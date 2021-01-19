Anthony Scaramucci says even he got an invite to Trump's D.C. sendoff

The White House is so desperate to have people attend President Trump's military sendoff that it invited Anthony Scaramucci to the event, Anthony Scaramucci said on Monday.
"Trust me, that had to be a mass email if one of them got sent to me," Scaramucci told Inside Edition. For just 10 days during the summer of 2017, Scaramucci served as White House Communications Director, but was shown the door after he went on a tirade against several of his colleagues during an interview. He has since become a vocal critic of Trump, and endorsed President-elect Joe Biden in 2020.
Trump plans on departing Washington before Biden's inauguration, taking off on Air Force One from Andrews Air Force Base. He wants "a big sendoff with lots of flair," ABC News' Mary Bruce told Inside Edition. Trump reportedly has said he "wants to be surrounded by uniformed military," Bruce said, and "there may even be an Air Force fighter jet flyover." CNN reports Trump also wants a red carpet and 21-gun salute.
In the invitation Scaramucci — and apparently everyone else with a tenuous connection to the White House — received, it says guests can bring up to five other people with them to the festivities. While he joked on Twitter that he'd like to bring prominent critics of Trump like Lincoln Project co-founders George Conway and Rick Wilson, Scaramucci told Inside Edition he won't be there. It looks like he won't be the only one skipping the event; an administration official told CNN that as of Monday, "there haven't been a lot of RSVPs." Catherine Garcia
A woman who participated in the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol surrendered to authorities in Pennsylvania on Monday night, the Justice Department said. Riley Williams, 22, was charged with illegally entering the Capitol, violent entry, and disorderly conduct, but the FBI said it is also investigating a tip from the suspect's former "romantic partner" that Williams broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the siege, stole a laptop, and "intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia's foreign intelligence service."
NBC News: The FBI has charged Riley Williams with her role in the Capitol riot.
The FBI says she told a former partner that she intended to take a laptop / hard drive stolen from Pelosi's office, ship it to Russia, where a friend would turn it over to the SVR -- Russian intel. pic.twitter.com/OFW5LuABr2
The transfer of the laptop to Russian intelligence "fell through for unknown reasons," the former partner, identified only as Witness 1, told the FBI, "and Williams still has the computer device or destroyed it." Williams was captured on video urging fellow rioters to go upstairs in the Capitol, toward Pelosi's office, the FBI said. Pelosi's deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, confirmed after the siege that "a laptop from a conference room was stolen," but said "it was a laptop that was only used for presentations."
Williams lived with her mother, who identified her as the woman in an ITV video of the Capitol raid, the FBI said. The mother also told authorities that her daughter had taken a sudden interest in President Trump's politics and "far-right message boards." Williams had traveled to the pre-riot protest with her father, but he said they were separated before the Capitol siege, the FBI said, and after they returned to Pennsylvania, Williams deleted her social media accounts, changed her phone number, and fled. Peter Weber
When Mike Loven went back to school in 2016, he decided to keep it under wraps. Last fall, he finally revealed the secret, letting his Grand Canyon University Alumni shirt do the talking.
Loven, 47, lives in Machesney Park, Illinois, and owns a staffing company. At the same time he enrolled at Grand Canyon University, his daughter, Taleigh Loven, 23, was also attending the school. They weren't the only college students in the family — Loven's wife, Carrie, and 25-year-old son, Austin, were earning their degrees at other universities.
Loven told Good Morning America he wanted to surprise his family, and decided he would let them know about his return to college once he graduated. They didn't suspect a thing — when he worked on his homework, they thought the spreadsheets were for his company, not an accounting class. In October, Loven earned his bachelor's degree in finance and economics, while Taleigh received her degree in psychology.
During a celebration for Taleigh, the Loven family was confused when Mike put on a Grand Canyon University Alumni shirt, followed by a cap and gown. Once they learned what he had done, they were ecstatic. "During the time that he was working on his degree, he carried the load for us as he has for my entire life," Taleigh told GMA. "His selfless act shows a glimpse to his character." Catherine Garcia
Country superstar Garth Brooks has friends in high places, too, of course. At the request of incoming first lady Dr. Jill Biden, Brooks said Monday, he will play President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday, making him the third artist confirmed for the inaugural ceremony, along with Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez. Bruce Springsteen and other artists will perform at a separate primetime TV afterparty hosted by Tom Hanks.
