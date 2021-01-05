georgia runoffs
Georgia secretary of state says runoffs hit 'new milestone for effectiveness and efficiency' at ballot box

7:08 p.m.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) is once again feeling good about the voting process his office oversees.

Tuesday's Senate runoffs have apparently gone so smoothly, in fact, that "Georgia's election administration is hitting a new milestone for effectiveness and efficency" at the ballot box," eclipsing even the two-minute average wait time during the general election on Nov. 3, Raffensperger said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Sterling, the state's voting systems manager implementation manager, said that while "everybody's kind of on edge for some of these things," voting has mostly been "steady as she goes," adding that the lack of wait times is not necessarily a sign of low turnout, but could just mean things are running well. The main issue on the day, he said, has been the prevalence of "rumors."

That likely wasn't unexpected for Sterling or Raffensperger, two Republicans who have clashed with President Trump and his allies over unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud in Georgia. Read more at ABC News. Tim O'Donnell

georgia runoffs
Jon Ossoff: Trump's call to Georgia secretary of state was a 'direct attack' on democracy

6:46 p.m.

Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff on Tuesday said President Trump's weekend phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to "find" enough votes to overturn the state's presidential election results "may be illegal" and was "certainly improper and disgraceful."

Ossoff is challenging Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) in Georgia's pivotal Senate runoff races; the winners will determine control of the Senate. Speaking to reporters in Atlanta, Ossoff said Trump's phone call was a "direct attack" on Georgia voters and "the democratic process." It's also a distraction from the real crisis facing the United States: the coronavirus pandemic, which is killing thousands of Americans every day.

The country's hospital systems and nursing homes are "buckling under the weight of this outbreak," Ossoff said, and "millions of people [are] facing eviction or foreclosure." Ossoff called Trump out for not mentioning this during a rally he held in Georgia on Monday night — instead, the president focused on the election results and his baseless claims of voter fraud. "We need to get economic relief to the people," Ossoff said. "We need to pass $2,000 stimulus checks for the people, we need to surge vaccine distribution and make testing and vaccines free for every American to beat this virus."

He encouraged Georgia voters to hit the polls before they close, saying they have "never had more power than you have today. That's the reason the whole world is watching us in Georgia ... I want Georgia voters to feel that power and exercise that power to make history, to demand better government in a moment of crisis like this." Catherine Garcia

Solving COVID
Fauci thinks momentum will swing toward vaccinating at least 1 million people per day in U.S.

6:21 p.m.
Anthony Fauci.
PATRICK SEMANSKY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told The Associated Press he thinks the "glitches" in the United States' COVID-19 vaccination program, which has moved more slowly than anticipated, "have been worked out."

In fact, he's feeling optimistic enough to predict that with the holiday season ending, the process will gain momentum, leading to at least 1 million Americans getting vaccinated per day. That would mean President-elect Joe Biden's goal of hitting 100 million vaccinations within in his first 100 days in office is still a "very realistic, important, achievable goal."

Fauci isn't alone. Several experts expect the effort to pick up steam in the days and weeks ahead, including Nancy Messionier, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. "I really expect the pace of administration to go up pretty massively in the next couple weeks," she told Stat News. Read more from Fauci and Messioner at The Associated Press and Stat News, respectively. Tim O'Donnell

georgia runoffs
When to expect Georgia Senate runoff results

5:48 p.m.
Senate runoff voting in Georgia.
VIRGINIE KIPPELEN/AFP via Getty Images

There's a chance Georgia's highly anticipated Senate runoffs will be called as early as Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, The New York Times reports, but it's far from certain.

Indeed, Gabriel Sterling, the voting systems implementation manager for Georgia, told reporters he would bet "it was going to be a couple of days" before the smoke clears, though he did tell CNN to expect a "flood" of returns between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, which will likely reflect the large amount of early ballots that were scanned and processed before Jan. 5.

Check out more of Sterling's comments at CNN and read a breakdown of how the results "will trickle in" Tuesday night at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

stay out
Proud Boys leader receives court order to stay out of D.C. ahead of pro-Trump rally

5:32 p.m.
Enrique Tarrio.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the far-right Proud Boys, has been ordered to stay out of Washington, D.C., until a court hearing later in the year. The decision was made by Superior Court Judge Renee Raymond, who granted Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Courtney's request that Tarrio "stay away" from the nation's capital "in its entirety."

