Michigan's Wayne County Board of Canvassers reverses course, certifies election results

9:38 p.m.
A man votes in Michigan.
Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images

The Wayne County Board of Canvassers unanimously voted on Tuesday night to certify the results of the Nov. 3 election, after earlier reaching a deadlock when the two Republican members voted against certifying the results and the two Democrats voted in favor.

Wayne County, home to Detroit, is the largest county in Michigan, and the unofficial election results showed Biden with 67.99 percent of the votes cast and President Trump with 30.59 percent. New York Times correspondent Kathy Gray tweeted that the "decision to actually certify the election came after about three hours of voters loudly calling out the board for trying to disenfranchise Detroit voters."

Earlier in the meeting, the board's Republican chair, Monica Palmer, said that because there are discrepancies between the number of absentee ballots recorded as being cast and the number of absentee ballots counted, "we do not have have complete and accurate information on those poll books." In response, Democratic vice chair Jonathan Kinloch said that "most of this is human error. ... It's not based on fraud."

In addition to certifying the results, the board also voted to direct Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) to "do a comprehensive audit of the out-of-balance precincts," Gray tweeted. She added that the board did not explain why it "basically said never mind, we changed our minds and certified the results." Catherine Garcia

GOP members of Michigan's Wayne County Board of Canvassers vote against certifying election results

9:10 p.m.
People count ballots in Detroit.
Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

On Tuesday, the four-member Wayne County Board of Canvassers in Michigan failed to certify the Nov. 3 election results, with the two Republicans on the committee voting against certifying the results and the two Democrats voting in favor.

Wayne County, the largest county in Michigan and home to Detroit, is heavily Democratic. President-elect Joe Biden has a nearly 150,000-vote lead in Michigan, and Republicans have filed multiple lawsuits in the state in an attempt to keep him from being the certified winner. In Wayne County, the unofficial election results show Biden with 67.99 percent of the votes cast and President Trump with 30.59 percent.

The board's Republican chair, Monica Palmer, said during the meeting that because there are discrepancies between the number of absentee ballots recorded as being cast and the number of absentee ballots counted, "we do not have have complete and accurate information on those poll books." Democratic vice chair Jonathan Kinloch replied that "most of this is human error. ... It's not based on fraud." The Detroit Free Press notes there were unexplained discrepancies with the August primary election, and the board unanimously supported certifying the results.

Almost immediately after the vote, Michigan Republican Party Chair Laura Cox released a statement saying she was "proud that, due to the efforts of the Michigan Republican Party, the Republican National Committee, and the Trump campaign, enough evidence of irregularities and potential voter fraud was uncovered, resulting in the Wayne County Board of Canvassers refusing to certify their election results."

Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes had a different take, calling the vote "an outrageous display of partisan posturing" and saying the Republican members "have chosen to tarnish their personal legacy by picking up the GOP banner of making allegations without any evidence." Disregarding the "will of the voters in Michigan is not only shameful," she added, "but a complete dereliction of duties."

Tuesday was final day for the county to certify the results, and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) said the Board of State Canvassers will take over the responsibility. Catherine Garcia

Trump fires top cybersecurity official who debunked voter fraud claims

7:54 p.m.
Christopher Krebs.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted on Tuesday evening that he has fired Christopher Krebs, the head of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency who has been debunking conspiracy theories about voter fraud since Election Day.

Trump has been spreading multiple baseless claims about the election, including that it was "rigged" by Democrats and there was mass voting by dead people. In his tweet about Krebs, Trump claimed that it was "inaccurate" for Krebs to say the election was secure, and "therefore, effective immediately," Krebs has been terminated. Last week, Krebs told people close to him that due to his efforts to debunk disinformation, he believed he would soon be fired, Reuters reports.

Last week, top cybersecurity officials with the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council Executive Committee and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council released a joint statement saying there is "no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised." In fact, they declared, the 2020 presidential election was "the most secure in American history." Catherine Garcia

Sen. Chuck Grassley tests positive for COVID-19

6:52 p.m.
Sen. Chuck Grassley.
Samuel Corum/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the president pro tempore of the Senate and third in the presidential line of succession, announced on Tuesday evening that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.  

Earlier in the day, Grassley shared that he had been exposed to COVID-19 and was in quarantine. After his positive test result, Grassley, 87, tweeted that he is "feeling good and will keep up on my work for the people of Iowa from home. I appreciate everyone's well wishes and prayers and look forward to resuming my normal schedule soon."

Grassley was on the Senate floor on Monday, and removed his mask while giving a speech, The Washington Post reports. Catherine Garcia

Pennsylvania Supreme Court reverses rare Trump legal victory

5:41 p.m.
A man watches on from the observers area as election workers count ballots at the Philadelphia Convention Center
Chris McGrath/Getty Images

One of the rare legal victories President Trump's campaign picked up in its election challenge was taken away, dealing another blow to the increasingly long-shot effort.

