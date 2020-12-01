See More Speed Reads
'dangerous'
Edit

Trump attorney says ousted cybersecurity chief who debunked voter fraud claims should be 'shot'

8:35 a.m.
Christopher Krebs
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The former U.S. cybersecurity official ousted after debunking voter fraud claims has responded to "dangerous" comments from a lawyer for President Trump's campaign, who called for him to be "taken out at dawn and shot."

Joe diGenova, a Trump campaign attorney, said on The Howie Carr Show Monday that the former head of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Chris Krebs, should be "shot," CNN reports. Krebs was fired by Trump after he released a joint statement with other officials calling the 2020 election the "most secure in American history" and saying there is "no evidence" that any voting system "was in any way compromised." This came as Trump pushed baseless claims of widespread voter fraud in the election.

"Anybody who thinks the election went well, like that idiot Krebs who used to be the head of cybersecurity," diGenova said, CNN reports. "That guy is a class A moron. He should be drawn and quartered. Taken out at dawn and shot."

DiGenova, according to CNN, is "believed to still be helping" Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani as he challenges the results of the 2020 election.

In an appearance on the Today show on Tuesday morning, Krebs suggested he may take legal action.

"It's certainly more dangerous language, more dangerous behavior," Krebs said of diGenova's comments. "And the way I look at it is that we are a nation of laws, and I plan to take advantage of those laws. I've got an exceptional team of lawyers that win in court, and I think they're probably going to be busy."

When asked whether he's concerned for his safety in light of comments like these, Krebs added, "I'm not going to give them the benefit of knowing how I'm reacting to this. They can know that there are things coming, though." Brendan Morrow

2020 elections
Edit

2 Georgia Democrats are competing Tuesday to serve the final month of Rep. John Lewis' term

7:28 a.m.
Rep. John Lewis
Melina Mara-Pool/Getty Images

Georgia's 5th Congressional District is holding a runoff election Tuesday in which two Democrats are vying for the chance to serve a month in Congress, before handing the seat off to Nikema Williams, the Democratic state senator who won the seat Nov. 3. In Tuesday's election, former Atlanta City Council member Kwanza Hall and former Morehouse College President Robert Franklin — the top two vote-getters from September's seven-person primary — are competing go serve out the remainder of the late Rep. John Lewis' (D-Ga.) final term in office, which ends Jan. 3.

Lewis, a civil rights icon and the last living speaker from the 1963 March on Washington, died from pancreatic cancer in July at age 80. He had represented the Atlanta-area seat in Congress since 1987. The winner of Tuesday's runoff — Hall, 49, or Franklin, 66 — won't do much more than vote on a stopgap budget and, if the stars align, a COVID-19 relief package. "It's about moral leadership at a time of national crisis," Franklin said, pointing to the examples from Lewis and Martin Luther King Jr.

Turnout isn't expected to be high — fewer than 31,000 people voted in September's primary, The Associated Press notes. Franklin has raised $282,000 for his bid, including a $65,000 loan, and Hall has raised $194,000. Peter Weber

last night on late night
Edit

Obama tells Stephen Colbert he messed up by not giving Dolly Parton the Presidential Medal of Freedom

6:17 a.m.

Monday's Late Show was all Stephen Colbert's interview last week with former President Barack Obama, and Obama took his share of needling.

Many Americans missed Obama during President Trump's tenure, Colbert included, he said. "Did you miss you? Did you ever look at something going on in the news and go, 'You know what this situation needs? A little Barack Obama.'" Obama laughed and said he'd only want another turn as president if he could call the shots from his basement. "I found the work fascinating," he said. "But I do not miss having to wear a tie every day." Colbert also poked at Obama's cadence, telling him that if you listen to his audiobook recording at double speed, "you can't tell that it's actually going faster," because it's "normal human talking speed." In another interview, Obama swatted back, telling Colbert, "If that was an imitation of me, that was terrible."

Colbert threw in some questions he believed Obama had never been asked, including: "How does Dolly Parton not have a Presidential Medal of Freedom?" "That's a mistake — I'm shocked," Obama replied. "That was a screw-up. I'm surprised. I think I assumed that she had already got one, and that was incorrect. She deserves one. I'll call Biden."