Police arrested Tarrio, who lives in Florida, on Monday after he drove to D.C. on a warrant charging him with burning a stolen Black Lives Matter banner during a December rally, and he was also arraigned on another felony count for weapons possession after police discovered he had two high-capacity magazines with him.

The ruling is notable particularly because Tarrio was set to lead a rally in favor of President Trump in Washington on Wednesday, the same day Congress convenes to certify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

Raymond said Courtney's request to bar Tarrio from the capital for the time being was "reasonable" and "given the fact that there are a lot of Black Lives Matters banners, placards, posters, murals, and the like in the District of Columbia, this would be the least-restrictive condition under the circumstances." Read more at HuffPost. Tim O'Donnell

Jacob Blake Shooting
Kenosha police officers involved in Jacob Blake shooting won't face charges

4:54 p.m.

The police officers involved in the shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last August that left Jacob Blake paralyzed will not face charges, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said Tuesday.

Blake, a Black man, was shot in the back by officer Rusten Sheskey, who is white. Sheskey was one of multiple officers who responded to a woman who reported her boyfriend was not supposed to be around. The officers got into a confrontation with Blake, and bystander footage, The Associated Press notes, "shows Blake walking to the driver-side door of an SUV as officers follow him with guns drawn, shouting." When Blake opened the door, Sheskey can be seen grabbing Blake's shirt from behind and firing.

The Kenosha police union said Blake was armed with a knife that he refused to drop when ordered by Sheskey. Sheskey's lawyer said Blake started running toward his client with the weapon, prompting him to shoot. "State investigators had said only that officers saw a knife on the floor of the SUV and hadn't said whether Blake threatened anyone with it," AP writes. The officers were not equipped with body cameras. Graveley said the state likely wouldn't "be able to prove" that Sheskey was not acting in self defense.

Blake's attorney Ben Crump expressed disappointment with the ruling. He argued the decision "further destroys trust in our judicial system," but said "we will continue to press forward with a civil lawsuit."

The shooting came amid a summer of civil unrest and protests against police brutality in the United States, sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man killed by police in Minneapolis. Major demonstrations took place in Kenosha afterward. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

record scratch
2021 Grammys postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

4:11 p.m.
Grammy Award
GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

Plans to hold the 2021 Grammy Awards at the end of the month have been scrapped amid Los Angeles' COVID-19 surge.

The awards show, which was scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, is being postponed, Rolling Stone and Variety reported on Tuesday. The Recording Academy subsequently confirmed the news in a statement and announced the show has been rescheduled for March 14.

"The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do," representatives from the Recording Academy and CBS said, per Entertainment Weekly. "Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show."

Numerous awards shows have gone forward in recent months, although they've made major adjustments. The Emmys, for example, took place almost entirely virtually in September, with no audience joining host Jimmy Kimmel at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Grammys were also set to go ahead with no audience, with only presenters and performers on-site, Rolling Stone reports. The nominations for this year's Grammys were announced in November, and Beyoncé led with nine nods.

Some other upcoming awards shows that would normally take place earlier in the year were previously also postponed — this year's Golden Globes are now set for the end of February and the Academy Awards are scheduled for the end of April.

Update: This article has been updated with additional information following an announcement from the Recording Academy. Brendan Morrow

state legislatures
Pennsylvania Republicans block duly elected Democrat from being sworn in to state Senate

3:54 p.m.

As the new session of the Pennsylvania state Senate kicked off Tuesday, the chamber's Republican majority refused to seat Jim Brewster, a Democrat who won a narrow victory in the state's 45th district in November.

GOP lawmakers — who also removed Lt. Gov. Tom Fetterman (D) from the chamber leaving Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman to preside over the drama instead — argued it was necessary to block Brewster from being sworn in while they await a federal court's decision on a legal challenge brought by his GOP opponent.

But Democrats are dubious and consider the move "unlawful," since the state court system already litigated the challenge, and Brewster's win was ultimately certified, The Philadelphia Inquirer explains. Pennsylvania's Senate Minority Leader Jay Acosta (D) said the maneuver resembles one from the "Trump playbook," alluding to efforts by President Trump and his allies to overturn the presidential election even after many of their claims were adjudicated in state and federal courts.

Some observers similarly see the situation as an example of Trump's strategy working its way down throughout the Republican Party, with the Inquirer's Abraham Gutman warning that it sets a "very dangerous precedent," in which a refusal to concede is all that's needed to prevent an opponent from being sworn in. Tim O'Donnell

