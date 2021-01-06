Drama in D.C.
Prominent conservative media blame Trump for 'going nuts' and costing GOP the Senate

12:10 p.m.
President Trump.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Conservative media outlets have officially had it with President Trump.

Publications like the Washington Examiner and National Review have often praised Trump throughout his presidency, with some criticism scattered along the way. But with the results of Georgia's Senate runoffs indicating the GOP has lost both the Senate and the presidency, conservative writers seem to have found a common enemy.

As of Wednesday morning, Democrat Raphael Warnock has been projected the winner of Georgia's first runoff Senate race, while Democrat Jon Ossoff is on track to lock up his contest and give Democrats the Senate. "These things happen when a losing Republican president spends two months promoting crackpot conspiracy theories about how his election was stolen, and urging, and allowing his minions to urge, Georgia Republican voters to stay home to teach state GOP officials a lesson about how they ought to have served Trump’s interests rather than the law," Rod Dreher writes in The American Conservative.

Jim Geraghty struck a similar theme in National Review: "When a president goes nuts and spends two months insisting that his reelection victory was stolen by a vast conspiracy ... his party is not likely to win the close ones." While GOP Sen. David Perdue narrowly beat Ossoff in November but failed to receive 50 percent of the vote, Ossoff now has a lead. That's likely because Trump and his allies "spent the past two months arguing that Georgia’s recent presidential-election results were fraudulent," Geraghty writes.

And in the Washington Examiner, Tiana Lowe borrows Trump and his allies' allegation that the Georgia elections were "stolen from Republicans." But Democrats aren't responsible, Lowe writes. Instead, when "Trump recruited kooks such as Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis to lie to the entire party that Trump's election was actually stolen," Georgians were convinced, and decided there was no reason to bother casting ballots this time around, Lowe argues. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump supporters breach U.S. Capitol building in 'desperate coup attempt'

1:47 p.m.

As President Trump continues to falsely claim he won the election, hundreds of his supporters have breached the Capitol Building, tearing down security fencing and confronting overwhelmed federal police officers.

The protests, which have drawn thousands from around the country, coincide with Wednesday's election certification process, which is being overseen by Vice President Mike Pence. Earlier Wednesday, Pence publicly broke with Trump by saying he would not try to block President-elect Joe Biden's electors.

CNN has characterized the protests, and the storming of the Capitol Building, as a "desperate coup attempt."

Additionally, there was reportedly a bomb threat at the Capitol Hill Club, a private Republican social club, prompting evacuations of the building as well as the nearby Cannon House Office Building and the Madison Memorial Building. "Cannon staffers are being told to take escape hoods, and to go underground to tunnels," Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman reported. Jeva Lange

Pence affirms he won't block certification of Biden's electoral vote as Trump simultaneously threatens him to do so

1:44 p.m.

President Trump is once again demanding Vice President Mike Pence magically hand him the election.

As Congress convened to count electoral votes and affirm President-elect Joe Biden's win, thousands of Trump supporters gathered to hear the president and his allies raise arguments against the whole process. And after weeks of false claims about just how the election went down, Trump didn't change his tune.

He and his allies spent the rally claiming voter fraud actually handed Biden the win, despite officials on both sides of the aisle saying there was no evidence of election-altering fraud. And at the end, Trump once again called on Pence, who will oversee the joint session of Congress, to "stand up for the good of our Constitution" and block the vote. "And if you're not, I'm going to be very disappointed in you," Trump continued.

But almost simultaneously, Pence affirmed that he wouldn't listen to Trump's threats. He issued a statement just the vote certification process began affirming he doesn't believe the Constitution gives him power to "determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not." Therefore, he'll stand by as the Republicans challenge some states' votes, but not try to block the count as Trump falsely claimed he could do. Kathryn Krawczyk

Watch Congress' contentious session to count electoral votes and formalize Biden's win

1:31 p.m.

Members of Congress are meeting Wednesday afternoon to certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.

Lawmakers will formalize Biden's victory Wednesday by counting electoral votes, as President Trump continues to challenge the results over baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud. Some Republicans are objecting to the tally in certain states, including House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), who announced his plans to do so not long before the session began.

Trump had been pressuring Pence to take action during the session to overturn the election results despite his lack of authority to do so, but Pence in a statement Wednesday said his "oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not."

According to The Washington Post, "what is a normally quick and easy process could get dragged into the wee hours," and The New York Times writes that "bipartisan majorities in both chambers are prepared to meet late into the night to beat back the challenges and confirm Mr. Biden as the winner." Watch the process play out below. Brendan Morrow

Giuliani calls for 'trial by combat' at D.C. rally

1:04 p.m.

Rudy Giuliani is ready for a fight. A real, physical fight.

Yes, that's exactly what the former New York City mayor and top lawyer for President Trump suggested Wednesday at a rally in Washington, D.C. As some Republicans in Congress prepared to object to the Electoral College votes that proved President-elect Joe Biden's win, Giuliani suggested they duke out their election dispute another way: "trial by combat."