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed a court order that required Philadelphia election officials to let observers within six feet of vote counters after the Trump campaign alleged observers were being kept too far away at 15 to 18 feet. The state's high court, in a 5-2 decision (two of the justices preferred to rule it as moot), said Pennsylvania law gives Philadelphia officials a lot of leeway to decide the rules for observers.

Plus, even the two conservative justices who dissented acknowledged that the Trump campaign's argument that legitimate votes should be invalidated because of improper observation practices was "misguided," The Guardian reports. Tim O'Donnell

Trump's Fed nominee falters in the Senate after 3 Republicans oppose her nomination

5:39 p.m.
Judy Shelton.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

COVID-19 and some Republican defectors led to a defeat for President Trump in the Senate on Tuesday.

Trump had nominated Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve Board — a controversial pick considering Shelton has repeatedly criticized the board's power and is an advocate of returning to the gold standard. But with two Republican senators out after potential exposure to COVID-19, and three Republicans opposed to the nominee, a vote to advance Shelton's nomination failed Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) said he would join Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) in opposing Shelton's nomination. That left Republicans with just 50 votes in support of the Shelton, which fell to 47 as Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) stayed home to quarantine after coronavirus exposure and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) missed the vote as well. Meanwhile Democrats rounded up 50 votes as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris returned to the chamber.

But it's not game over for Shelton's nomination yet. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) switched his vote to oppose Shelton at the end of Tuesday's vote, allowing him to bring her nomination up again once those missing senators return. Still, Democrat Mark Kelly of Arizona will likely join the Senate after Thanksgiving now that he's won Arizona's special election to fill the late John McCain's seat. He'll replace Sen. Martha McSally (R), further complicating Shelton's future vote even if all Republicans are accounted for.

Trump nominated Shelton, a conservative economic commentator, after his adviser Stephen Moore withdrew from consideration when sexist past comments resurfaced. Kathryn Krawczyk

Why Biden must investigate Trump

5:05 p.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

Joe Biden is wary of investigating Donald Trump's alleged crimes, several of his advisers have told NBC News. "One adviser said Biden has made it clear that he 'just wants to move on,'" the article states, though advisers also insist that, unlike Trump, Biden will not directly interfere with the Department of Justice. Such reticence would have no effect on the legal inquiries happening on the state and local level, though it would potentially let Trump off on many alleged federal offenses.

There are three important things to say about this. First, speaking to the press about how Biden is reluctant to prosecute Trump is itself putting political pressure on the future Department of Justice. No matter their level of professionalism, an administration's lawyers are going to look to the president for their cues.

Second, it is virtually beyond question that the entire Trump administration is riddled with crime. Right out in the open we have seen egregious violations of the Hatch Act, alleged blackmail and illegal coercion, the president running a massive bribery scheme through his business empire, and about a million other things. And that is just what is known publicly.

Third, it follows that the principle Biden is tiptoeing towards amounts to saying "presidents should be allowed to commit crimes with impunity." If a scofflaw so egregious as Trump can skate after he leaves office, then the rule of law is dead.

It is frankly baffling that Democrats are so timid about prosecuting Republican crimes. When Barack Obama took office, his predecessor had created a secret CIA torture program that accomplished nothing and was baldly illegal. Corruption and crime are very unpopular, and one would think that a party would leap at the chance to expose their opponent's criminal acts. But Obama refused to prosecute any of the major architects of the program, and in fact defended them in public. (Now one of the torturers is in charge of the CIA.)

We may have to hope that the legal violations are so enormous that Biden simply can't cover them up. It's a safe bet that if anyone takes even a cursory look into the Trump administration's inner workings, they will find breathtaking lawlessness. Ryan Cooper

Lindsey Graham said he talked to multiple secretaries of state about voter fraud. They say that's not true.

4:44 p.m.

Elections officials across the country have a problem with Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-S.C.) "just asking questions" shtick.

Even before President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election, President Trump and his allies have been relentlessly questioning the results. While some of Trump's supporters have launched mostly-failed legal challenges to throw out votes in swing states Biden won, Graham took another approach, claiming he is innocently trying to investigate election integrity in states Biden coincidentally won.

Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) disputed Graham's methods on Monday, saying the senator asked him to "look hard and see how many ballots you could throw out." Gabriel Sterling, an aide to Raffensperger, confirmed that account to CNN on Tuesday.

In what seemed like to be another attempt to add legitimacy to his investigation, Graham said Tuesday he also talked to the secretaries of state in Arizona and Nevada — two states that Biden won, but also took a while to count their votes. But Arizona's Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) said she hadn't heard from Graham.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske (D) said the same, though Graham said he may have talked to some other election official in the state. Kathryn Krawczyk

