Planning to lose
Trump and Pence hosted House GOP allies, Sidney Powell to map out election-reversal strategies

6:31 a.m.
The West Wing
Samuel Corum/AFP/Getty Images

As President Trump's "more mainstream allies" break with him over his baseless election fraud claims, the president "has turned to a ragtag group of conspiracy theorists, media-hungry lawyers, and other political misfits in a desperate attempt to hold on to power after his election loss," The Washington Post reports.

When the two factions met with Trump on Friday night, the Post adds, "the Oval Office erupted into raucous acrimony as the outside advisers proposed a number of extreme measures for reversing the results while the White House officials pointed out that such actions would be unconstitutional or otherwise unworkable." Trump met Monday with two of the outside advisers, Rudy Giuliani and conspiratorial lawyer Sidney Powell — for the third time in four days — in what the Post calls as "an indication that the outsiders are gaining sway" over his more sober-minded aides.

Trump "is grasping at straws," a senior administration official told the Post. "If you come in and tell him he lost, and that it's over, he doesn't want to hear from you. He is looking for people to tell him what he wants to hear."

Trump also huddled Monday with members of the House Freedom Caucus. Participants described the three hours of meetings as strategy sessions for their Jan. 6 performative effort to contest President-elect Joe Biden's win before a joint session of Congress, Politico reports. "It was a back-and-forth concerning the planning and strategy for January the 6th," Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) told Politico, adding that the dozen or so House Republicans also met with Vice President Mike Pence in the Cabinet Room to make sure they are all in agreement on procedural rules and how Pence will adjudicate objections as the presiding officer of Congress' electoral vote count.

The challenge Brooks says he will raise to Biden's win will fail, but he needs one senator to even force the House and Senate to consider the objection. Brooks said there are "multiple" Senate Republicans open to joining his futile crusade, but he didn't name names and Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) was skeptical. "It's going down like a shot dog," Thune said Monday. "I just don't think it makes a lot of sense to put everybody through this when you know what the ultimate outcome is going to be." Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Taiwan reports its 1st domestic COVID-19 case since April

7:53 a.m.
Pedestrians in Taipei, Taiwan
An Rong Xu/Getty Images

A locally-transmitted case of COVID-19 has been reported in Taiwan for the first time in eight months.

Taiwan's health ministry on Tuesday confirmed that a woman in her 30s contracted the coronavirus following contact with a foreign pilot, CNN reports. Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said the pilot, who is from New Zealand, was infected with COVID-19 in the United States, Bloomberg reports.

This is the first domestic COVID-19 case to be reported in Taiwan since April 12, and Axios reports that the island "had been free of the coronavirus longer than any other place that had previously reported an infection."

Indeed, Taiwan "has had one of the most successful pandemic responses in the world," CNN writes, noting its only cases since April 12 had been imported. Taiwan has reported 770 cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic, and according to Bloomberg, it has seen more than 300 cases from people returning from overseas since April.

Raina MacIntyre, University of New South Wales professor of global biosecurity, told Bloomberg that as "the pandemic today outside the borders of Taiwan is worse than ever," for Taiwan and other places that have had a successful COVID-19 response, "the international border is the weak link which may let infection in." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
U.S. deaths will hit a record 3.2 million in 2020, due largely to COVID-19

7:48 a.m.

The U.S. will exceed 3 million annual deaths for the first time in 2020, The Associated Press reports, citing preliminary federal figures, and "as with so many other grim milestones this year, the COVID-19 pandemic is largely to blame." Almost 320,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 this year, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally, meaning about 1 out of every 1,000 people in the U.S. will have died from the new coronavirus by Christmas.

The projected 3.2 million deaths would be a 15 percent jump from the 2.84 million recorded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for 2019. That's the largest one-year percentage jump since 1918, when the U.S. lost tens of thousands of people in World War I and hundreds of thousands more to the flu pandemic. An analysis in the Journal of the American Medical Association last week found that COVID-19 is now the leading cause of death in the U.S., topping heart disease and cancer.

