Biden inaugural committee urges supporters to stay home

12:46 p.m.
President-elect Joe Biden in 2013.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden is preparing for an abnormal inauguration ceremony in a very abnormal year.

Some of the aspects of Biden's swearing in ceremony will be traditional: He'll be sworn in on the west side of the Capitol building and give a speech from there after his swearing in, his inaugural committee said Tuesday. But amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden's inaugural committee is urging the usually massive crowds who line the mall for an inauguration to stay home.

As usual, elected officials and other people from across the country will join Biden on the platform outside the Capitol. "But attendance will be limited," The Washington Post reports, and it's unclear if Biden will hold a traditional lunch with congressmembers following the swearing in or have tea with President Trump before it. Biden's inaugural committee did confirm it'll hold some kind of "reimagined" parade after the inaugural ceremony. It's expected to be "more virtual than physical," reminiscent of the roll call at the virtual Democratic National Convention, the Post writes.

Meanwhile Trump will be able to leave the White House knowing his inauguration crowd was at least bigger than Biden's. Kathryn Krawczyk

Biden says he had a 'good conversation' with Mitch McConnell

1:46 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden has now spoken with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) after the Republican leader acknowledged his election win for the first time.

Biden announced on Tuesday that he had a "good conversation" with McConnell and thanked him for offering his congratulations following the outcome of the November election. McConnell acknowledged Biden as the president-elect earlier on Tuesday after the Electoral College affirmed his win more than a month following Election Day.

"I told him although we disagree on a lot of things, there's things we can work together on," Biden said. "We've always been straight with one another. And we agreed we'd get together sooner than later, and I'm looking forward to working with him."

This was the first conversation between Biden and McConnell to take place since the election, ABC News' Johnny Verhovek notes.

Speaking on the Senate floor on Tuesday morning, McConnell said that following Tuesday's vote, "the Electoral College has spoken," and he congratulated both Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Trump, however, has still not conceded the 2020 election.

In addition to McConnell, Biden also spoke Tuesday with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who congratulated Biden soon after he was projected as the winner in November and has criticized Trump for not accepting his loss. Brendan Morrow

FDA authorizes 1st over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19 test for emergency use

1:06 p.m.

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday issued an emergency use authorization for the first over-the-counter, fully at-home COVID-19 test for emergency use. Previously, the agency authorized the first prescription COVID-19 test for home use, and the first non-prescription test system that allows people to take their own samples before sending it to a lab for analysis. The latest news appears to combine the best of the worlds.

The Ellume COVID-19 Home Test will likely be sold at pharmacies, and it won't require a prescription. FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said patients can buy the rapid antigen kit, take it home, conduct their own nasal swab, and get their results "in as little as 20 minutes." As is the case with most tests, the FDA cautions there is a risk of false positive and negative results.

Ellume says its intention is for the test to cost $30 or less and while production has just started, the company expects to send out initial shipments the first week of January.

There is hope that at-home testing will not only expand Americans' access to coronavirus testing, but also reduce the burden on laboratories and test supplies, Hahn said. Read more the FDA's full announcement here. Tim O'Donnell

How China may be tracking, intercepting Americans' phone communications

12:09 p.m.
Cell phone.
iStock.

"No one in the industry wants the public to know the severity of ongoing surveillance attacks" by China on American cell phone subscribers, says Gary Miller, a former mobile network security executive. That's why he told The Guardian of his concerns that Beijing is tracking, monitoring, and intercepting U.S. phone communications, usually while the user is traveling abroad.

Miller has spent years analyzing mobile intelligence reports and observations of signaling traffic between foreign and U.S. mobile operators. Signaling messages, The Guardian notes, are commands sent by telecoms operators across the global network, which allow them to locate phones, connect users to one another, and assess roaming charges. But the messages — which are sent without the knowledge of users — can also be manipulated and used for illegitimate purposes like surveillance, Miller said.

Over the course of his research, Miller said he discovered messages that were either not authorized by the telecommunications industry's international standard-setting body or sent from a location that did not match where the user was traveling. He added that he found China appeared to conduct the highest number of surveillance attacks on American phone communications in 2018, routing them through a state-owned telecoms operator, China Unicom, which Miller believes points to a state-sponsered espionage campaign. Between 2018 and 2020, Miller estimates tens of thousands U.S. cell phone users were targeted by the attacks, suggesting a "mass surveillance" project focused on "intelligence" rather than "high-profile targets."

