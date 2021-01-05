Georgia secretary of state says runoffs hit 'new milestone for effectiveness and efficiency' at ballot box

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) is once again feeling good about the voting process his office oversees.

Tuesday's Senate runoffs have apparently gone so smoothly, in fact, that "Georgia's election administration is hitting a new milestone for effectiveness and efficency" at the ballot box," eclipsing even the two-minute average wait time during the general election on Nov. 3, Raffensperger said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Sterling, the state's voting systems manager implementation manager, said that while "everybody's kind of on edge for some of these things," voting has mostly been "steady as she goes," adding that the lack of wait times is not necessarily a sign of low turnout, but could just mean things are running well. The main issue on the day, he said, has been the prevalence of "rumors."

That likely wasn't unexpected for Sterling or Raffensperger, two Republicans who have clashed with President Trump and his allies over unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud in Georgia. Read more at ABC News. Tim O'Donnell