Biden reportedly picks longtime aide Antony Blinken as secretary of state

-
Biden reportedly picks longtime aide Antony Blinken as secretary of state9:26 p.m.
-
Biden to announce his Cabinet picks on Tuesday8:45 p.m.
-
Giuliani distances Trump campaign from attorney Sidney Powell8:12 p.m.
-
White House vaccine czar expects kids will receive coronavirus vaccine by middle of 20212:26 p.m.
-
H.R. McMaster says Trump has 'doubled down' on Obama's mistakes in Afghanistan1:53 p.m.
-
Chris Christie: Trump's legal team has been a 'national embarrassment'1:17 p.m.
-
Ronna McDaniel has reportedly warned Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle could succeed her as RNC chair12:25 p.m.
-
How some states will attempt to avoid wasting coronavirus vaccines in early distribution stages11:31 a.m.
9:26 p.m.
8:45 p.m.
8:12 p.m.
2:26 p.m.
1:53 p.m.
1:17 p.m.
Ronna McDaniel has reportedly warned Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle could succeed her as RNC chair
12:25 p.m.
How some states will attempt to avoid wasting coronavirus vaccines in early distribution stages
11:31 a.m.