the election is over
Trump campaign will pay $3 million for a seemingly hopeless recount in 2 Wisconsin counties

12:32 p.m.
Counting ballots in Wisconsin.
Andy Manis/Getty Images

President Trump's campaign is spending $3 million on a recount that won't change his fate.

Trump's campaign shifted from requesting a full recount in Wisconsin to paying for a recount in just Milwaukee and Dane counties on Wednesday. The Trump campaign said it chose those counties as they were home to the "worst irregularities" in the vote count, though there's no evidence that's true.

Even before President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election, Trump and his campaign began launching legal challenges and demanding recounts across states Biden won. That included in Wisconsin, a state Trump won in 2016 but Biden flipped by more than 20,000 votes this time around. A good portion of Biden's majority came from the Democratic strongholds of Milwaukee and Dane counties, home to Milwaukee and Madison, respectively.

The Trump campaign claims those counties were home to "illegally altered absentee ballots, illegally issued absentee ballots, and illegal advice given by government officials allowing Wisconsin’s Voter ID laws to be circumvented." State and local elections officials say there's no sign of the widespread fraud Trump's team is alleging.Trump's campaign is more likely zeroing on these counties because they contain a big chunk of the state's votes, went significantly for Biden this year, and are home to most of the state's Black voters.

Trump needs to flip more than 20,000 votes to put Wisconsin in his favor — a number a recount has never seen before. But even without Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes, Biden still has more than the 270 votes he needs to win the election. Kathryn Krawczyk

afghanistan
Experts don't expect Biden to drastically change Trump's Afghanistan policy

12:19 p.m.
Joe Biden.
ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

There is some concern from within Afghanistan's government and general populace, as well as NATO leadership, that President Trump's push to withdraw troops from the country before he leaves the White House is too hasty, NPR reports. Subsequently, there's some hope that President-elect Joe Biden will reverse, or at least slow the course.

But some experts in the U.S. are warning those folks not to keep their hopes up too high since Biden has long supported significantly scaling back U.S. involvement in Afghanistan. Andrew Watkins, a senior analyst for Afghanistan at the International Crisis Group, said Biden has "remained insistent throughout the last decade that bringing American troop numbers down to just a few thousand and really only focusing on targeted strikes of the very worst of the very worst threats to regional and American security was the only thing that the U.S. should be doing in Afghanistan."

Elizabeth Threlkeld, the South Asia deputy director at the Washington-based Stimson Center, told NPR the Biden administration will probably bring about a "change of tone" that's more "multilateral and measured" since their decision-making won't be dependent "on the tweets of the morning." But, ultimately, she thinks "those hopes for a change in direction are likely to be short-lived." Read more at NPR. Tim O'Donnell

half price
Apple lowers App Store fees for most developers amid antitrust scrutiny

11:58 a.m.
Apple Store
Eric Thayer/Getty Images

Apple says it's cutting App Store fees for the "vast majority" of developers — a move one critic argues shows that "they're sweating."

Apple on Wednesday said developers that made up to $1 million in annual revenue on their apps in 2020 can pay a reduced commission of 15 percent on sales of "digital goods and services," rather than the current level of 30 percent, beginning on Jan. 1, Bloomberg and The New York Times report. Bigger developers will still have to pay the 30 percent fee, however.

This App Store fee has faced heavy criticism from companies like Spotify and Epic Games, and antitrust regulators have examined Apple's "'gatekeeper' role" in the distribution of apps through the App Store. Spotify argues that the fee gives Apple an "unfair advantage," and Epic Games, the developer of the video game Fortnite, also sued Apple after getting itself kicked off the App Store for trying to get around the fee. In a subsequent lawsuit, Epic accused Apple of "unfair and anti-competitive actions."

Apple CEO Tim Cook said cutting the fee would "help small business owners," and the company cited an Analysis Group study it said found that its commission structure "is in the mainstream for app distribution and gaming platforms." But critics from bigger companies blasted the move, with Basecamp CTO David Heinemeier Hansson arguing that the "only good thing about this cynical, Machiavellian ploy by Apple to split developers with selective handouts, is that it shows they're sweating," per the Times.

Spotify also described the move as "window dressing," while Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney argued to the Times that Apple is "hoping to remove enough critics that they can get away with their blockade on competition," but "consumers will still pay inflated prices marked up by the Apple tax." Brendan Morrow

healthy reaction
Trump is reportedly upset Biden will steal his coronavirus vaccine thunder

11:33 a.m.
President Trump and Vice President-elect Joe Biden.
Morry Gash-Pool/Getty Images

Recent COVID-19 vaccine developments are undoubtedly good news for Americans and the world. But to President Trump, they're "nothing but a heap of frustration," The Daily Beast reports.

