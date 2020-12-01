Trump attorney says ousted cybersecurity chief who debunked voter fraud claims should be 'shot'

The former U.S. cybersecurity official ousted after debunking voter fraud claims has responded to "dangerous" comments from a lawyer for President Trump's campaign, who called for him to be "taken out at dawn and shot."

Joe diGenova, a Trump campaign attorney, said on The Howie Carr Show Monday that the former head of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Chris Krebs, should be "shot," CNN reports. Krebs was fired by Trump after he released a joint statement with other officials calling the 2020 election the "most secure in American history" and saying there is "no evidence" that any voting system "was in any way compromised." This came as Trump pushed baseless claims of widespread voter fraud in the election.

"Anybody who thinks the election went well, like that idiot Krebs who used to be the head of cybersecurity," diGenova said, CNN reports. "That guy is a class A moron. He should be drawn and quartered. Taken out at dawn and shot."

DiGenova, according to CNN, is "believed to still be helping" Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani as he challenges the results of the 2020 election.

In an appearance on the Today show on Tuesday morning, Krebs suggested he may take legal action.

"It's certainly more dangerous language, more dangerous behavior," Krebs said of diGenova's comments. "And the way I look at it is that we are a nation of laws, and I plan to take advantage of those laws. I've got an exceptional team of lawyers that win in court, and I think they're probably going to be busy."

When asked whether he's concerned for his safety in light of comments like these, Krebs added, "I'm not going to give them the benefit of knowing how I'm reacting to this. They can know that there are things coming, though." Brendan Morrow