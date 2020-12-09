See More Speed Reads
Better late than never?
YouTube to remove new videos falsely claiming widespread fraud changed the outcome of the election

10:19 a.m.
YouTube
Chris McGrath/Getty Images

YouTube is set to start taking down false claims that widespread fraud altered the 2020 election outcome — over a month following Election Day.

The company on Wednesday said that because "enough states have certified their election results to determine a president-elect," it will now "start removing any piece of content uploaded today (or anytime after) that misleads people by alleging that widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome" of the race. President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, but President Trump hasn't conceded and continues to level baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud, which his attorney general has said the Justice Department has found no evidence to support.

YouTube previously faced criticism for not taking down false claims about the 2020 election, such as when it left up a video from the far-right One America News Network uploaded on Nov. 4 that falsely asserted Trump won. By that point, there was no projected winner yet, and the video claimed that Trump carried some states that news networks had already projected for Biden. YouTube told CNBC at the time it prohibits "content misleading viewers about voting," but it said the video "doesn't rise to that level." On Nov. 12, YouTube also responded to a tweet flagging a video from One America News claiming "Trump won" by saying, "We're allowing these videos because discussion of election results & the process of counting votes is allowed on" the site.

In Wednesday's announcement, YouTube explained it will now be treating the 2020 race as a "historical" election rather than a "current" one and will, for instance, remove videos "claiming that a presidential candidate won the election due to widespread software glitches or counting errors." News coverage or commentary with enough "education, documentary, scientific or artistic context" can stay, however. The policy will start being enforced on Wednesday, and CNN's Brian Fung noted that it "could have a big impact on Trump and right-wing channels." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Hospital ICUs serving a third of Americans are nearing capacity

9:51 a.m.
Hospital ICU.
John Moore/Getty Images

Intensive Care Units at dozens of hospitals across the U.S. are at or over capacity, while hundreds more are close to it as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

Hospitals serving areas where more than 100 million Americans live reported having less than 15 percent of ICU beds open last week, Department of Health and Human Services data analyzed by The New York Times showed. In areas serving 1 in 10 Americans, hospitals reported their ICUs were totally full or had less than 5 percent of beds available.

Hospital workers had plenty of stories to back up this data. Dr. Jeffrey Sather, chief of medical staff at a North Dakota hospital, told the Times he has devoted a whole floor of his six-story hospital to coronavirus patients, but they continue overloading an over-capacity emergency room. Other hospitals in the area are also overloaded and unable to take transfers to lessen Sather's hospital's burden.

Health care experts say it's impossible for hospital workers to keep up top care when beds are this overloaded. Thomas Tsai, an assistant professor of health policy at Harvard University, told the Times that because the rate at which coronavirus patients are going to the hospitals is decreasing, it suggests hospitals are rationing who they will admit. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) is expected to soon formalize this process by allowing hospitals to ration care based on survival prospects. Kathryn Krawczyk

year in review
Top trending Google searches of 2020 included 'how to cut men's hair at home' and 'where is my stimulus money'

8:34 a.m.
Google logo
STR/AFP via Getty Images

Google is taking a look back at this bizarre year by way of its annual list of top trending searches.

The company on Wednesday revealed the searches that "had the highest spike" this year compared to 2019, and predictably, three out of the top five searches related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The top search was "election results," but number two was "coronavirus," four was "coronavirus update," and five was "coronavirus symptoms."

Number three, though, was Kobe Bryant, the Lakers legend who died in January, while at number eight was Glee star Naya Rivera and at number nine was Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, both of whom also died this year. Zoom was sixth on the list of top searches, while at seven was "who is winning the election," and rounding out the list at ten was the Playstation 5, which launched in November.

Throughout the year, users also turned to Google to find out "how to donate to Black Lives Matter," "how to help Australia fires," "how to make hand sanitizer," and "how to cut men's hair at home," also searching for recipes for sourdough bread and the answer to the question, "where is my stimulus money?"

The top news trends, Google said, were "election results" and "coronavirus" followed by "stimulus checks," while the top trending person was President-elect Joe Biden. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was third on the list of people, although between her and Biden was North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, presumably due to false reports of his death.

