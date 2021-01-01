just stay home
Canadian official resigns after taking Caribbean vacation: It was a 'dumb mistake'

11:30 a.m.
The Canadian flag.
Rod Phillips, the finance minister for the Canadian province of Ontario, has resigned after receiving heavy criticism for vacationing in St. Barts at the same time people were being told to stay home.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced the resignation on Thursday, saying this shows the government "takes seriously our obligation to hold ourselves to a higher standard." Phillips left for St. Barts on Dec. 13 and returned on Thursday morning; before meeting with Ford, he told reporters at the Toronto airport he "made a significant error in judgment" and a "dumb mistake," and while he "will be accountable for that," he aimed to keep his job.

Instead, it was announced later in the day that Phillips had resigned. Ontario is Canada's most populous province, and due to an increase in coronavirus cases, all non-essential travel was discouraged, with a strict lockdown going into effect on Dec. 26. On Thursday, a record 3,328 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the province, as well as 56 deaths. Catherine Garcia

Pharmacist arrested, accused of intentionally allowing COVID-19 vaccines to spoil

11:10 a.m.
A coronavirus vaccine vial.
A pharmacist in Wisconsin was arrested on Thursday after police say he intentionally spoiled more than 500 doses of coronavirus vaccine.

Authorities say the incident took place at a hospital in Grafton, outside Milwaukee. The pharmacist, who has not been publicly identified, was arrested on recommended charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property, and adulterating a prescription drug, The Washington Post reports.

The vaccine is slowly being rolled out across the country, first to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. Authorities say the pharmacist, who worked for Aurora Health Care, wrote that he removed 57 vials from refrigeration "knowing that if not properly stored the vaccine would be ineffective." This will delay vaccinations for hundreds of people in Wisconsin, which reported 3,810 new coronavirus cases and 42 deaths on Thursday.

Authorities estimate the value of the doses could total as much as $11,000. The vials can be stored at room temperature for 12 hours, but after being thawed cannot be refrozen. Aurora Health said when the vials were discovered out of refrigeration last Saturday, dozens of doses were quickly administered, but the company learned on Thursday they were taken out of the refrigerator twice, and it's unclear if the doses offer full protection. Catherine Garcia

Microsoft says Russian hackers accessed more than initially reported

10:53 a.m.
A Microsoft sign.
Microsoft said Thursday that suspected Russian hackers who targeted federal agencies and U.S. companies accessed more of its systems than previously believed.

The company revealed that the hackers managed to look at Microsoft source code through an employee account, although they were unable to access emails or Microsoft products and services. "Our investigation into our own environment has found no evidence of access to production services or customer data," Microsoft said in a blog post. "The investigation, which is ongoing, has also found no indications that our systems were used to attack others."

The cyberattack began as far back as October 2019, when the hackers breached systems at SolarWinds, a technology monitoring company used by government agencies and most Fortune 500 companies. Harold Maass

Georgia GOP Sen. Perdue quarantines ahead of runoff after COVID exposure

10:18 a.m.
David Perdue.
Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) is quarantining after close exposure to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, his campaign said Thursday.

Perdue entered quarantine on Thursday and has tested negative for the virus, campaign officials said. The news came just days ahead of his Tuesday runoff election against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, who led in a recent poll. Fellow Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler also faces a runoff against the Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.

More than 2.8 million people have voted early so far, and heavy turnout in Democrat-held congressional districts has given Ossoff and Warnock an early edge. If Democrats win both seats their party will control the Senate, which will be split evenly at 50-50 with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote. Republicans only need to win one seat to retain control of the Senate. Harold Maass

Frustration builds over slow pace of vaccine rollout

December 31, 2020
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
The United States is ending 2020 far behind on its COVID-19 immunization goals, and many health officials are growing frustrated with the bumpy start to the vaccine rollout.

Just about 2.8 million Americans thus far have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, below the government's goal of vaccinating 20 million people in December, Reuters reports. The final number of vaccinations for the year will ultimately end up well below this goal "even allowing for a lag in the reporting of data," HuffPost writes.

One key issue in the rollout, The New York Times reports, is that "federal officials have left many of the details of the final stage of the vaccine distribution process, such as scheduling and staffing, to overstretched local health officials and hospitals."

"We've taken the people with the least amount of resources and capacity and asked them to do the hardest part of the vaccination — which is actually getting the vaccines administered into people's arms," Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, told the Times.

Joshua Michaud, associate director for global health policy at the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation, similarly told HuffPost that this "slow start" is the "result of insufficient support and belated attention to the nitty-gritty of getting the vaccines from the freezers into people's arms."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in a Friday interview called the slow rollout "disappointing," adding that state governments need "many more resources." What's especially concerning, experts also told the Times, is that the next wave of vaccinations could actually be more challenging than this one.