The 2020 presidential election has already been decided, and high-level officials on both sides of the aisle have found no evidence of fraud that could've affected the results. Still, Trump's closest allies have spent the past two months spreading baseless allegations of fraud, to the point that it may have jeopardized Republican turnout in Tuesday's Georgia Senate runoff and cost the GOP its hold on the body. A swath of those Trump supporters descended on D.C. Wednesday for a rally outside Congress, where Giuliani and other objectors repeated their lies to the crowd.

Giuliani repeated false claims about voting machines in key states that Biden won, insisting he see the machines that turned out "fraudulent" ballots (they didn't). After all, Giuliani said he and Trump are both willing to "stake [our] reputation[s]" on finding fraud — "if we're wrong, we will be made fools of," he added. "So let's have trial by combat," Giuliani suggested.

Giuliani also seemed to hype himself up for that fight with his entrance music: "Macho Man," which Giuliani perhaps didn't know was already used to mock Trump on Saturday Night Live. Kathryn Krawczyk

Biden reportedly picks Merrick Garland for attorney general

12:45 p.m.
Judge Merrick B. Garland
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden has reportedly made his pick for attorney general.

Biden will nominate Judge Merrick Garland to serve as attorney general in his administration, Politico reported on Wednesday. Garland had been reported to be in the running for the role, and Biden reportedly chose him over former Sen. Doug Jones (D-Al.) and former deputy attorney general Sally Yates, who were also in the mix.

Garland serves on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, and he was previously nominated by former President Barack Obama to serve on the Supreme Court in 2016. But Senate Republicans, who argued a new Supreme Court justice shouldn't be seated in an election year, did not hold confirmation hearings for him. Four years later, Senate Republicans confirmed Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett in 2020, which was also an election year.

While Politico reports that Jones was considered the candidate who would be most easily confirmed by a Republican-controlled Senate, and picking Garland was "considered a risk in that it would be difficult to confirm a replacement for him on the appellate court," the "confirmation issues with other candidates largely dissipated" after Democrats looked likely to regain control of the Senate in the Georgia runoffs.

Indeed, The Washington Post's Dave Weigel noted that "with control of the Senate, this allows Biden to fill Garland's seat, generally seen as the most important judgeship below SCOTUS." Brendan Morrow

Why a Democratic Senate majority 'likely moots' Supreme Court ObamaCare challenge

12:08 p.m.

Democrats could be poised to take control of the Senate following the Georgia runoffs — meaning a key challenge to ObamaCare may be moot, one expert notes.

Democrat Raphael Warnock has been projected to defeat Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in the Georgia Senate runoffs, while Democrat Jon Ossoff leads Republican David Perdue. The latter race hasn't been called, but should Ossoff win, Democrats would gain control of the Senate, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casting tie-breaking votes. And The New York Times health policy reporter Sarah Kliff observed Wednesday that "a Democratic majority in the Senate likely moots the Supreme Court challenge to ObamaCare that we're waiting on a verdict on."

After all, Kliff wrote that "there are some really simple policies Congress could pass that would nullify the lawsuit," pointing to a 2018 article from The Atlantic outlining numerous ways Congress can "intervene" to save the Affordable Care Act from legal challenges. The Trump administration and 18 red states have argued that Congress "rendered the law unconstitutional when it zeroed out the tax penalty for not buying insurance" in 2017, The New York Times writes.

"First, Congress could make the mandate constitutional again by raising the penalty for not having insurance from zero dollars, where Congress set it in 2017, to one dollar," law professors Nicholas Bagley and Richard Primus wrote in The Atlantic in 2018. "Second, Congress could declare the individual mandate severable from all other parts of the ACA. Third, it could repeal the mandate — something that might once have wrecked the ACA but that now would have little or no effect on the rest of the regulatory framework."

Following oral arguments in November, the Supreme Court appeared likely to rule that "even if part of the law is no longer valid, the rest of it can be left intact," NBC News reported. A decision is expected by the spring. Brendan Morrow

Georgia's likely new senators reminiscent of Black, Jewish 'coalition that defined the civil rights movement'

10:55 a.m.

Democrat Raphael Warnock has been projected the winner in Georgia's runoff Senate race, making him the first Black man to ever represent the state in the Senate. Democrat Jon Ossoff is meanwhile on the way to a win, and is set to become the first Jewish senator from the state.

Those wins aren't just historic, MSNBC's Joy Reid noted Wednesday. They also "resemble the coalition that defined the civil rights movement," she tweeted, recalling how Black and Jewish people partnered in the 1960s to fight white supremacy.

The Atlantic staff writer Adam Serwer, who is Black and Jewish, similarly called the likely wins "evocative of the old civil rights alliance" — and something he'd like to share with both his grandmothers.

And Rev. Al Sharpton, a longtime civil rights activist himself, said "the idea that a Black and a Jew would win in Georgia show this country is moving a lot further than Donald Trump thought." Kathryn Krawczyk