"This is a great day in our household," Brooks said at a press conference Monday. "This is not a political statement. This is a statement of unity." He did not disclose what he will perform, saying only it will be a solo performance of "more of the broken down, bare-bones stuff," and won't include "We Shall Be Free," the song he played at Barack Obama's 2009 inaugural. Brooks noted that he has performed for every president since Jimmy Carter, with the exception of Ronald Reagan, and said he did not play at President Trump's 2017 inaugural, despite being "lucky enough to be asked," because "we already had dates in Cincinnati."
Biden and his team, "the main thing they're pushing now is unity, and that's right down my alley," Brooks said. "I don't know. I might be the only Republican at this place. But reaching out, together ... I want us to offer a differing opinion and hug each other at the same football game. ... I think as long as you have people like the Bidens who are hellbent on making things good ... that makes me feel good. Because I want to spend the next 10 years of my life not divided. I'm so tired of being divided." Peter Weber
The Presidential Inaugural Committee highlighted the "Field of Flags" on Monday night, with 56 pillars of light — one for each of the 50 states and six U.S. territories — beamed into the air for 46 second, a reference to Biden becoming the 46th U.S. president.
Biden arrives in Washington for his inauguration on Tuesday, and he and incoming first lady Jill Biden will spend Tuesday night at Blair House, near the White House. Outgoing President Trump plans to leave the White House on Wednesday morning, making him the first president since Andrew Johnson — the first impeached president — to skip the inauguration of his successor. Trump has made no public appearances in six days.
Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who resigned as a U.S. senator on Monday, volunteered in service events to honor Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday. They will take part in a memorial at the reflecting pool near the Lincoln Memorial on Tuesday to honor the Americans who lost their lives to COVID-19. Peter Weber
Due to COVID-19, there are so many dead bodies in Los Angeles County that air quality regulators have suspended limits on the number of cremations that can be conducted in the area.
The county's death rate is more than double the pre-coronavirus pandemic norm, The Guardian reports, and as of Friday, there were more than 2,700 bodies being stored at the coroner's office and local hospitals.
Los Angeles County has 28 crematoriums, but their permits all have a monthly cap on cremations due to environmental regulations. The South Coast Air Quality Management District said on Sunday that for the first time ever, it issued an executive order lifting those limits because there are so many bodies that need to be cremated. This was done at the request of the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, which said the backlog of bodies was a potential threat to public health.
Studies show cremations release mercury emissions from dental fillings, The Guardian reports, but a spokesperson for the South Coast Air Quality Management District said the "air toxics impacts" from these extra cremations is expected to be "relatively small."
As of Monday, California has reported more than 3 million coronavirus cases. In Los Angeles County, the death toll hit 13,848 on Sunday, with more than half of those deaths occurring since Thanksgiving. Catherine Garcia
The FBI on Monday shared with law enforcement agencies an intelligence report warning that far-right extremists have talked about going to D.C. for the inauguration and posing as National Guard members, The Washington Post reports.
The Post obtained a copy of the document, which said "lone wolves" and QAnon followers — including some who participated in the mob that stormed the Capitol earlier this month — have indicated they intend on traveling to Washington for the inauguration. The report also said people have been observed downloading and distributing maps of sensitive locations in D.C.
The briefing did not include any specific plots, the Post reports, and noted that "numerous" extremist groups and militias have publicly stated they don't want to see any violence targeting the transition of power. At the request of the FBI, the Post did not share all of the details inside the intelligence report, in order to protect intelligence-gathering methods and avoid publicizing security vulnerabilities.
The Secret Service coordinates all security for the inauguration, while the FBI gathers intelligence on threats made against the event. Last week, FBI Director Christopher Wray said agents are monitoring an "extensive amount of concerning online chatter" and it can be difficult to "distinguish what's aspirational versus what's intentional." Catherine Garcia
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has received a letter from Dominion Voting Systems, warning him that litigation is "imminent" due to his false claims that the company's machines were rigged to change the outcome of the election.
Lindell, an enthusiastic supporter of President Trump, has been spreading baseless claims of widespread voter fraud for months. In the letter, Dominion's lawyers told Lindell, "You have positioned yourself as a prominent leader of the ongoing misinformation campaign. Litigation regarding these issues is imminent."
Lindell told The New York Times he would "welcome" Dominion to "sue me because I have all the evidence against them. They sent this letter a couple of weeks ago. They're lying, they're nervous because I have all the evidence on them." Lindell did not say why, if he has such evidence, he has kept it to himself this entire time, holding onto it as judge after judge rejected lawsuits filed in an attempt to overturn the election in Trump's favor. Catherine Garcia