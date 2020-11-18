Experts don't expect Biden to drastically change Trump's Afghanistan policy

-
Experts don't expect Biden to drastically change Trump's Afghanistan policy12:19 p.m.
Trump campaign will pay $3 million for a seemingly hopeless recount in 2 Wisconsin counties12:32 p.m.
Apple lowers App Store fees for most developers amid antitrust scrutiny11:58 a.m.
Trump is reportedly upset Biden will steal his coronavirus vaccine thunder11:33 a.m.
House Democrats nominate Pelosi for another term as speaker11:20 a.m.
Official in charge of signing off on Biden's win is reportedly 'afraid on multiple levels'10:20 a.m.
1st Georgia Senate runoff poll shows both races essentially tied10:17 a.m.
FAA clears the Boeing 737 Max to resume flying9:34 a.m.