They also discussed more serious topics, like how Obama and his family stayed relatively grounded in Washington and amid their "outsized fame," and the downsides of president-elect Joe Biden facing a Senate led by "sand in the gears" Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). "Look, I experienced divided government and I will tell you that gridlock and dysfunction is a recipe for not only not solving big problems but also growing cynicism among the electorate that further polarizes folks," he said. "I think that Joe's presidency will help lower the temperature" and he'll "have some success in building back social trust," but "we're going to have a larger challenge in figuring out what to do about this splintered media landscape" and its assault on shared facts.

Obama also ruminated on the temptations and weight of drone warfare. "The problem with the drone program was not that it caused an inordinate amount of civilian casualties — although even one civilian casualty is tragic," he said. "The problem is it starts giving you the illusion that it is not war." Peter Weber

Late Night tackles the Trump-Biden transition
Edit

Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon dump on Trump's 'embarrassing' 1st post-election interview, tiny desk

4:35 a.m.

"On Sunday morning, President Trump did his first post-election TV interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News — it lasted 46 minutes, and I'm getting the sense he's not quite over the election," Jimmy Fallon deadpanned on Monday's Tonight Show. "It started as a conspiracy theory about fraud, it turned into a commercial for the Squatty Potty. Yeah, I was worried that the end of Trump's presidency might get embarrassing, but at least he's only on national TV saying 'big massive dumps.'" Seriously, he added, "even the biggest Trump supporters were like, 'Maybe we should let Rudy Giuliani talk about this instead.'"

Tooning Out the News focused on Trump's fraud claims to Bartiromo — and then sat him down for "the talk."

Trump "called in to the always sycophantic Maria Bartiromo show to make a cornucopia of unchallenged false claims," and to be fair, "when you get to his age, a lot of your conversation is about the size of your dumps," Jimmy Kimmel joked at Kimmel Live. "Trump still hasn't made a concession speech, he continues to dispute the results of the election," he noted. "We might have to file a restraining order against him." Meanwhile, every state Trump is contesting has now certified Biden's win, including Wisconsin, where Trump's $3 million recount added 87 votes to Biden's tally, he laughed. "Money well spent. No president has ever lost one election so many times."

"This is how the lame duck chose to spend his final Thanksgiving at the White House: He threw a world class Trumper-tantrum from behind a tiny little desk," Kimmel said. "Sitting at a little baby desk, screaming 'You can't talk to the president that way,' this is how I want to remember him."

Trump is still president for two months, and he's using that time to make it "much harder for legal immigrants to become citizens" and "expanding the ways the federal government can execute someone," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. But "what's really interesting is that Donald Trump isn't the only one who's trying to go big before he goes home. Many of his international allies know that when Joe Biden steps into the White House, they won't have as much leeway to do whatever they want," and "I don't think this kind of thing is going to stop with Israel." Watch below. Peter Weber

Both Sides Now
Edit

GOP Sen. Josh Hawley tries to explain how Democrats are both 'Marxists' and 'corporatists'

2:43 a.m.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) suggested Monday that he might oppose President-elect Joe Biden's nomination of Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary because Biden's Cabinet picks are "a bunch of corporate liberals and warmongers." Over the summer, The Bulwark's Tim Miller pointed out, Hawley told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the Democratic Party "in thrall" to "the Marxist left."

"Hawley could have ignored the criticism — after all, it’s not like his target audience is going to complain that he attacked the Democrats in two mutually exclusive ways," Jonathan Chait noted at New York. But Hawley, "a prep school kid with degrees from Stanford and Yale" who "still craves the respect of elites," evidently "felt compelled to show that he is not just a glib demagogue mouthing slogans." So this is how he reconciled his contradictory accusations:

If that doesn't make much sense to you, get in line. Some critics pointed out that Hawley's policies and fat donations from corporate interests aren't all that helpful to "working Americans," while others delighted in the word-salad incoherence of his explanation:

