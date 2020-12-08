1 in every 22 Americans has tested positive for coronavirus

The U.S. is undoubtedly the world's coronavirus hotspot, and it's only getting worse.

As of Tuesday, the U.S. has seen more than 15 million people test positive for COVID-19. In other terms, one in every 22 Americans has tested positive for the virus, USA Today notes.

America's coronavirus cases account for more than a fifth of the 68 million cases that have been reported around the world, even though the U.S. makes up just about 4 percent of the world's population. It has the highest case count by far of any country, vastly exceeding India and China — countries that have more than a billion people each.

The U.S. has also recorded more than 285,000 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, also representing the highest count in the world. That's close to a fifth of the world's 1.55 million coronavirus deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The United Kingdom started vaccinating residents on Tuesday, and the U.S. could be on track to begin doing so this week, if the Food and Drug Administration issues emergency use authorizations for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine candidates. Still, it is expected to take months before every American who wants a vaccine can get one. Kathryn Krawczyk