trump-kemp feud
Trump's feud with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp reportedly predates Election Day

9:37 a.m.
Brian Kemp and Donald Trump.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Trump's feud with Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp exploded into public view last month after President-elect Joe Biden won Georgia by a narrow margin. Trump, who claims — without evidence — that he lost the state because of widespread voter fraud, blames Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for refusing to help him overturn the results, which were confirmed by multiple recounts. But the president reportedly didn't just turn on Kemp in an instant, The Washington Post reports. Instead, tensions have apparently been brewing for some time.

For starters, Trump reportedly believed Kemp wasn't appreciative enough when he endorsed him in his 2018 gubernatorial race. Then, things really boiled over in late 2019 when Kemp selected Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) to fill Georgia's open Senate seat. Trump was reportedly upset Kemp didn't consult him, and when the governor brought Loeffler to the White House to meet the president, Trump reportedly questioned why Kemp bothered coming to Washington if he had already made up his mind. Per the Post, the president never forgave Kemp for the perceived slight, even though he's become a fan of Loeffler.

More recently, Trump grew angry at Kemp for issuing an executive order opening up businesses in Georgia during the first coronavirus wave in April. While Trump was initially supportive, public backlash changed his mind, and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany reportedly even called Kemp to urge him to revoke the order.

All told, it seems the dispute over Georgia's election results, while perhaps the most potent, is just one of a series of disagreements between Trump and Kemp. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
COVID-19 vaccination officially begins in the U.S.

10:26 a.m.

It's a historic day in the coronavirus pandemic, as Americans have officially started to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay on Monday morning was administered a shot of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center, becoming the first person in New York to receive a COVID-19 vaccine outside of a trial. The vaccination was broadcast on major news networks and streamed online.

"This vaccine is exciting because I believe this is the weapon that will end the war," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Monday. "It's the beginning of the last chapter of the book."

President Trump celebrated the news in a tweet, writing, "Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!"

This came three days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration officially authorized the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech for emergency use. It had previously been authorized in several other countries, and the United Kingdom began administering the vaccine last week.

"I feel hopeful today," Lindsay said after receiving the vaccine. "Relieved. I feel like healing is coming. I hope this marks the beginning to the end of a very painful time in our history." Brendan Morrow

trump? craving attention? never!
Trump 2024 is reportedly a cry for attention

10:02 a.m.
President Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump reportedly isn't entirely serious about a 2024 run.

As soon as it became clear Trump would lose re-election, speculation started swirling about a potential comeback run in 2024. But as Republicans who've worked with the president tell Politico, Trump is "just as interested in people talking about a Trump 2024 campaign as he is in actually launching a real campaign."

Trump has long been obsessed with the political spotlight, teasing presidential runs for decades before running and winning in 2016. This time around is no different, as Trump reportedly consults with many of his allies who are experts in stirring up attention. They include Fox News host Sean Hannity, former White House communications director and Fox News executive Bill Shine, and election fraud hell-raisers Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie, Politico reports.

Trump is asking those advisers and others how to build attention to sustain him for the next two years before the next election cycle again. Teasing an announcement but not actually taking the plunge would help Trump avoid financial questions, lingering investigations, and the actual work of building a 2024 campaign, while still giving him the attention he desires, Politico reports. As one former White House aide put it to Politico, "Trump has probably no idea if he will actually run, but because he only cares about himself," he'll still try to "freeze the field and keep" potential 2024 rivals "on the sidelines." It's all "just for the sake of keeping his options open and, yes, keeping the attention all for himself," the aide continued. Read more at Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk

Church and State
Jerry Falwell Jr. spent heavily on Trump, GOP causes with funds from nonprofit Liberty University

8:58 a.m.
Trump and Jerry Falwell Jr.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Jerry Falwell Jr. resigned as president of Liberty University in August after a series of scandals involving sexual indiscretions and questionable use of university funds on friends and family, but Liberty's board is still split on the partisan direction Falwell steered the private evangelical Christian school founded by his father, Jerry Falwell Sr.

