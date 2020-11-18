See More Speed Reads
Exit strategy
Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession

6:57 a.m.
Christopher Krebs
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump fired Christopher Krebs, the well-regarded director of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), via tweet on Tuesday, citing Krebs' public assurances that the 2020 election was historically secure and free of fraud or serious error.

Krebs was the rare Trump administration official almost universally regarded as competent, apolitical, and effective in a crucial area that needed such leadership. And he apparently found a way to make sure his agency continued without too much political inference in the event he was fired. "Late Tuesday," The Washington Post said, "acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf called Krebs' deputy, Matthew Travis, to inform him that the White House had overruled CISA's succession plan that named him acting director, essentially forcing him to resign, Travis said." A DHS spokesman said the White House did not directly ask Travis to step down.

With Travis out, CISA leadership goes to Brandon Wales, "a career employee whom Trump cannot fire," Politico says. "Mr. Krebs specifically created Mr. Wales' position as executive director to make it more difficult for the White House to install partisan replacements atop the agency," The Wall Street Journal reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Before joining the Trump administration in 2017, Krebs worked in the George W. Bush DHS then served as a lobbyist for Microsoft. In 2018 he was promoted to DHS undersecretary for the National Protection and Programs Directorate, which became CISA with legislation signed in November 2018. Krebs became the de facto "cyber czar" when the White House eliminated the cybersecurity coordinator position at the National Security Council. During his tenure, he worked not just on shoring up America's creaky election security but also on cybersecurity and ransomware threats at hospitals, utilities, and other critical infrastructure.

Krebs won widespread praise for increasing trust and cooperation with disparate federal agencies, hackers, and state and local election officials. He survived several shakeups at Trump's DHS, but his "Rumor Control" initiative to swat down election misinformation was evidently a bridge too far for Trump, whose misinformation Krebs repeatedly, if indirectly, debunked. "Honored to serve," Krebs tweeted after his firing. "We did it right. Defend Today, Secure Tomorrow." Peter Weber

Solving COVID
FDA authorizes rapid COVID-19 test you can complete at home

5:23 a.m.

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday gave emergency use authorization for a 30-minute COVID-19 test you can take entirely at home. The test, by Lucira Health, requires a prescription, and children under 14 must be given the test at a clinic or pharmacy. It's the first test approved in the U.S. that can be completed at home.

To use the test, people swab the inside of both nostrils then put the sample in the vial on a battery-powered machine, which lights up with the results within half an hour. Lucira, based in California, says the test should cost $50 or less.

Lucira's home test works in a similar way to the extremely accurate lab ones that rely on a technique called polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Instead of PCR, Lucira uses a method called loop mediated amplification reaction (LAMP), The New York Times reports, which "repeatedly copies genetic material until it reaches detectable levels, making it possible to identify the virus even when it is present at only very low levels in the respiratory tract."

Lucira says its LAMP test was able to detect 94 percent of COVID-19 cases confirmed by a PCR test and identified 98 percent of healthy test takers. People who test positive are expected to self-isolate for 10 days. Peter Weber

The Daily Showdown
Trevor Noah explains how 'faithless electors' could legally hand Trump the presidency, but won't

4:32 a.m.

"Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election, but outgoing President Donald Jigglypuff Trump is still looking for ways to overturn the results," Trevor Noah said on Tuesday's Daily Show. "Recounts haven't worked for him, legal challenges haven't worked for him, and he even tried signing an executive order that Nov. 3 was opposite day, but somehow that didn't work. But it turns out there is one more thing that Trump could try."

"Even though Trump lost the election, some of his people are hoping that he could pull out a win by using 'faithless electors,'" Noah explained. This is a long shot, on par with "Mitch McConnell being on the cover of Men's Health, but theoretically, faithless electors could give Trump the presidency."

