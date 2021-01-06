Drama in D.C.
Kansas City Star: Sen. Josh Hawley 'has blood on his hands'

9:10 p.m.
Sen. Josh Hawley.
In a scathing op-ed, the Kansas City Star editorial board let Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) know that because of his "actions in the last week," he "has blood on his hands" and "deserves an impressive share of the blame" for the violence in the Capitol.

Hawley was the first senator to say he would oppose the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win, and "that action, motivated by ambition, set off much that followed," the editorial board wrote. "The rush of his fellow presidential aspirant Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and other members of the Sedition Caucus to put a show of loyalty to the president above all else."

As Congress debated the Electoral College results on Wednesday, supporters of President Trump descended, storming the Capitol and causing destruction along the way as they smashed glasses and broke into offices. Hawley — who sent out a fundraising email tied to his objection right before the chaos began — released a brief statement saying "the violence must end." The editorial board mocked him for being "so modest" and "failing to note your key role in inspiring one of the most heartbreaking days in modern American history."

Trump, the editorial board said, "did not manage this madness on his own" — he was assisted by Republicans like Hawley, who knew there wasn't any election fraud but backed up Trump anyway. The board also had harsh words for citizens who "have excused all of the brazen lawlessness of this administration," saying they "can take a little bit of credit for these events, too. They couldn't have done it without you." Catherine Garcia

McConnell: 'They tried to disrupt our democracy. They failed.'

8:53 p.m.

As the Senate reconvened Wednesday night to certify the Electoral College after President Trump's supporters earlier halted the proceedings by breaching the capitol, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) delivered remarks condemning the incident.

McConnell said Congress will certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory "by the book" and blasted Trump's supporters for exhibiting "criminal behavior." The "unhinged crowd," he said, "tried to disrupt our democracy. They failed."

Vice President Mike Pence, meanwhile, was the one to actually kick things off. He didn't directly address Trump in his comments, but he did call out his supporters. "To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today, you did not win," he said. "Violence never wins. Freedom wins. And this is still the people's house."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) also spoke before the debate got going again, arguing that Wednesday's events "will be a stain on our country not so easily removed." Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

Drama in D.C.
GOP Electoral College objectors are starting to fold

8:18 p.m.

The push to object to the Electoral College certification process led by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) appears to be fizzling after President Trump's supporters breached the Capitol earlier Wednesday.

Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who were already opposed to the plan, enhanced their criticism, with Paul calling it "a big mistake" and Cotton urging his colleagues — and Trump — to drop their objections.

Meanwhile, Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), who was originally on board with the plan, just released a statement suggesting otherwise, apparently changing his mind after the incident. "We will not let today's violence deter Congress from certifying the election," he said.

And Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) said he thinks Wednesday's events "changed things drastically," despite objecting to Arizona's electoral votes earlier in the day.

In the House, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) said she'll no long object to the results and encouraged Trump to do the same. There were many more representatives than senators who were prepared to object, but the upper chamber has to be involved for objections to have any life. Tim O'Donnell

Drama in D.C.
In wake of Capitol violence, Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump's chief of staff, has resigned

8:06 p.m.
Stephanie Grisham.
Stephanie Grisham, first lady Melania Trump's chief of staff and the former White House communications director and press secretary, has resigned.

She submitted her resignation, effective immediately, on Wednesday afternoon, CNN reports, hours after a mob of President Trump supporters breached the Capitol building. Grisham has been part of Trump's orbit since 2015, when she worked in the press department of his campaign.

In a statement to The Hill, Grisham said it has "been an honor to serve the country in the White House. I am very proud to have been a part of Mrs. Trump's mission to help children everywhere, and proud of the many accomplishments of this administration."

Several other aides, angry over Trump's incitement of the mob, have also discussed resigning, a person with knowledge of the situation told CNN. Although Trump will leave office in just two weeks, and some of the aides are set to exit before then, they do not believe they can continue to serve the president for even one more day, the source said. Catherine Garcia

Drama in D.C.
Romney: Capitol breach 'an insurrection, incited by the President of the United States'

7:47 p.m.

Sen. Mitt Romney's (R-Utah) stance on what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday was probably clear before he released a statement on the matter, but his response was blistering nonetheless.

Romney joined many of his fellow Republicans in condemning the breach of the Capitol by President Trump's supporters, ultimately laying the blame on the commander-in-chief himself. "We gather today due to a selfish man's injured pride and the outrage of his supporters whom he has deliberately misinformed for the past two months and stirred to action this very morning," Romney said in the statement. "What happened here today was an insurrection, incited by the President of the United States."

The senator went on to repeat the fact that there is no evidence to back up Trump's claims that the president election was stolen from him, arguing that "the best way we can show respect for the voters who are upset is by telling them the truth." Tim O'Donnell

Drama in D.C.
Twitter locks Trump's account for 12 hours, threatens a permanent ban

7:33 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Twitter announced on Wednesday evening that because of the "unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C.," it has removed three of President Trump's tweets that were "severe" violations of the company's civil integrity policy.

Trump's account will be locked for 12 hours, Twitter said, and if he violates the company's civic integrity or violent threats policies again, it will "result in permanent suspension."

In one tweet, Trump encouraged his supporters who stormed the Capitol, saying they were right to breach the building because they have been "badly and unfairly treated for so long." Earlier, Trump tweeted a video telling his supporters, "I know your pain. I know your hurt. But you have to go home now." He also declared, "We love you. You're very special." Catherine Garcia

Drama in D.C.
Pence, not Trump, reportedly approved National Guard deployment after Capitol breach

7:16 p.m.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted earlier Wednesday that President Trump had authorized the deployment of the National Guard to Washington, D.C., after his supporters breached the Capitol. There are reports, however, that it was not Trump, but Vice President Mike Pence who approved the move.

Per The New York Times, Pentagon and Trump administration officials said the green light came from the vice president, while Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller said he and Gen. Mark Milley, the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke with Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), about what was happening at the Capitol. It does not appear either Miller or Milley spoke with the president.

Pence making the decision certainly seems plausible, considering Trump has reportedly angered his aides with his lax attitude toward his supporters' actions. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Drama in D.C.
Trump asks his supporters who stormed the Capitol to 'remember this day forever!'

6:47 p.m.
Donald Trump.
In a tweet that has since been removed by Twitter, President Trump on Wednesday evening stoked his supporters who have descended on Capitol Hill, telling them they are justified in their actions.

"These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously and viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly and unfairly treated for so long," Trump tweeted. "Go home with love and in peace. Remember this day forever!"

With many waving Trump flags and wearing Make America Great Again hats, the supporters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday morning, forcing lawmakers to shelter in place. Trump did not immediately ask the mob to leave, and aides told The New York Times he refused to issue a statement because he was so angry at Vice President Mike Pence for not blocking the Electoral College certification — something Pence did not have the power to do.

When Trump finally did break his silence, he requested that people "remain peaceful" and "respect the law and our great men and women in blue." He then tweeted a video telling his supporters he thinks they are "very special." Twitter flagged this video — as well as the tweet asking people to "remember this day forever!" — with notes explaining they could not be replied to or retweeted because that could further incite violence. Not long after, Twitter removed both of the tweets completely. Catherine Garcia

