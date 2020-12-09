Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf tests positive for coronavirus

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) has become the latest government official to test positive for COVID-19.

Wolf received the positive diagnosis during a "routine test" on Tuesday, he said in a Wednesday statement. "I have no symptoms and feeling well," Wolf added, saying he would be working remotely as he quarantines at home with his wife Frances. "My positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID," Wolf continued, reminding Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, stay home, and socially distance.

NEW: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says he tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home. https://t.co/zqE2yq4TEu pic.twitter.com/NsopXXcuNn — ABC News (@ABC) December 9, 2020

Pennsylvania, like the rest of the country, is currently seeing an uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. It has seen case counts grow by more than 50 percent over the past few weeks, and ICU beds throughout the state are 80 percent full as well, according to Health and Human Services Department data.

Wolf has had a more nationally prominent role over the past month as his state provided some of the deciding votes that gave President-elect Joe Biden the presidency. Kathryn Krawczyk