Bernie Sanders takes aim at 'corporate Democrats' blaming progressives for House losses

-
Bernie Sanders takes aim at 'corporate Democrats' blaming progressives for House losses9:57 a.m.
-
Law firm reportedly withdraws from representing Trump campaign in Pennsylvania lawsuit9:45 a.m.
-
Zuckerberg reportedly says Bannon didn't violate enough policies to be suspended from Facebook after beheading comments8:15 a.m.
-
Will Trump try to pardon himself on his way out of the White House?7:38 a.m.
-
Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Trevor Noah watch Trump turn from president to grifting 'Nigerian prince'6:20 a.m.
-
Hurricane Eta finally goes to sea from Florida as a tropical storm, after 10 days of death and destruction4:45 a.m.
-
China congratulates Biden on his victory, says 'we respect the choice of the American people'3:46 a.m.
-
The Daily Show's Trevor Noah jokes that COVID Thanksgiving is at least historically accurate2:48 a.m.
9:57 a.m.