The framers of the Constitution decided that a slate of elite electors would choose the president, and while it's now expected that those electors will vote for the candidate their state chose, that's not required by the Constitution or any federal law, Noah said. "A lot of people do realize that this system is a problem. In fact, states were recently given the power to require electors to follow the will of the people. Unfortunately, very few of the actually do." (Fourteen, in fact.)

"Now the good news is, Trump is down so many electors that it's unlikely that he can convince enough of them to to turn against their state's voters and vote for him," Noah said. "But the bad news is, it's easy to see how a future election could be close enough that the losing candidate could convince enough electors to make them the winning candidate, and it would be totally legal." Watch his suggestion for states, and his warning, below. Peter Weber

It's still over
The Wall Street Journal editorial board is bored with Trump's Dominion voting machine conspiracies

3:11 a.m.
Georgia hand recount
Megan Varner/Getty Images

You won't get far reading or hearing about why President Trump actually beat President-elect Joe Biden without coming across Dominion Voting, a company that provides voting equipment to 28 states. Trump himself tweets conspiracy theories about Dominion, but "where's the evidence?" The Wall Street Journal asked in an editorial Wednesday. "Strong claims need strong proof, not rumors and innuendo on Twitter."

The Journal's editorialists sift through various claims and shoot them down — no, Dominion isn't tied to prominent Democrats or Venezuela; the handful of problems were caused by human error and corrected; there's no evidence any votes were switched, despite Trump's wild claims.

"No voting system is foolproof, and hiccups are inevitable in a country with roughly 3,000 counties," the Journal's editorial board notes. "The distributed nature of American elections is a strength on this point, since voting is handled by innumerable local officials instead of a few central authorities." So far, there's no good evidence of any voting problems that would come close to erasing Biden's leads in Pennsylvania, Michigan, or even Georgia, the editorialists write. Then they play the don't-be-like-Democrats card:

If Georgia's recount doesn't find big irregularities, then these claims should be put to rest. In the George W. Bush years, the conspiratorial left focused on Diebold, a maker of electronic voting machines. It would be a mistake for anyone on the right to go down a similar dead end, especially if Georgia's paper ballots give the same result as the computers. [The Wall Street Journal]

There were certainly conspiracy theories swirling around Diebold, especially in the 2004 election, but the company also had pretty serious security issues and other problems with its voting software and hardware. That's a big reason it got out of the voting business in 2009. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Loving County, Texas, was the last 'COVID-free' place in the continental U.S. Now it isn't.

2:09 a.m.
Mentone, Texas
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

COVID-19 is now officially everywhere in the U.S. — or at least the lower 48 states. Texas authorities confirmed three coronavirus infections in tiny Loving County on Tuesday afternoon, meaning every one of the state's 254 counties has reported at least one COVID-19 case. More notably, Loving County was also, Texas Monthly notes, "the last county in the United States to have zero reported cases of COVID-19."

Until Tuesday, The New York Times reports, "like a lone house standing after a tornado has leveled a town, Loving County, in the shadeless dun plains of oil-rich West Texas, had not recorded a single positive case of the coronavirus. It is something that people in the county were proud of. They talked about it. They lived by it."

It wasn't quite true — at least one oil worker got sick at a "man camp" in the county's only town, Mentone, in August, "but since he was not a permanent resident, and was quickly shuttled home, Loving County had not reported the case at the time," the Times notes. Also, Texas Monthly reports, "at least two folks contracted the coronavirus elsewhere and came back here to quarantine." But the county managed to keep its COVID-free status on technicalities.

Loving — "with 169 souls calling this parched West Texas frontier home," is "the least populated county in the lower 48," Texas Monthly reports. "The census counts 10 times the number of workers in the county as residents," thanks to the oil boom, the Times adds, and Loving County completes the sweep of rural areas that "escaped the brunt of the pandemic early on." Last week, Nevada's Esmerelda County reported its first case. Now the last COVID-free county in America is probably Kalawao in Hawaii, which has even fewer people than Loving County. Read more about this outpost of Western Americana, and its omnipresent Jones family, at Texas Monthly and The New York Times. Peter Weber

happening in the middle east
Syria says Israeli strikes killed 3 soldiers

1:58 a.m.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
SANA via AP, File

During several overnight strikes, Israeli warplanes hit multiple targets in Syria, including a secret facility in Damascus, the Israeli military said on Wednesday.

