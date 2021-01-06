Drama in D.C.
Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah: 'The election was NOT stolen. We lost.'

5:56 p.m.
Alyssa Farah
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah is pushing back on President Trump's false election fraud claims amid chaos in Washington, D.C, telling supporters, "We lost."

Farah, who resigned as White House communications director just last month, in a series of tweets on Wednesday urged the president's supporters to accept that he lost the 2020 election, as rioters breached the Capitol building to disrupt the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

"I campaigned w/ Trump & voted for him," Farah wrote. "But I need you to hear me: the Election was NOT stolen. We lost."

Farah went on to write that supporters "need to know" that the "legitimate margins of victory for Biden are far too wide to change the outcome," adding that it is "NOT and NEVER will be a time for violence." Earlier in the afternoon, Farah called on Trump to "condemn" the rioting in Washington, writing, "You are the only one they will listen to. For our country!"

Although Trump later released a video telling the rioters to "go home," in the same video, he also again falsely claimed the election was "stolen" and told the supporters who breached the Capitol that "we love you" and "you're very special." The New York Times' Annie Karni reports that "some around POTUS are worried his video message was counter-productive and that the message received was that he still wants his supporters to fight for him." Brendan Morrow

Facebook removes Trump's tepid call for protesters to back down, arguing it 'contributes' to risk of ongoing violence

6:16 p.m.
Trump.
Screenshot/Twitter/RealDonaldTrump

Facebook has removed President Trump's video responding to the Capitol breach, with Guy Rosen, Facebook's VP of Integrity, explaining that the company believes the footage "contributes to, rather than diminishes, the risk of ongoing violence."

In the video, Trump had urged his supporters to "stay peaceful," but also told them "we love you, you're very special."

Meanwhile, lawmakers and members of the press were forced to shelter in place as Trump supporters looted the building's halls and trashed its offices in what CNN characterized as an "attempted coup," and fellow Republicans labeled as "an act of insurrection." White House aides reportedly pressured Trump to put out a more forceful statement condemning the day's events, which Trump refused.

Speaking earlier in the day, President-elect Joe Biden reminded Americans, "At their best, the words of a president can inspire. At their worst, they can incite." Jeva Lange

Lawmakers are hoping to quickly return to Capitol to finish Electoral College certification

5:57 p.m.

"The Capitol is being cleared" after President Trump's supporters breached the building on Wednesday, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said, which means the Electoral College certification is on hold. Members of Congress, though, want to get back inside their chambers as soon as possible.

Jeffries said the House and Senate will return "when it's safe," while two anonymous lawmakers told The Hill they expect the process to continue tonight, adding that "in the face of violence, it's even more important we get the count done."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) hopes that's the plan. One of his aides told The Washington Post, he doesn't want to waste any time, but it's reportedly not just about efficiency. McConnell thinks going back to work will project strength after the chaos, two senior GOP officials told the Post.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) later seemed to make a return Wednesday night official. Tim O'Donnell

Republicans widely condemn Capitol mob, Trump over day's events

5:49 p.m.
Senator Ben Sasse.
KEVIN DIETSCH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Republican lawmakers reacted to the storming of the Capitol with varying levels of condemnation on Wednesday, illustrating how deeply conflicted the party is over President Trump's ongoing promotion of unfounded election conspiracy theories.

Some, like Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), offered only the most tepid of statements: "Thank you to the brave law enforcement officials who have put their lives on the line," he said. "The violence must end, those who attacked police and broke the law must be prosecuted, and Congress must get back to work and finish its job."

But most others, like Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), a Trump supporter, were far more forceful. "The president needs to call it off," he said, adding: "It's over. The election's over. And the objectors need to stop meddling with the primal forces of our democracy here."

Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.), who has expressed concerns about voting problems but had not been posed to object to certifying President-elect Joe Biden's win, also forcefully condemned Trump's response to the crisis. "Unacceptable. Enough. Acknowledge Biden as president-elect and end this madness," Meijer tweeted. "Violent rioters laid siege to the nation's Capitol in an act of insurrection unparalleled in modern times. This is not leadership."

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), who was endorsed by Trump in 2019, also didn't mince words. "Today, the United States Capitol — the world's greatest symbol of self-government — was ransacked while the leader of the free world cowered behind his keyboard — tweeting against his vice president for fulfilling the duties of his oath to the Constitution," Sasse slammed, adding: "This is not how we peacefully transfer power."

Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah also spoke out and conservative publications published op-eds condemning the day's events. "Donald Trump unleashed a mob on Capitol Hill," wrote John Podhoretz of Commentary Magazine, adding: "Nancy Pelosi should call an emergency session of the House tonight and impeach the president, and Mitch McConnell should convene the Senate tomorrow and call a vote to remove Trump from the presidency."

The National Review echoed the sentiment. "The nauseating scene in Washington, D.C., is Trump's fault," wrote Michael Brendan Dougherty. Jeva Lange

Progressives call to impeach Trump again, expel lawmakers who tried to overturn election

5:22 p.m.

Progressive congressmembers are promising to take action against the president and lawmakers who supported Wednesday's Capitol siege.

As Congress gathered to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win, supporters of President Trump first gathered outside the Capitol and then stormed their way inside in an attempt to block the count. The mob forced congressmembers to shelter in their offices and other secure locations, and when President Trump finally responded to the incident, he didn't exactly tell his supporters to knock it off.

Trump's encouragement of the protests and refusal to call them off prompted Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) to declare she was drawing up articles of impeachment against Trump in a second attempt to remove him from office.

Meanwhile Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), who was just sworn into office last week, said she would introduce a resolution to make sure there were consequences for Republicans who "incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election."

And Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) had a blunt message for Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who led the opposition effort in the Senate. Kathryn Krawczyk

Pipe bomb reportedly found at RNC headquarters

4:37 p.m.
Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

As the U.S. Capitol building is placed under lockdown, an explosive device has reportedly been found at the Republican National Committee's Washington headquarters, and the Democratic National Committee's headquarters has also been evacuated.

After supporters of President Trump breached the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday, disrupting Congress' certification of President-elect Joe Biden's election win, The New York Times reports "an explosive device was found at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee in Washington and the nearby headquarters of the Democratic National Committee was evacuated after the discovery of a suspicious package."

According to a report, a pipe bomb was found at the RNC's headquarters and was destroyed by a bomb squad, while the reported suspicious package at the DNC hasn't been identified. Both are located near the Capitol building, which was breached by Trump supporters on Wednesday afternoon. Vice President Mike Pence has called for an end to the "violence and destruction taking place" at the Capitol, telling those involved to "immediately leave the building." President Trump in a video on Wednesday afternoon also told his supporters to "go home" while again falsely claiming to have won the election and calling the rioters "very special." Brendan Morrow

georgia senate runoffs
Democrat Jon Ossoff projected to win Georgia Senate seat

4:37 p.m.
Jon Ossoff.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Democrat Jon Ossoff will win the race to succeed Republican David Perdue in Georgia's Senate runoff, The Associated Press and NBC News project.

With 98 percent of the vote reporting, Ossoff won 50.28 percent of the vote to Perdue's 49.72 percent, and had about a 25,000-vote lead over Perdue as of Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Ossoff will be the first Jewish man to represent Georgia, and at 33, the youngest senator elected since President-elect Joe Biden joined the body in 1972.

Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock were running against Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), respectively, in Tuesday's runoff elections after no candidates gained 50 percent support in November. Warnock was projected to win his special election early Wednesday morning, and had a 65,000-vote lead over Loeffler as of Wednesday afternoon.

Ossoff's win shores up Democrats' takeover of the Senate, albeit with a slim 50-50 margin. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will serve as a tiebreaker when the two parties are divided. Kathryn Krawczyk

White House aides reportedly try and fail to convince Trump to denounce storming of Capitol

4:35 p.m.

President Trump has urged his supporters who breached the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday to "stay peaceful," but his aides, some of whom are reportedly "furious" with the commander-in-chief, want him to issue a stronger statement condemning the situation. Unfortunately for them, he doesn't appear interested at this point.

Trump's reason for holding out may be tied to his anger at Vice President Mike Pence, The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reports. The president is upset that Pence refused to try to block the Electoral College certification, even though he doesn't have the constitutional authority to do so.

Haberman also pointed out that Trump and those in his orbit, including his daughter Ivanka Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani, have hedged while calling on people to act without violence. Ivanka Trump described the supporters as "American patriots," while Giuliani said Trump's supporters were "on the right side of the law and history."

Trump did go on to release a video asking his supporters to "go home," though, like Ivanka Trump and Giuliani, he expressed sympathy with their cause. It's unclear if the message is what his advisers were hoping to hear. Tim O'Donnell

