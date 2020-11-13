See More Speed Reads
election 2020
Biden projected to win 306 electoral votes, which Trump deemed a 'landslide' in 2016

3:20 p.m.

The last two states have officially been called in the 2020 election, bringing President-elect Joe Biden to a number of electoral votes that should look quite familiar to President Trump.

More than a week after Election Day, CNN and The New York Times projected on Friday that Biden will win Georgia, while CNN and CBS also projected that Trump will win North Carolina. This means Biden has ended with 306 electoral votes, while Trump won 232. Biden had already been projected as the race's winner after carrying Pennsylvania.

If Biden's final number of electoral votes rings a bell, it's because it's exactly as many as Trump won in 2016, although Politico notes he "technically received only 304 thanks to two so-called faithless electors."

At the time, Trump's campaign described his win with that electoral vote count as a landslide. Kellyanne Conway, Trump campaign manager in 2016, tweeted, "306. Landslide. Blowout. Historic." Trump on numerous occasions has also described his win as a landslide, in 2016 calling it a "massive landslide victory" and earlier this year claiming it was an Electoral College victory "like people haven't seen in a long time." Trump has yet to concede the 2020 race to Biden. Brendan Morrow

one-two election punch
Trump loses election lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan, drops Arizona case

2:12 p.m.
President Trump.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Judges have dealt double blows to President Trump's longshot attempts to disqualify enough ballots to win the presidency.

On Friday, a Michigan judge rejected a conspiracy-laden injunction claiming election irregularities were rampant in Detroit's Wayne County. Trump supporters' lawsuit claimed the vote count was plagued by fraud, but Circuit Court Judge Timothy Kenny said the suit didn't prove he should halt certification of the vote or order it to be audited, Bloomberg reports.

Also on Friday, a federal appeals court in Philadelphia rejected Republicans' attempt to toss out 9,300 mail-in ballots that arrived late, CBS Pittsburgh reports. The suit was filed by legal group Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, which withdrew from representing Trump's campaign earlier Friday.

And as President-elect Joe Biden's lead grew in Arizona, the Trump campaign dropped its legal challenges throughout Maricopa County, CNBC reports. "The tabulation of votes statewide has rendered unnecessary a judicial ruling as to the presidential electors," Trump's campaign said in a Friday filing. Biden's leads in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia are even wider than his edge in Arizona.

Trump did secure a small win Thursday when a Pennsylvania court ruled election officials couldn't count a small number of mail ballots from people who failed to provide proper identification, as Pennsylvania's secretary of state didn't have the authority to extend that deadline in the first place. The combined number of ballots Trump's campaign disputed in Pennsylvania would be far from enough to negate Biden's margin. Kathryn Krawczyk

a labor-intensive decision
Labor leaders are pushing Rep. Andy Levin as Biden's Labor Secretary

1:12 p.m.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has some competition in his reported quest to become President-elect Joe Biden's Labor Secretary.

In a Friday letter to Biden's transition team, the UAW — the major union of automobile and mechanical workers — strongly recommended the incoming administration pick Rep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.) to head the Department of Labor. "It is essential to bring into your cabinet someone from the labor movement with impeccable credentials," UAW President Rory Gamble wrote, and to him, "Andy Levin is precisely this person."

Before he represented the area north of Detroit, Levin worked under former President Bill Clinton's Labor Department, and is "the only sitting representative or senator who has run a state workforce system," Gamble noted. He has since been the vice chair of the House Education and Labor Committee, pushing to raise the minimum wage and "restore worker's freedom to organize unions," Gamble continued. And while "there are many fine economists and state and federal officials" who could do the job, "the labor movement has not seen one of its own serve as Secretary of Labor in modern times," and Levin would be "a transformative leader... when we need it most."

Communications Workers of America President Chris Shelton also endorsed Levin earlier this week, and progressive groups Sunrise Movement and Justice Democrats don't disagree. They unveiled their recommendations for Biden's cabinet earlier this week, and while Sanders is their No. 1 choice, Levin and Service Employees International Union President Mary Kay Henry are among their top three. Kathryn Krawczyk

About TIME
Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng, MLB's 1st female general manager

12:54 p.m.

Kim Ng just made Major League Baseball history.

The Miami Marlins on Friday announced Ng has been hired as the team's general manager, making her the first female Major League Baseball GM, ESPN reports. She's also the "second person of Asian descent to lead an MLB team," MLB says. Ng was previously MLB's senior vice president of baseball operations since 2011 and before that worked for the Chicago White Sox, the New York Yankees, and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"I entered Major League Baseball as an intern and, after decades of determination, it is the honor of my career to lead the Miami Marlins as their next general manager," Ng said in a statement, going on to say that "when I got into this business, it seemed unlikely a woman would lead a Major League team, but I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals. My goal is now to bring Championship baseball to Miami."

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said "we look forward to Kim bringing a wealth of knowledge and championship-level experience to the Miami Marlins," adding, "her leadership of our baseball operations team will play a major role on our path toward sustained success."

