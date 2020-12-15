Biden reportedly picks Pete Buttigieg for transportation secretary

President-elect Joe Biden has reportedly lined up a Cabinet spot for Pete Buttigieg.

Biden has picked Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, to serve as the next U.S. transportation secretary, Reuters reported on Tuesday. The news was confirmed by a variety of outlets, including Politico and CNN.

Buttigieg ran against Biden during the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries, but he ended his campaign and helped provide the former vice president a boost by endorsing him shortly before Super Tuesday.

The transportation secretary selection comes after Axios reported that Buttigieg's top choice for a job in Biden's administration was ambassador to the United Nations. Biden ended up picking Linda Thomas-Greenfield for that role. Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel was also reportedly in the running for the transportation secretary job.

Should Buttigieg be confirmed by the Senate, CNN notes he would become the "first Senate-confirmed LGBTQ Cabinet secretary." Brendan Morrow