Tom Hanks, who in March revealed he contracted COVID-19, was the top trending actor, while the top trending video game was Among Us, the top trending movie was Best Picture Oscar winner Parasite, and the top trending TV show was Tiger King. A hit song from Cardi B also apparently prompted a lot of Googling, as topping the list of trending definitions was "WAP." Read the full list here. Brendan Morrow

Johnsplaining
Thanks to John Oliver's weird obsession, Pringles revealed what its mascot looks like from the neck down

8:25 a.m.

Last Week Tonight's John Oliver took a break from his between-seasons hiatus to dive into one of his many odd obsessions: What does the Pringles mascot's body look like? "The only thing we do know is that his head looks like a hard-boiled egg disguised as Tom Selleck," he said. Technically, it wasn't his obsession, Oliver explained. But after he'd mused in detail about Julius Pringles' body in a November show, "people went out of their way either draw or find drawings of what people feel the Pringles guy does look like from the neck down." He showed some examples and commented on them, calling the exercise "genuinely uplifting."

"The only thing that doesn't sit well with me is just how silent Pringles has been on this matter," Oliver said, offering to donate $10,000 to Feeding America if Pringles came through.

Pringles came through Tuesday evening, tweeting out a video of a full-body Julius Pringles.

Oliver called Pringles a "garbage snack" and specifically mocked the company's Twitter feed, but as the old adage goes, no publicity is bad publicity. And Pringles did get in a bit of a dig at Oliver's bizarre obsession, pointing out that Oliver's $10,000 donation represents $1 for every second he "has thought of Mr. P's body." So it seems to be a win-win-win. Peter Weber

Solving COVID
U.K. advises people with 'significant history' of allergic reactions to skip Pfizer vaccine for now

7:49 a.m.

A day after Britain began its historic COVID-19 vaccination drive, U.K. regulators reported Wednesday that two National Health Service workers given the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine had experienced allergic reactions and advised other Britons with a "significant history" of allergic reactions to hold off on getting inoculated until they finish investigating the adverse responses. Neither NHS worker was identified, but both carry EpiPen-type adrenaline injectors with them, suggesting they have suffered severe reactions to other allergens.

"As is common with new vaccines, the MHRA [Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency] have advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination, after two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely yesterday," said Stephen Powis, the NHS national medical director in England. "Both are recovering well." The Economist's Natasha Loder noted that Pfizer had found a tiny number of allergic reactions in its large clinical trial.

The pamphlet given to people seeking the Pfizer vaccine suggests it should be given to people allergic to any of the substances in the vaccine, adding that "signs of an allergic reaction may include itchy skin rash, shortness of breath and swelling of the face or tongue." Peter Weber

last night on late night
Stephen Colbert asks the Slate Political Gabfest trio about Trump's pardons and future as GOP kingpin

7:04 a.m.

Slate's seminal podcast, the Political Gabfest, is celebrating 15 years with a live show Wednesday night, and Stephen Colbert spoke with the longtime hosts — John Dickerson, Emily Bazelon, and David Plotz — on Tuesday's Late Show. Colbert called it "my gateway drug for podcasts."

The original idea for the Political Gabfest, Bazelon said, was "a show that would be like hanging out at the bar with the panelists on TV after the show." But if you go back to the first episodes, Dickerson said, "it sounds like what the most boring people at the bar, or the people they don't let into the bar, talk about." Colbert wanted to talk about the Axios reports on President Trump's plan to give out pardons "like Christmas gifts."

"Are there rules on issuing pardons, or can he just sort of load the pardons in a tank and crop-dust all his cronies with forgiveness?" Colbert asked. "He can give them out as he chooses," Bazelon said. "Maybe he can't pardon himself, but even that isn't clear. But what I like the best about this story you just told is people are being offered pardons who don't want pardons. They're like, 'I didn't do a crime!'" Colbert noted that according to Supreme Court precedent, accepting a pardon is an admission fo guilt.

Plotz said Trump made him reconsider his tolerance for a little bit of corruption, but only Bazelon and Dickerson argued he needs to be investigated after he leaves office.

"Why are the Republicans sticking by this guy?" Colbert asked. "Don't the people who are coming up — your Tom Cottons, your Ted Cruzes, your Nikki Haleys — don't they really want him off the scene?" If the 2024 primaries are "about who an be most like Donald Trump, well, Donald Trump's gonna win that," he noted.