Deaths usually rise each year, because the U.S. population is growing and aging, but the typical increase is between 20,000 to 50,000 deaths, not the 400,000 expected in 2020, AP explains. In 2019, nearly 16,000 more people died in the U.S., the overall mortality rate dropped, and life expectancy rose by several weeks. Robert Anderson, chief of the mortality statistics branch at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics, told AP that life expectancy could drop by as much as three years in 2020.

Drug overdoses also rose sharply in 2020, suicides appear to have ended their multi-year decline, and an expected drop in car crash fatalities doesn't seem to have materialized, AP reports. Final numbers are expected in a few months. Peter Weber

biden cabinet
Biden has reportedly landed on Miguel Cardona, Connecticut schools chief, for education secretary

4:55 a.m.
Joe Biden
Alex Edelman/AFP/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden is set to nominate Miguel Cardona, Connecticut's commissioner of public schools, as education secretary, The Washington Post reports, adding that the announcement could be made before Christmas on Friday. Cardona was named to his current position just last year, and before that he was assistant superintendent in Meriden, Connecticut, a district with about 9,000 students. He was born in Meriden to Puerto Rican parents, and he became Connecticut's youngest principal when he was only 28.

Biden has not made a final offer, the Post reports, citing people close to the president-elect, but he met virtually with Cardona on Monday, alone with future first lady Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Biden has pledged to pick someone with a background in public education to the Education Department, and Cardona is seen as more of a consensus candidate than Biden's other rumored finalist, Howard University's Leslie Fenwick, who is a sharp critic of testing-based accountability and other business-style education policies.

"Cardona's experience in public education represents a sharp contrast with President Trump's education secretary, Betsy DeVos, who attended private schools and spent much of her energy advocating for alternatives to public education," the Post notes. "And while Cardona has lived in poverty, DeVos is a billionaire who has been wealthy all her life." Cardona butted heads a bit with teachers unions this fall when he pushed to open public schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He has been endorsed by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, called him as a "very, very solid" candidate. Peter Weber

Too big to fail (and read)
The $2.3 trillion bill Congress just passed is longer than all 7 Harry Potter books combined

4:05 a.m.

Members of Congress faced a "familiar year-end conundrum" on Monday, The Associated Press reports: "A bill too big to fail, and also too big to read." First the House, then the Senate passed a $900 billion coronavirus pandemic relief bill and $1.4 trillion omnibus spending package with large majorities Monday night, just hours after the legislation was released. "Delivering virus aid to the country required a leap of faith for lawmakers as they cast their votes, practically sight unseen," for a monster 5,593-page bill that the Senate Historical Office says is the longest successful piece of legislation they could find on record, AP notes.

"I think if we provide everyone a paper copy we would have to destroy an entire forest," quipped House Rules Committee Chairman James McGovern (D-Mass.). That may be a slight exaggeration, but Politico's Kyle Cheney found a way to drive home just how long the legislation is, in terms many Americans will understand.

What's in the colossal bill? A lot. Throwing everything in a year-end package has become an annual holiday tradition in Congress — "it's why such bills are often called 'Christmas trees,' trimmed with legislative ornaments," AP explains. There's comprehensive clean energy legislation, a massive overhaul of FAA aircraft certification, a large water resources measure, revised copyright rules. two new Smithsonian museums, and an entire section on Tibet, including official new U.S. policy on the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama.

"And then there were the smaller items stowed away in the thousands of pages — important to some lawmakers, but unlikely to win coveted floor time in a freestanding bill," AP reports. "One section repealed a variety of little-known criminal penalties for minor violations, including the transportation of the water hyacinths and the use of the Swiss coat of arms," plus "the unauthorized use of the 4-H Club emblem, the 'Smokey Bear' character, the 'Woodsy Owl' character, or 'The Golden Eagle Insignia.'" Peter Weber

Evolution
Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire

2:32 a.m.

Televangelist Pat Robertson acknowledged on Monday's 700 Club that President-elect Joe Biden won, predicted "we'll be seeing a President Kamala Harris not too long after the inauguration of President Biden," and said it's time for President Trump to concede and retire from politics. Robertson, a leading voice of the religious right since the 1980s, has generally — though not always — backed Trump, along with most other prominent evangelical Christian leaders.