Especially divisive, Politico reports, is the question of whether Liberty should continue funding the Falkirk Center, a conservative "think tank" named after Falwell and GOP activist Charlie Kirk that "has produced no peer-reviewed academic work and bears little relation to study centers at other universities," but did run "pro-Trump ads, hired Trump allies including former adviser Sebastian Gorka and current Trump attorney Jenna Ellis to serve as fellows, and, in recent weeks, has aggressively promoted [President] Trump's baseless claims of election fraud."

As a 501c(3) nonprofit, Liberty University is technically barred from supporting political candidates and spending money on political campaigns. But the Falkirk Center, founded in 2019, "purchased campaign-season ads on Facebook, at least $50,000's worth of which were designated by the network as political ads, that promoted Trump and other Republican candidates by name," Politico reports. And more generally, since endorsing Trump for president in 2016, Falwell has "pumped millions of the nonprofit religious institution's funds into Republican causes and efforts to promote the Trump administration, blurring the lines between education and politics."

Last July, for example, the Falkirk Center held a two-day summit on China policy at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., featuring a host of GOP officials and Trump allies but no Democratic speakers, Politico reports. Numerous evangelical groups have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars holding events at Trump's Washington hotel, where "prominent evangelical ministers were given VIP status," The New York Times reported in October. But Liberty University also has an academic mission, and slashed its humanities programs even as it poured millions into GOP organizations.

"The Falkirk Center, to me, represents everything that was wrong with Liberty when Jerry was there," Karen Swallow Prior, a professor at Liberty for 21 years who left at the end of last school year, told Politico. "It's brazenly partisan." University spokesman Scott Lamb said the donations to GOP organizations "are consistent with the mission and focus of Liberty University as an evangelical Christian university," and went toward "nonpartisan" activities like voter registration. Peter Weber

happy Monday!
Gmail goes down as Google services experience major outage

8:11 a.m.
Google
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Google didn't kick off the new week on the best note.

Google services like Gmail, Google Docs, and YouTube went down on Monday morning in a major outage that appeared to have started at about 6:40 a.m. Eastern Time, The Verge reports. The outage was widespread and hit multiple countries, according to Axios.

On Gmail, users trying to check their inbox were met with a message saying that "your account is temporarily unavailable," although Google searches still appeared to be working. All in all, Axios wrote, it was a "huge blow to work productivity" at the start of Monday morning, and The Verge also reported that "users are reporting that smart home gadgets integrated with Google Assistant are experiencing issues," as well.

By about 7:35 a.m. Eastern, users began to report that Google services like Gmail were working again, meaning the outage ended up lasting roughly an hour. Previously, a Google status dashboard page indicated that "we're aware of a problem" with the services "affecting a majority of users," and Google Workspace said it was "investigating" an "ongoing issue with multiple products."

Bloomberg noted that this outage was especially "notable for its pervasiveness across the Alphabet portfolio," while The New York Times wrote that the incident offered a "stark reminder of how much people and businesses rely on the Silicon Valley giant." Brendan Morrow

Putin on a show
Russian report claims Putin is secretly working at a duplicate office in seaside resort

6:24 a.m.
Putin works at his home office
Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been a visible presence during Russia's COVID-19 pandemic, but only on TV, shown working from his office at his official residence outside Moscow. Few people have seen Putin in person since March, and those who are allowed into his office have to first quarantine for two weeks then walk through a tunnel that sprays a fine mist of antiseptics, Russian journalists say. But the investigative news organization Proekt reported last week that Putin's isolated workaholism isn't all that it appears.

Putin, a former spy, has actually been working at an identical office set up at his residence in Sochi, a resort town and popular vacation destination on the Black Sea, Proekt reports, citing anonymous sources plus presidential plane flight logs and other circumstantial evidence. Putin's office denied the report, The New York Times notes. "The president has many offices and no identical offices," Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists last week, claiming that the Proekt report and other exposés about Putin's personal life are an "information campaign, an information attack."