Bazelon said maybe they will show him the door, but right now "they have a collective action problem." Dickerson found that unlikely. "Anyone in his party, or outside his party, who thinks they can control or define what Donald Trump does has been delivered defeat after defeat," he said, and "trying to move him aside" would similarly fail. Plotz was not convinced Trumpism works without Trump. "Trump has a certain kind of chaotic-evil charisma that none of those other folks has, and the only person I see coming up in the Republican Party is Tucker Carlson." Watch below. Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles coronavirus
Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, and Jimmy Kimmel wrap up Trump's Pfizer vaccine flub, Supreme Court loss, mass pardon plan

5:48 a.m.

Britain just began inoculating its citizens with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. "Meanwhile, in the United States, it might take a little longer for everyone to get vaccinated because somebody — and I'm not saying which president — well, he done f---ed up," Trevor Noah said on Tuesday's Daily Show. Turning down Pfizer's summer offer to reserve more COVID-19 vaccine "may seem like it was a dumb decision by Trump, but if you take a moment to think about it, you'll realize that it was a really f---ing dumb decision by Trump."

The Pfizer vaccine "is safe and 95 percent effective, so naturally, earlier this year the White House passed on the chance to secure more of the Pfizer vaccine," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. "It's all laid out in the new book, The Art of Why Didn't You Make the Damn Deal?!"

"Yet another member of the president's legal team just tested positive for COVID," but that "doesn't mean the campaign has stopped losing," Colbert said. "Despite losing 51 post-election lawsuits, the president was still holding out hope for the Supreme Court," though it turns out "even Trump's hand-picked Supreme Court justices didn't want to hear this nonsense."

"The Supreme Court has refused to hear the Trump campaign's argument about throwing out ballots in Pennsylvania, which is a shame, because Republican Sen. Ted Cruz had already volunteered his legal services," James Corden deadpanned at The Late Late Show. "Ted Cruz thinks he's great at oral arguments. Then again, Ted Cruz also thinks he's great at doing impression of characters from The Simpsons."

"The vaccine is starting in the U.K., and then coming here, but your one annoying friend will be like, 'I actually like the original British version better,'" Jimmy Fallon joked at The Tonight Show. Meanwhile, "I read that Trump wants to hand out mass pardons to 'every person who ever talked to' him, even people who don't need pardons. Yep, Trump's handing out mass pardons. The only other time you hear that phrase is after Rudy Giuliani eats Taco Bell."

Trump "reportedly told one insider he's gonna pardon 'every person who ever talked to me' — so, sorry Melania, I guess you're out of luck," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. And to "cover himself" for failing to pre-order more Pfizer vaccine, "Trump signed an executive order that seems to have confused even the guy he has running Operation Warp Speed." Watch below. Peter Weber

Republicans in disarray
Arizona Republican leaders are now openly sniping at each other

3:24 a.m.
Kelli Ward
Ralph Freso/Getty Images

"The Arizona Republican Party has asked its followers if they are willing to die for the cause of overturning the presidential election results, eliciting alarm and criticism from within and outside the GOP," The Arizona Republic reports. The negative responses from Arizona Republicans to Tuesday's tweet from the state GOP was just the latest open squabbling in the party as it grapples with President Trump's loss, his losing legal battle to overturn that defeat, the better-than-expected election results for state Republicans, and the challenges that are emerging as Arizona slides from GOP control to swing state.

"There's been a civil war boiling in the Republican Party for a couple of years," Marcus Dell'Artino, a Republican strategist in Phoenix, tells The New York Times. "Now we're seeing the public part of it."

A sizable chunk of the Arizona Republican Party is siding with Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani as they try to retroactively win an election Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden. But Gov. Doug Ducey (R), a Trump supporter, is not among them. After he signed the certification of Biden's victory — while ignoring a call from Trump on camera — Arizona GOP chairwoman Kelli Ward told him to "#STHU," or shut the hell up. He responded, "I think what I would say is the feeling's mutual to her, and practice what you preach."

Ward also called Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R) "cowardly" for shutting down the House for a week following Giuliani's close visit with a dozen GOP lawmakers just days before testing positive for COVID-19. And when Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), a Trump loyalist, suggested Ducey would "coerce vaccinations" for COVID-19, Ducey's chief of staff, Daniel Scarpinato called Biggs "nuts" and suggested he "enjoy your time as a permanent resident of Crazytown."

It isn't clear if Ward, a divisive figure representing the party's far-right faction, will seek another term when the Arizona GOP picks its next chair in January. Peter Weber

