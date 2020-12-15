-
Georgia secretary of state slams Perdue and Loeffler for demanding voter data they already have2:43 p.m.
-
Biden reportedly picks Pete Buttigieg for transportation secretary2:33 p.m.
-
Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign record-breaking extension with Milwaukee Bucks2:11 p.m.
-
Biden says he had a 'good conversation' with Mitch McConnell1:46 p.m.
-
FDA authorizes 1st over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19 test for emergency use1:06 p.m.
-
Biden inaugural committee urges supporters to stay home12:46 p.m.
-
How China may be tracking, intercepting Americans' phone communications12:09 p.m.
-
Harry and Meghan to make podcasts for Spotify11:00 a.m.
Georgia secretary of state slams Perdue and Loeffler for demanding voter data they already have
2:43 p.m.
2:33 p.m.
2:11 p.m.
1:46 p.m.
1:06 p.m.
12:46 p.m.
12:09 p.m.
11:00 a.m.