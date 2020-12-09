YouTube to remove new videos falsely claiming widespread fraud changed the outcome of the election

-
YouTube to remove new videos falsely claiming widespread fraud changed the outcome of the election10:19 a.m.
-
Hospital ICUs serving a third of Americans are nearing capacity9:51 a.m.
-
Top trending Google searches of 2020 included 'how to cut men's hair at home' and 'where is my stimulus money'8:34 a.m.
-
Thanks to John Oliver's weird obsession, Pringles revealed what its mascot looks like from the neck down8:25 a.m.
-
U.K. advises people with 'significant history' of allergic reactions to skip Pfizer vaccine for now7:49 a.m.
-
Stephen Colbert asks the Slate Political Gabfest trio about Trump's pardons and future as GOP kingpin7:04 a.m.
-
Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, and Jimmy Kimmel wrap up Trump's Pfizer vaccine flub, Supreme Court loss, mass pardon plan5:48 a.m.
-
Arizona Republican leaders are now openly sniping at each other3:24 a.m.
10:19 a.m.