Georgia election official demands Trump stop 'inspiring' violence: 'Someone's going to get killed'

4:28 p.m.

One of Georgia's top election officials has a harsh message for President Trump and his continued conspiracy theorizing.

Trump has yet to acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden won Georgia and the whole presidential election a month ago, preferring to doubt the accuracy of the vote and rail against Georgia officials of his own party. And in a Tuesday press conference, Gabriel Sterling, a Republican and Georgia's voting system implementation manager, made it clear Trump has gone too far.

In a direct message to Trump, Sterling said that "it looks like you likely lost the state of Georgia," though the president "has the rights to go through the courts" and wait for a formal recount before conceding. "But what you don't have the ability to do, and you need to step up and say this, is stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence," Sterling forcefully said. "Somebody's going to get hurt, someone's going to get shot, someone's going to get killed."

Sterling went on to bring up Joe diGenova, a Trump campaign lawyer who called on fired cybersecurity official Chris Krebs to be "taken out at dawn and shot." Election workers in Georgia have also had death threats, with one in Gwinnett County told he should be "hung for treason," Sterling added. He once again turned to call out Trump and Georgia's Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue for failing to "condemn this language" and "these actions." "This has to stop," Sterling finished. Kathryn Krawczyk

Barr says Justice Department has found no evidence of election-altering fraud

3:01 p.m.
William Barr.
JEFF ROBERSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Attorney General William Barr is the latest ally of President Trump to refute his allegations of widespread voter fraud, The Associated Press reports.

In an interview with AP, Barr said the Justice Department, to date, has "not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the" presidential election last month, which resulted in President-elect Joe Biden defeating Trump.

Trump and his legal team have continued to pursue unfounded claims that the Democratic Party illegally tampered with the voting process to seal Biden's win over the last few weeks. Initially, some of the president's supporters either backed his efforts to look more deeply into the situation — Barr issued a directive to U.S. attorney generals allowing them to investigate any "substantial" allegations of voter fraud, for example — but many have hopped off the bandwagon recently with the campaign unable to produce any evidence to support their claims, and courts continually striking down Trump's lawsuits across the country.

Barr didn't necessarily suggest his department was done following up on the matter, but AP notes that as one of Trump's most ardent loyalists, his comments are particularly meaningful. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

Pennsylvania Supreme Court hears Bill Cosby's appeal of sexual assault conviction

2:45 p.m.
Bill Cosby
Matt Rourke-Pool/Getty Images

Justices on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court reportedly sounded "deeply skeptical" over prosecutors' arguments during a Tuesday hearing on Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday after Cosby's attorneys appealed his 2018 conviction, and "many of the seven justices seemed doubtful of the prosecution's assertions," USA Today reports. Cosby's attorneys argue that five accusers shouldn't have been permitted to testify against him as "prior bad acts" witnesses during his trial on charges of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004, and his attorney said Tuesday that as a result of this testimony, the "presumption of innocence just didn't exist for him," per Variety.

During the hearing, Variety reports several justices seemed "deeply skeptical" about the five witnesses testifying during the trial, with Justice Max Baer telling Cosby's attorney, "I tend to agree this evidence was extraordinarily prejudicial to your client." The judges also appeared "dubious" over the prosecution's argument that this testimony demonstrated a common pattern of behavior, Variety writes. Justice Christine Donohue reportedly said, "Frankly I don't see it."

Chief Justice Thomas Saylor also asked the prosecution how the "conduct you describe" can amount to a "common scheme" when "there's literature that says that" the steps outlined are "common to 50 percent of these assaults," The Associated Press reports.

At least four of the seven members of the state Supreme Court ultimately "sharply" questioned the prosecution during the hearing, CNN reports. Cosby is serving a sentence of between three and 10 years in prison following his conviction. According to the USA Today, a ruling isn't expected for months. Brendan Morrow

Trump reportedly ousts top Pentagon official leading ISIS fight

2:10 p.m.
The Pentagon.
iStock

President Trump's Pentagon purge is marching on.

On Tuesday, a Pentagon spokesperson announced Christopher Maier, who led the Defense Department's Defeat ISIS Task Force, had resigned. But as three people briefed on the matter tell The New York Times, Maier's departure was more like a firing.

Maier had been leading the military effort to fight ISIS since the beginning of Trump's presidency. It was an "important but low-profile job" that required both navigating "Washington's counterterrorism bureaucracy" and working on the ground in combat zones, the Times writes. But on Monday morning, a White House appointee told Maier "the United States had won that war and that his office had been disbanded," the Times reports.

Maier's reported ouster comes not long after Trump fired a slew of Pentagon officials, including former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and replaced them with his loyalists. The Pentagon's statement said Maier's office would be folded into two other bureaus headed by Trump appointees recently promoted amid the purge.

