Homeland Security Department's cybersecurity agency affirming that "the Nov. 3 election was the most secure in American history" and "there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised." Peter Weber

election 2020
Obama says he is 'troubled' by GOP senators enabling Trump and his false election claims

November 12, 2020
Barack Obama.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama told CBS News' Scott Pelley on Thursday that he believes President Trump is motivated to make baseless claims about voter fraud in part because he "doesn't like to lose and never admits loss."

While he isn't thrilled by what Trump is saying and wants him to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden, Obama said he is "more troubled by the fact that other Republican officials who clearly know better are going along with this, are humoring him in this fashion. It is one more step in delegitimizing not just the incoming Biden administration, but democracy generally. And that's a dangerous path."

Trump has said, without providing any evidence, that the election was stolen from him, a claim that was shot down by the government's top cybersecurity and election officials. On Thursday, the officials released a joint statement saying the 2020 presidential election was "the most secure in American history" and they have "the utmost confidence in the security and integrity" of U.S. elections. Catherine Garcia

election 2020
Top cybersecurity officials say 2020 election was 'the most secure in American history'

November 12, 2020
People in line to vote in Arizona.
Ariana Drehshler/AFP via Getty Images

Several of the government's top security and election officials said on Thursday that the 2020 presidential election was "the most secure in American history" and there is "no evidence" of any voting systems being compromised.

The Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council Executive Committee and members of the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council released a joint statement saying that there is "no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised." In states that have close results and will hold recounts, there are "paper records of each vote, allowing the ability to go back and count each ballot if necessary. This is an added benefit for security and resilience."

Other security measures, like pre-election testing and state certification of voting equipment, provided "additional confidence in the voting systems used in 2020," the officials said.

In a push back against President Trump, who has alleged without any evidence that widespread voter fraud hurt him in the election and refuses to concede, the officials declared that there are "many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections," but they "can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too. When you have questions, turn to elections officials as trusted voices as they administer elections."

The Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council Executive Committee counts among its members Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Assistant Director Bob Kolasky, National Association of Secretaries of State President Maggie Toulouse Oliver, and National Association of State Election Directors President Lori Augino. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Ivy League cancels all winter sports

November 12, 2020
Yale cheerleaders.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Ivy League is canceling winter sports for the 2020-21 season, becoming the first Division I conference to do so, and postponing the start of spring sports until at least the end of February.

Winter sports like basketball and hockey had already been delayed until at least Jan. 1. The cancellation was a unanimous decision made by the Ivy League Council of Presidents, and in a statement released on Thursday, the group said "the current trends regarding transmission of the COVID-19 virus and subsequent protocols that must be put in place are impeding our strong desire to return to intercollegiate athletics competition in a safe manner."

Student-athletes, their families, and coaches "are again being asked to make enormous sacrifices for the good of public health, and we do not make this decision lately," the presidents added. "While these decisions come with great disappointment and frustration, our commitment to the safety and lasting health of our student-athletes and wider communities must remain our highest priority."

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ivy League was the first to cancel its men's and women's basketball tournaments. Catherine Garcia