From 1998 to 2001, Ng worked as the New York Yankees' assistant general manager, and at 29, she made history at the time as the youngest person and second woman to serve in that role, NBC News reports. In addition to being MLB's first female general manager, according to ESPN, Ng will also become "the highest-ranking woman in baseball operations among the league's 30 teams." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Over 130 Secret Service officers reportedly isolate or quarantine after COVID-19 cases possibly linked to Trump rallies

11:41 a.m.
A secret service agent stands guard at a Trump rally in Prescott, Arizona
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

More than 130 Secret Service officers have been required to isolate or quarantine after either testing positive for COVID-19 or having close contact with a co-worker infected with the coronavirus, The Washington Post reports.

These Secret Service officers help protect President Trump and the White House, and the COVID-19 spread that is "believed to be partly linked to a series of campaign rallies" held by Trump in the weeks leading up to the presidential election has "sidelined roughly 10 percent of the agency's core security team," the report says.

The Post's reporting did not make clear how many of the 130 officers tested positive for COVID-19 and how many of them are isolating due to close contact with someone who contracted the coronavirus.

The Secret Service is also "examining whether some portion of the current infections are not travel-related" but "instead trace back to" the White House, the Post says. In recent days, numerous White House officials, including White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Post notes that this many Secret Service officers needing to isolate or quarantine will "force many officers to forgo days off and work longer hours to compensate for absent co-workers," and a former Secret Service supervisor told the Post, "Being down more than 100 officers is very problematic. That does not bode well for White House security." Read more at The Washington Post. Brendan Morrow

the election delusion
Trump trade adviser says White House is 'moving forward under the assumption there will be a 2nd Trump term'

11:36 a.m.

White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro sees no reality in the very real election of President-elect Joe Biden.

In a Friday interview with Fox Business, Navarro once again relayed President Trump and his supporters' refusal to accept the results of last week's election. "We're moving forward here at the White House under the assumption that there will be a second Trump term," Navarro said. He then outlined how the Trump campaign and the White House "seek verifiable ballots" and "an investigation into what are growing numbers of allegations of fraud" in the election, and declared anyone who believes Biden won to be operating under "an immaculate deception."

Biden has secured the electoral votes — and then some — he needed to win the 2020 election. His win margin in critical swing states Trump hopes to overturn is far wider than recounts have overturned in the past, and not a single election official across the U.S. found evidence of widespread voter fraud the Trump campaign is alleging. Kathryn Krawczyk

election whodunnit
Bernie Sanders takes aim at 'corporate Democrats' blaming progressives for House losses

9:57 a.m.
Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Mark Makela/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is joining the fight against Democrats blaming their left wing for a less-than-perfect election day.

While Sanders is "very proud of the hard work that the progressive community put into electing Joe Biden," the results coming out of the House and Senate were "disappointing," he detailed in an op-ed published Thursday in USA Today. But "corporate Democrats" blaming "so-called far-left policies like Medicare-for-all and the Green New Deal for election defeats" are "dead wrong," Sanders continues.

As Sanders notes, every one of the 112 co-sponsors of Medicare-for-all won their elections, and only one of the 98 co-sponsors of the Green New Deal lost their election. In contrast, the vast majority those who lost their seats did not support those progressive policies. "It turns out that supporting universal health care during a pandemic and enacting major investments in renewable energy as we face the existential threat to our planet from climate change is not just good public policy," Sanders remarked. "It also is good politics." Other progressive policies likewise won big in individual states, namely Florida's vote to increase the minimum wage and measures to legalize marijuana across several states.

Sanders' rebuttal comes after House Democrats were projected to lose at least six seats from the House and so far failed to flip the Senate fully in their favor. Some moderate Democrats who narrowly retained their seats blamed "socialism" for the losses; Progressives in turn said the Democratic party needs to organize better to regain a stronger majority. Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
Law firm reportedly withdraws from representing Trump campaign in Pennsylvania lawsuit

9:45 a.m.
President Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A law firm that was representing President Trump's 2020 campaign as it challenged the election results in Pennsylvania has reportedly "abruptly" withdrawn from a lawsuit it filed just a few days ago.

Porter Wright Morris & Arthur withdrew from a lawsuit filed on Monday in the Federal District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on behalf of Trump's campaign over alleged "irregularities" in the presidential election, The New York Times reports.

"Plaintiffs and Porter Wright have reached a mutual agreement that plaintiffs will be best served if Porter Wright withdraws,” Porter Wright Morris & Arthur reportedly said in a court filing.

Pennsylvania was the key battleground state where a win for Joe Biden was projected by major news networks on Nov. 7, taking him over the threshold of 270 electoral votes and making him president-elect. Trump has yet to concede the election and has been mounting legal challenges in battleground states but has not provided evidence of widespread voter fraud that might result in a change in the outcome.

The Times previously reported that lawyers at Porter Wright Morris & Arthur held meetings to voice "concerns" about the firm's work for Trump. In a statement on Wednesday, the firm said it has a "long history of election law work," which sometimes "calls for us to take on controversial cases." But according to the Times, some employees were "concerned that the firm was being used to undercut the integrity of the electoral process." Brendan Morrow