"Big corporations do not like Marxists who want to discredit and destroy the system," and "Marxists do not support uses of the American military," Chait summarized. But "the most precious line Hawley's lecture to Miller is 'Let me explain this to you.' As if any fool can see the obvious congruity of his two attacks on Biden. Only the elites can't spot the obvious. Just ask any regular hardworking Missouri farmer, and he'll explain that neoliberal corporate warlords are working hand in glove with Marxists to use critical race theory in order to advance Janet Yellen's candidacy for Treasury secretary." Peter Weber

Biden White House
Edit

Rahm Emanuel reportedly in the running to be transportation secretary

2:02 a.m.
Rahm Emanuel.
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is on President-elect Joe Biden's list of potential candidates to serve as his transportation secretary, people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

There are several people under consideration, the sources cautioned, and an announcement is not imminent.

Emanuel, who also served as former President Barack Obama's first chief of staff, was mayor of Chicago for eight years, turning around the city's transportation system, adding more than 100 miles of bike lanes, and overseeing $11 billion in airfield, terminal, and infrastructure investments at Chicago's airports, AP reports. Michelle Harris, a Chicago alderman, told AP Emanuel is "the perfect candidate for the job" because he "understands government at all levels" and "can start running Day One."

One of Emanuel's most vocal critics is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who blasted him for the way he handled the 2014 officer-involved shooting of Laquan McDonald. McDonald, a Black teenager, was shot 16 times by a white police officer, and last week, Ocasio-Cortez accused Emanuel of participating in a coverup. Catherine Garcia

Trump-Biden transition
Edit

Biden and Harris get their 1st look at Trump's top-secret presidential briefing

1:04 a.m.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris got their first look Monday at the top-secret President's Daily Brief since winning the 2020 election. President Trump had delayed Biden's access to the PDB, the intelligence community's daily classified summary of secrets and world events, as he contested his loss. Biden was given access to the document in Wilmington, Delaware, while Harris viewed it in a secure room at the Commerce Department.

The PDB is tailored to every president's preferences, and Biden has now seen the top-secret briefings prepared for Presidents Trump, Barack Obama, and George W. Bush. Trump is believed to favor short texts and ample graphics, and he reportedly doesn't always read his print briefing, The Associated Press notes. Obama liked a 10- to 15-page document waiting for him at the breakfast table, before switching to a secured iPad. However it's delivered, the PDB isn't light reading or enjoyable.

"Michelle called it 'The Death, Destruction, and Horrible Things Book,'" Obama wrote in A Promised Land, his new memoir. "On a given day, I might read about terrorist cells in Somalia or unrest in Iraq or the fact that the Chinese or Russians were developing new weapons systems," and "nearly always, there was mention of potential terrorist plots, no matter how vague, thinly sourced, or unactionable."

Biden will also be briefed on any CIA covert actions in the works, former acting CIA Director Mike Morell explained recently. "It's important for the president-elect to get this briefing ... because on Inauguration Day, these covert actions will become the new president's." Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Edit

After beating COVID-19, patient finds and thanks all 116 health care workers who saved his life

1:00 a.m.
Several health care workers stand in a row.
iStock

When Jeff Gerson learned how many people provided care to him while he was hospitalized with the coronavirus, the Manhattan resident knew he had to thank each and every one of them.

Gerson was admitted to NYU Langone Tisch Hospital in mid-March, when the hospital was inundated with coronavirus patients — 170 were on ventilators, and soon, so was Gerson. He was taken off the ventilator in April and able to go home in May, and after going through his hospital and insurance records, he discovered just how many people were involved in saving his life: 116 doctors, nurses, therapists, and other health care workers.

"I just wanted to thank everybody," Gerson told the New York Daily News. Over the next five months, he worked on getting contact information for everyone, and on Nov. 10, sent a three-page letter expressing his gratitude and encouraging them to "continue being the heroes you are." Dr. Luis Angel told the Daily News it was "incredible" to hear from Gerson, and he appreciated that his former patient thanked each person who had a role in his recovery. Gerson's survival, Angel said, is "a credit to everyone. Everyone did the best for him." Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.