Israel said the strikes were in retaliation for "a Syrian squad led by Iranian forces" leaving improvised explosive devices alongside a road in the Golan Heights. The Israeli military said all of the targets hit in Syria were linked to Iran, and included storage facilities and the Iranian military's secret headquarters at the Damascus airport.

Iran is an ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and Israel is trying to keep the country from having a permanent military presence in Syria. Syrian state media is reporting that the airstrikes left three Syrian soldiers dead and a fourth wounded. Catherine Garcia

Edit

Army dad writes 270 special notes to slip into his daughter's lunch during deployment

1:15 a.m.

Before he deployed to Afghanistan, Army Staff Sgt. Philip Gray sat down and wrote 270 messages for his daughter — one for each day he would be away.

His notes for Rosie, 7, encouraged her to do her best at school and excel in her activities and hobbies. He also added drawings, like pumpkins on messages that were to be delivered around Halloween. "He was very big on feel-good words for her and girl power," his wife, Kristen Gray, told Good Morning America. "He made sure to tell her how smart she was, and run fast in P.E., and things that would really make her happy."

Philip Gray left their Fort Drum, New York, home on Oct. 7, 2019, and while he was gone, Kristen put his notes into Rosie's lunchbox. He returned on Aug. 8, three days before Rosie's birthday, and even though he's back, Rosie still wants him to write her special messages, which he's happy to do. Gray told GMA he's never been more thrilled to be with his family, saying, "Stepping out of quarantine and getting to see the girls, that was the greatest thing." Catherine Garcia

Edit

The FBI is reportedly investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

1:02 a.m.
Ken Paxton
Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images/Concordia Summit

The FBI is investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) over allegations from his agency's former top lawyers that he illegally used his office to help a campaign donor and friend, real estate developer Nate Paul, The Associated Press reported late Tuesday, citing two people with knowledge of the investigation. Paxton, who is still awaiting trial on criminal securities fraud charges from 2015, has denied wrongdoing and said he won't step down.

Eight former top officials accuse Paxton of bribery, abuse of office, and other crimes. Since those aides contacted federal authorities about their allegations between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, four were fired, three resigned, and one was placed on leave. Four of them have filed a whistleblower suit against Paxton in state court.

Paxton allegedly helped Paul in at least four ways, including ordering his office to hire an outside lawyer to pursue Paul's claim that the FBI improperly searched his home and office last year. Paul said in a deposition last year he had hired a woman on Paxton's recommendation, but not as a favor — Paxton had reportedly carried out an extramarital affair with the woman. The full scope of Paxton's ties to Paul are not known, AP notes.

Before AP revealed the FBI investigation, Paxton said in a statement Tuesday that allegations against him are "overblown, based upon assumptions, and to a large degree misrepresent the facts," the Austin American Statesman reports. "I make no apologies for being a fierce investigator and defender of individual rights in the face of potentially unreasonable and authoritarian actions," he added. "Doing so is not favoritism. It is doing what the people of Texas expect from every law enforcement agency, their attorney general, and the staff of this office."

Paxton, it might be noted, is not intervening in accelerating federal land seizures of private property in the Rio Grande Valley to build President Trump's border wall. Last week, for example, government lawyers filed a "motion for immediate possession" of a strip of an elderly landowner's ancestral lands in Mission, Texas, NPR reports. In 2017, Paxton, previously a defender of private property rights against federal infringement, said he was fine with Trump comandeering land for his border wall as long as the Texas landowners are "compensated fairly." Peter Weber