"These problems are still correctable," Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government senior lecturer Juliette Kayyem told HuffPost. "It's really important that we not rush to judgment about how this is going. It's also really important we fix the problems as quickly as possible." Brendan Morrow

Bernie Sanders rails against McConnell's assertion that $2000 checks are 'socialism for rich people'

December 31, 2020

After Congress agreed to send $600 stimulus checks to Americans, President Trump decided he wanted to push for $2,000 checks instead, launching Trump and some Republicans into an unlikely alliance with Democrats. But the proposal likely won't even get to the Senate floor thanks to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who spent Thursday once again railing against the proposal with a pointed hit at Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

In his Thursday floor speech, McConnell declared Democrats took Trump's proposal and "skewed it so the checks would benefit even more high-earning households," calling the whole thing "socialism for rich people." McConnell has refused to put the $2,000 checks up for a vote, lumping them in with a repeal of protections for social media companies and other unrelated legislation despite bipartisan criticism.

Sanders meanwhile took a more direct approach, capping off a week of fiery floor speeches with a harsh response to McConnell on Thursday. "The majority leader helped lead this body to pass Trump's tax bill. You want to talk about socialism for the rich, Mr. Majority Leader?" Sanders exclaimed. He likewise criticized McConnell's focus on Section 230, sarcastically calling it something "that is absolutely on the minds" of struggling Americans.

Sanders previously tried to filibuster a vote to override President Trump's veto of the annual National Defense Authorization Act, trying to hold it up until McConnell brought up a standalone vote on the $2,000 checks. But most Republicans and even more Democrats voted to proceed with the vote anyway on Wednesday, stripping Sanders of some of his leverage. Kathryn Krawczyk

New Year's Eve celebrations scaled back, scrapped amid pandemic

December 31, 2020
New Year's Eve Ball in Times Square
The world is ready to finally bid adieu to 2020 on a very different-looking New Year's Eve.

New Year's Eve celebrations have been largely scaled back or scrapped this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Numerous public fireworks celebrations were canceled, including in Hong Kong, Melbourne, and at the River Thames in London, NBC News reports. Various countries have implemented lockdown measures, and the sale of fireworks was also banned in Germany.

However, a variety of smaller or virtual celebrations were set to take place Thursday. In Australia, for example, a fireworks display went forward above the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge, although crowds were banned from gathering nearby other than in hospitality venues, CNN reports.

A virtual celebration has also been planned in New York City. The Times Square event "will not be open to the public and there are no public spectator viewing areas," the New York City Police Department said, but a "few hundred" people are expected to gather, including frontline workers who received invitations, The New York Times reports. Additionally, New York City's traditional ball drop will be available to watch online, and there will also be performances from artists including Machine Gun Kelly, NPR reports.

New Year's Eve celebrations weren't dramatically disrupted everywhere, though. According to NBC News, New Zealand saw its "celebrations go on largely as usual." And The New York Times reports that while celebrations in China were mostly limited, Wuhan, the city where COVID-19 was first identified, "went ahead with boisterous festivities."

But officials in the U.S. and other countries have urged the public to stay home and not attend large gatherings on New Year's Eve. Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak (D) said Wednesday, per CNN, "If we don't start making smart choices at the start of 2021, we will look a lot and feel a lot more like 2020 than any of us want it to be."Brendan Morrow

How stimulus checks could be withheld from the Americans who need them most

December 31, 2020
Treasury stimulus checks.
The government has begun distributing $600 stimulus checks to millions of Americans. But actually getting access to that money may be another story.

Even as record numbers of Americans spent months unemployed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Congress took months to agree to send out another round of stimulus checks and boost unemployment benefits after the last relief package expired. Millions of Americans suffered during that time, and, as The New York Times reports, often had to overdraw from their bank accounts to pay for groceries and other essentials. In return, banks charged those people overdraft fees, and have often locked people out of their accounts until those fees are paid.

That means the $600 stimulus checks, which the government frequently deposits directly into bank accounts, could be out of reach for the people who need them most. That includes Morgan Banke, who told the Times she has only been able to pay either her rent or car insurance every month, and has overdrawn from her Iowa credit union to cover the rest. She asked the credit union to temporarily waive her fees so she could use the stimulus money, but because it had done so three times in the past, it turned her down.

Many major banks — Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo among them — have said they'll waive accounts' overdrawn status when the checks come in. But many regional banks and credit unions haven't made the same promises, and have even closed down accounts with overdrawn balances, leaving Americans to get their checks another, slower way. Read more at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

