Democrat Jon Ossoff projected to win Georgia Senate seat

People trying to overtake the Capitol building forced senators and House members into hiding on Wednesday.
Both the House and Senate's debates over opposition to electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden were halted Wednesday when Trump supporters, some of them seemingly armed, broke into the Capitol. The protesters broke glass doors and pushed past security guards, eventually making it into the congressional chambers and offices.
After filling the halls waving Trump and Confederate flags, some members of the mob broke the glass on the doors to the House chamber. Reporters said there was an "armed standoff" at the doors between police and insurgents. Some protesters eventually made it to the House floor; some seemingly did so by jumping down from the viewing gallery above. One protester took the House Speaker's chair, yelling "Trump won that election."
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy later confirmed to PBS News that shots were fired inside the Capitol and that someone had been injured. Paramedics were seen taking someone out of the building on a stretcher. CNN reported a woman had been shot at the Capitol and was in critical condition.
Bowser did so amid ongoing chaos in the nation's capital on the afternoon that Congress met to certify President-elect Joe Biden's election win, with the Capitol building going under lockdown as protesters stormed the building.
"Tear gas has been dispersed in the Capitol rotunda," Bloomberg reported, while NBC reports that "a spokesperson for the D.C. Fire and EMS says there have been multiple injuries sustained as a result of the protests at the U.S. Capitol and there is an unconfirmed, at this time, report of one a gunshot victim." Brendan Morrow