Miller apparently became convinced of his theory in 2019 when he noticed the same mobile phone users who were seemingly targeted by China Unicom were also targeted simultaneously through two Caribbean operators. The incidents, Miller said, occurred dozens of times over a two month period, which he said was a "strong and clear" indicator of a coordinated attack. Read more at The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

Harry and Meghan to make podcasts for Spotify

11:00 a.m.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed another production deal following their step back from the British royal family — this time with Spotify.

Spotify announced Tuesday it's entering into a "multi-year partnership" with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's audio production company, Archewell Audio. Harry and Meghan will "produce and host" exclusive podcasts "that build community through shared experiences and values" under the deal, Spotify said.

"What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction," the Duke and Duchess said. "With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other's stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”

This comes after Harry and Meghan, who in January dropped the bombshell announcement that they'd be stepping back as senior members of the royal family, in September signed a production deal with Netflix, under which they'll produce feature films and scripted shows, as well as children's programming and documentaries.

"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," Harry and Meghan said of the Netflix deal.

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama previously signed a production deal with Netflix, and Axios notes the Obamas also signed their own Spotify deal, as well.

Spotify said a "holiday special" hosted by the Duke and Duchess highlighting "stories of hope and compassion from inspirational guests" is set to be released before the end of the year, but Archewell Audio's first complete Spotify podcast series will debut in 2021. Brendan Morrow

McConnell acknowledges Biden's 2020 win for the 1st time

10:45 a.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is finally acknowledging last month's news.

The Electoral College cast its votes Monday and affirmed President-elect Joe Biden's win. And on Tuesday, McConnell took to the Senate floor to congratulate Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' wins for the first time.

Several other top Senate Republicans acknowledged Biden's win on Monday once he reached 270 electoral votes, including Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.); Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), who chairs the inaugural committee; and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa). Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) said last month that Republicans were privately congratulating him on Biden's win but had yet to do so publicly. President Trump himself has yet to concede. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump's election loss coping mechanism is straight out of The Simpsons

10:18 a.m.

President Trump is reportedly getting close to admitting he lost the 2020 election. Just don't call it a loss.

Trump thoroughly lost his re-election bid to President-elect Joe Biden, something the end of Trump's legal challenges and the Electoral College affirmed on Monday. And while Trump is getting close to at least tacitly admitting he's out of the White House, he'd rather frame it as a non-win, one source who talked to him recently told Axios. "If we don't win, I don't say 'lose.' I say 'I don't win,'" Trump reportedly put it to the source recently — a line that sounds like it could be right from The Simpsons.

Despite his reframing, Trump is reportedly even so down about his loss that he's "reluctant to talk much about a 2024 run," Axios reports. Trump has repeatedly hinted at staging a comeback bid in the next election, though it's reportedly just a cry for attention as Trump stares down future irrelevance. As the source who spoke to Trump recently put it to Axios, "it's an acknowledgement of the end" of Trump's 2020 antics. Kathryn Krawczyk

Fauci says Biden, Harris, Trump, and Pence should get vaccinated soon

9:52 a.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said Tuesday during a Good Morning America interview that he feels "really strongly" that, "for security reasons," President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect should get vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as possible. "You want [Biden] fully protected as he enters into the presidency in January," Fauci said.

He also believes President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence should receive a shot. Though he didn't specify when — Fauci told The Washington Post the White House has not asked for his advice on the matter — his comments did suggest it should happen while they're in office. Trump, who has recovered from a bout with the coronavirus in October, has said he'll get vaccinated "at the appropriate time," but that will likely be "somewhat later in the program." Fauci, though, argued that while Trump probably has protection from his infection, it's still unclear how long that will last, and "you still want to protect people who are very important to our country right now."

Having political leaders cut in line, so to speak, would seemingly cause controversy since health care workers and long-term care facility residents are widely seen as the two groups that should be inoculated in the initial stages when there's a limited supply of doses, but others have made the case there's no doubt vaccinating constitutional officers, at least, should be a priority. Tim O'Donnell

