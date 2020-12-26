Star freshman Utah running back Ty Jordan dies at 19

University of Utah running back Ty Jordan has died, the school announced Saturday. He was 19.

Jordan was reportedly the victim of an accidental shooting in Denton, Texas, on Friday night. "Following a preliminary investigation, we do believe that this was an accidental shooting, where the victim accidentally shot himself," Denton Police Department public information officer Allison Beckworth told ESPN.

Though the department did not identify the victim, both the university and head football coach Kyle Whittingham addressed Jordan's death. Whittingham said the team is devastated. "Ty's personality and smile were infectious," Whittingham said in a statement. "He leaves an indelible mark on each of us and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. From the bottom of our hearts, all of us in the Utah football family want to say we love you Ty and may you rest in peace."

Rest In Peace, #22. Forever in our hearts. We love you, Ty. pic.twitter.com/ZaXjWKg4Nc — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) December 26, 2020

Jordan was a rising star on the gridiron and was named the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year while earning second team All-Pac-12 honors. Read more at ESPN. Tim O'Donnell