Opposition figure Alexei Navalny, recovering in Germany from a nerve agent poisoning believed to have been ordered by Putin, said the Proekt report about the president working at a secret duplicate office at the seashore "is absolutely Putin's style — to lie even in the little things." Ekaterina Schulmann, a political commentator for the Echo of Moscow radio station, said the recent spate of leaks about the personal life of Putin's family and inner circle are probably tied to competing factions within the government trying to embarrass rivals as their children vie for plum jobs in government and state-run corporations. Peter Weber

2020 election
Electoral College to vote, formalize Biden's victory, in state capitals nationwide

4:42 a.m.

The Electoral College will vote Monday, formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's win in the Nov. 3 election. The electors will meet in their respective state capitals and Washington, D.C., to cast paper ballots. (Nevada electors are meeting virtually this year.) Biden will likely receive his full 306 electoral votes and President Trump will get 232. The process is typically a largely ceremonial formality, but it is getting increased attention this year because Trump has not conceded, claiming falsely that massive fraud cost him the election. Biden plans to address the nation Monday night on "the Electoral College vote certification and the strength and resilience of our democracy."

After the electors vote, their ballots will be delivered to the president of the Senate by Dec. 23, though there is no penalty if a state misses that deadline. Congress will meet in a special joint session on Jan. 6 to count the electoral votes. Vice President Mike Pence will preside over the count, making him the eighth U.S. vice president charged with announcing that the ticket he ran on lost the election. The last vice president put in that awkward position was Al Gore in 2001.

Biden defeated Trump by more than 7 million votes and 4.5 percentage points, but under the Electoral College system, the winner of the popular vote does not always win the presidency. Gore narrowly won the popular vote and lost the Electoral College, while Trump lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million ballots in 2016 but still won the election. Peter Weber

cyber attacks
U.S. cybersecurity agency issues rare advisory to 'power down' all servers compromised in massive hack

3:54 a.m.
FireEye offices in Milpitas, Calif
AP / Ben Margot

U.S. officials are scrambling to learn the extent of a potentially massive cyberespionage campaign that infiltrated at least the Treasury and Commerce departments, but they believe they know how the suspected Russian government hackers broke in. The cybersecurity firm FireEye, which disclosed last week that it has been hacked, said late Sunday it has determined the monthlong "global campaign" had been perpetrated via malware inserted in the security update of SolarWinds' popular Orion server management software.

SolarWinds, based in Austin, says its 300,000 customers include the White House, all five branches of the U.S. military, the Pentagon, the State Department, the Justice Department, the National Security Agency, NASA, and the 10 top U.S. telecommunications firms and five leading accounting firms. It attributed the compromised software to a "highly sophisticated, targeted, and manual supply chain attack by a nation state." FireEye said the infected security update appears to have been released in the spring.

The Homeland Security Department's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a rare directive late Sunday for "all federal civilian agencies to review their networks for indicators of compromise and disconnect or power down SolarWinds Orion products immediately." The SolarWinds breach "poses unacceptable risks to the security of federal networks," said acting CISA Director Brandon Wales, "and we urge all our partners — in the public and private sectors — to assess their exposure to this compromise and to secure their networks against any exploitation."

The number of targets was likely limited by the labor-intensive requirements of this particular hack, cybersecurity experts said. But the attack, believed to have been carried out by the APT29 or Cozy Bear arm of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service, will still likely end up being extensive and damaging.

"This is looking very, very bad," one person familiar with the hack told The Washington Post. "This can turn into one of the most impactful espionage campaigns on record," cybersecurity expert Dmitri Alperovitch told The Associated Press, noting that the Orion software grants remote, "God-mode" access to networks. Another person familiar with the breach told The Wall Street Journal it's a "10" out of 10 in terms of several and national security implications.

Russia's U.S. Embassy denied that Moscow was behind the attacks, calling the allegations "unfounded attempts of the U.S. media to blame Russia." Peter Weber