For the past few months, Trump had reportedly been dreaming up ways he could promote a COVID-19 vaccine once it was released. He "envisioned large, public, mask-free events," and "rallies to celebrate the successes of Operation Warp Speed," two individuals with direct knowledge of his private comments tell The Daily Beast. Trump also reportedly wanted to hold a news conference where he'd "read from a list of headlines, articles, and TV coverage that had either underestimated him or raised doubts about Operation Warp Speed's timeline," per The Daily Beast. Essentially, Trump was "looking forward to showing that he was right and the media was wrong," one of the sources said.

But with President-elect Joe Biden's win, Trump's boastful hopes have gone down the drain. As vaccine developments quickly poured in after Trump's loss, he has "grown preemptively annoyed that Biden will try to 'steal' credit from him for life-saving vaccine developments," The Daily Beast reports via two people who've spoken to the president. Olivia Troye, a former senior adviser on the coronavirus task force, echoed Trump's attempts to "politicize" vaccine development, recounting a time when Trump insisted the vaccine be ready before November. Kathryn Krawczyk

house leadership
House Democrats nominate Pelosi for another term as speaker

11:20 a.m.
Nancy Pelosi.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) path to another term leading the lower chamber got clearer Tuesday after a majority of House Democrats nominated her in a voice vote.

Pelosi is running unopposed, but will still need 218 votes when her nomination is put to the test before the full House in January. She has a narrower majority than she did in 2019, and there are enough Democrats who opposed her then to theoretically block her re-election, but The Hill notes that Pelosi has already gained the support of some of those defectors, and she looks likely to come away victorious.

Democrats on Tuesday also nominated House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (R-S.C.), a key ally of President-elect Joe Biden, for new terms, meaning leadership will likely look much the same as it has for the last two years. Read more at Politico and The Hill. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Official in charge of signing off on Biden's win is reportedly 'afraid on multiple levels'

10:20 a.m.
White House.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump can't be ascertained until General Services Administrator Emily Murphy signs off on it, but she is continuing to hold out while Trump refuses to concede. Murphy has been subject to criticism for delaying the inevitable, but sources close to her told CNN that the "consummate professional" believes she's doing "her honest duty as someone who has sworn true allegiance to the Constitution of the United States of America and the laws that govern her position."

The sources also said Murphy is struggling with what she considers a no-win situation. She reportedly feels pressure from both sides of the political spectrum as she tries to interpret unclear law and precedent. "She absolutely feels like she's in a hard place," a friend and former colleague told CNN. "She's afraid on multiple levels. It's a terrible situation."

Not everyone is as sympathetic, though. Another former colleague said that while Murphy is "an ethical and moral person," she is "absolutely making the wrong decision" since "there really is no question" that Biden won. Read more at CNN. Tim O'Donnell

senate showdown
1st Georgia Senate runoff poll shows both races essentially tied

10:17 a.m.
Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.
Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

The battle for control of the Senate rests in two remaining Georgia runoffs — and those races rest in the hands of a few undecided voters.

Both Georgia's regular and special Senate elections advanced to runoffs after no candidates gained a majority of the vote in this month's elections. And so far, both of those races remain essentially tied with very few voters left undecided, a Fox5 Atlanta and Insider Advantage poll finds.

In the regular Senate race, Sen. David Perdue (R) and Democrat Jon Ossoff are tied with 49 percent support, with just 2 percent of voters still undecided. And in the special race to fill retired Sen. Johnny Isakson's seat, Democrat Raphael Warnock narrowly beats Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R), 49-48. Just 3 percent of voters are undecided in that race.

Democrats flipped two seats in the 2020 election while Republicans flipped one, leaving the Democrats with 48 seats and Republicans with 50. A win for both Ossoff and Warnock would essentially give Democrats the majority with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the Senate tiebreaker.

Insider Advantage and Fox5 Atlanta surveyed 800 likely Georgia voters on Nov. 16 via cell phone, with a margin of error of 3.5 percent. Kathryn Krawczyk

green light
FAA clears the Boeing 737 Max to resume flying

9:34 a.m.
Boeing 737 Max
David Ryder/Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration has cleared Boeing's 737 Max to fly again.

The FAA on Wednesday cleared the 737 Max to resume flying 20 months after it was grounded in March 2019 following two plane crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people, The New York Times reports.

Investigations into the two fatal crashes blamed issues with the plane's MCAS software, which "pushed the nose down repeatedly on both planes that crashed, overcoming the pilots' struggles to regain control," The Associated Press explains. The crashes were ultimately "the horrific culmination of a series of faulty technical assumptions by Boeing's engineers, a lack of transparency on the part of Boeing's management, and grossly insufficient oversight by the FAA," House Transportation Committee investigators concluded earlier this year.

The FAA previously determined that proposed changes to the 737 Max "effectively mitigate the airplane-related safety issues that contributed" to the crashes, and Boeing has said that its "updated software makes MCAS less powerful, so a pilot can more easily regain control of the plane," The Washington Post writes. Still, the Times reports that seeing as the FAA "must still approve pilot training procedures for each U.S. airline operating the Max" and "planes need to be updated," the 737 Max may not actually begin flying U.S. passengers again for "months." Brendan Morrow