Brett McGurk, the former U.S. envoy for the ISIS fight who resigned over Trump's withdrawal of troops from Syria, criticized Maier's removal. "Chris is a nonpartisan professional and carries years of institutional knowledge on an exceedingly complex set of issues," McGurk told the Times, saying "it really makes no sense to force out someone like that 50 days before a transition to a new administration." Kathryn Krawczyk

Elizabeth Warren appears to have 'strongly' influenced the shape of Biden’s Treasury

2:09 p.m.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) won't be leading the Treasury Department for the incoming Biden administration, but that doesn't mean she hasn't played a role in crafting the department's new look.

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday, while introducing his economic team, said that Warren "highly recommended" Wally Adeyemo, his choice for deputy Treasury secretary.

In addition to championing Adeyemo, Warren was also reportedly very enthusiastic about Biden nominating Janet Yellen for Treasury Secretary, the job she apparently coveted, suggesting that she will have some influence over its policy strategy, at least on the economic side of things. Tim O'Donnell

Edit

George Floyd family lawyer Ben Crump recommends Kamala Harris' brother-in-law for attorney general

1:34 p.m.
Former associate attorney general Tony West.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In a USA Today op-ed published Tuesday, Ben Crump, the lawyer for the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and many more Black people killed by police, outlined who he'd like to see lead the Biden justice department. And he put a familiar face at the top of the list: Tony West, a veteran of the Clinton and Obama administrations who happens to be Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' brother-in-law.

After an "exhausting" 2020 spent fighting for civil rights and "speaking truth to power," Crump wrote that he's cautiously optimistic "President-elect Joe Biden and his still-unnamed attorney general will be our partner in the hard work of repairing our criminal justice system." After all, Biden "ran on an ambitious criminal justice reform platform" that included promises "to end federal private prisons, mandatory minimum sentencing and the federal death penalty," among others, Crump wrote. "Moved by Biden's promises, Black voters carried him to victory in the presidential election," and now it's time for Biden to nominate an attorney general "committed to delivering the Constitution's promises of justice and equality," Crump continued.

To Crump, the choice here is clear. West ran the Justice Department's Civil Division under former Attorney General Eric Holder, where he "led various efforts to reduce racial bias, improve procedural fairness, strengthen the relationship between communities of color and law enforcement, and hold police departments accountable," Crump wrote. And while he's gone on to work in the private sector, West has "always remained a public servant at heart," Crump concluded.

Biden has so far revealed top picks for his communications and economic teams, as well as his choice for Homeland Security secretary. All of his cabinet picks will have to pass a Senate vote, and Crump notes West most recently was approved 98-1 to be associate attorney general. Kathryn Krawczyk

Elliot Page, The Umbrella Academy and Juno star, comes out as transgender

1:32 p.m.
Elliot Page
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix

Actor Elliot Page has come out as transgender in a powerful statement, speaking out against anti-trans discrimination and reflecting on the "remarkable" feeling of being able to "pursue my authentic self."

Page, the Juno and The Umbrella Academy star who formerly went by Ellen, posted a statement to social media on Tuesday sharing "that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot." He went on to express "overwhelming gratitude" to those who have provided support.

"I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," Page said, adding, "the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive."

Page also asked for "patience," writing that despite "feeling profoundly happy," he is also "scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of violence," pointing to the "insidious and cruel" discrimination transgender people face. Page also blasted "political leaders" who "deny our right to exist" and those who "spew hostility towards the trans community."

"Enough is enough," Page said. "You aren't being 'cancelled,' you are hurting people. I am one of those people and we won't be silent in the face of your attacks. ... To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."

GLAAD Director of Transgender Media Nick Adams said Page "has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people" and "will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people," adding, "We celebrate the remarkable Elliot Page today," per Variety. Netflix, where Page stars in The Umbrella Academy, also tweeted, "So proud of our superhero!" Brendan Morrow

Senate Republicans called out for hypocrisy after complaining about Biden nominee's tweets

12:34 p.m.

Republicans are already signaling they won't vote to confirm Neera Tanden, President-elect Joe Biden's choice to run the Office of Management and Budget, next year — and some have even cast doubt on whether she'll receive a committee hearing. One reason for their antipathy is her prolific activity on Twitter, which includes a fair amount of criticism of GOP lawmakers. Indeed, it appears Tanden was expecting this, since she has seemingly deleted a fair number of tweets over the last few weeks.

But GOP critics are calling the lawmakers complaining about Tanden's social media presence hypocrites, especially since President Trump and a few of his own appointees haven't shied away from using the platform to ridicule political and personal opponents (and sometimes presumed allies) over his four years in office.

In fact, throughout Trump's term, it wasn't uncommon for Republican lawmakers to say they hadn't actually seen the president's posts.

But, The Washington Post's Paul Waldman argues, the lawmakers likely aren't all that concerned about Tanden's Twitter use, but are instead using it as part of a strategy to make it more difficult for Biden to assemble the Cabinet he wants. Tim O'Donnell