Trump is ramping up an increasingly fringy last-ditch effort to stay in office, but he's losing allies fast.

After conceding that Biden will take office and predicting he will either die or resign before too long, Robertson said "it would be a mistake" for Trump to run again in 2024. "My money would be on Nikki Haley," he added. "I think she'd make a tremendous candidate for the Republican Party." Robertson then offered a sober assessment of Trump.

"You know, with all his talent and the ability to be able to raise money and grow large crowds, the president still lives in an alternate reality," Robertson said. "He really does. People say, 'Well, he lies about this, that, and the other.' But no, he isn't lying; to him, that's the truth." He said Trump has "done a marvelous job for the economy, but at the same time he is very erratic, and he's fired people and he's fought people and he's insulted people and he keeps going down the line." With Trump, "it's a mixed bag," Robertson said, "and I think it would be well to say, 'You've had your day and it's time to move on.'"

"Pat Robertson just proved that evolution exists, even in people who don't believe in evolution," comedian John Fugelsang quipped. But Trump can take a shred of comfort in the fact that Robertson's predictions haven't always — or even usually — borne out. In October, for example, he said God told him Trump would be re-elected, then an asteroid would hit the Earth. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Virginia neighbors find a way to show UPS driver how much he is appreciated

2:03 a.m.

For one neighborhood in Virginia, UPS driver Anthony Gaskin has been delivering more than packages this year — he's also been bringing joy.

Patty Friedman moved to the Hallsey neighborhood in Midlothian during the pandemic, and felt sad about being unable to connect with the other residents. One person who made her feel welcome was Gaskin, who always smiled and waved as he dropped off packages. "It was terribly lonely and he was always the highlight of my day," Friedman told WTVR.

Gaskin has delivered hundreds of packages to the neighborhood during the pandemic, including food and essentials for high-risk families and Christmas gifts from grandparents who haven't seen their grandchildren in months. To show their appreciation for his hard work, Friedman and a neighbor planned a surprise, socially distanced celebration for Gaskin.

Last Friday, hundreds of residents got into their cars and lined the streets along Gaskin's route, honking their horns, ringing bells, and holding up signs as he slowly drove by. His supervisors were also there and presented Gaskin with a gift. Friedman told WTVR that Gaskin was shocked and moved to tears by the outpouring of support. After thanking everyone, he hopped back into his truck, ready to deliver more joy — and packages. Catherine Garcia

circular firing squad
Trump emails GOP lawmakers a slide slamming Mitch McConnell, taking credit for his re-election

12:47 a.m.

President Trump's personal assistant, Molly Michael, "at the president's request" emailed Republican lawmakers a slide Monday night giving Trump credit for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) re-election victory in November, citing a Trump tweet and robocall. "Sadly, Mitch forgot. He was the first one off the ship!" the slide says, an apparent reference to McConnell acknowledging Joe Biden as president-elect after his victory in the Electoral College — and after much of McConnell's caucus had already publicly noted Biden's win.

"It's an extraordinary broadside against McConnell by the sitting president and most popular Republican in the party, ahead of a crucial runoff election in Georgia on Jan. 5 that will determine control of the Senate," Jonathan Swan writes at Axios. "While both the message and its delivery targeted McConnell, they also carried a subtle warning to other Republicans who may follow suit as the president grasps at the last straws of his election-fraud claim."

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon-supporting Republican congresswoman-elect in Georgia, tweeted an early draft of Trump's slide Monday evening, explicitly urging McConnell to "support" Trump "and join our objection on Jan. 6," when several House Republicans are planning one final, futile attempt to overturn Biden's victory.

"National Republicans are desperate to avoid a floor fight in Congress over the certification of the Electoral College vote next month, believing it would be horrible politics to continue waging what most recognize to be a hopeless battle to overturn the outcome of the election," The Hill reports. McConnell has asked his caucus not to join any of the House Republicans objecting to Biden's victory Jan. 6. At least one senator and one House member must object for the motion to be considered. Peter Weber

