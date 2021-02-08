this is wild
A hacker nearly poisoned an entire Florida city

4:58 p.m.
Wastewater treatment plant.
What sounds like the plot of a crime-fighting cartoon was actually reality in Florida last week.

At around 8 a.m. Friday, a worker at Oldsmar, Florida's water treatment plant noticed something not too unusual: Someone had remotely accessed the plant's computer systems that monitor and control chemical levels in the water supply. It's something supervisors at the plant often do to check levels while they're out in the field, Tampa local news station WSTP reports.

Things took a turn later that day when the remote operator returned and changed the level of the chemical sodium hydroxide, also known as lye, in the water, Pinellas County Bob Gualtieri said in a Monday press conference. A small amount of the main ingredient in liquid drain cleaner goes into some water systems to keep pipes clean and neutralize the water's pH. But the hacker raised the level from 100 parts per million to 11,100, pumping the chemical into the water supply at a poisonous level.

The operator quickly noticed the danger and pushed the level back down to normal. Even if they hadn't, city officials said there are several fail-safes and alarms in place to prevent the poisonous water from heading to homes. "At no time was there a significant adverse effect on the water being treated," Gualtieri affirmed. For now, the remote system has been disabled, city officials added.

Gualtieri wouldn't call the hacking an attempt at bioterrorism, Vice notes. Still, when "someone hacked into the system not just once but twice" and pumped it full of a "caustic substance," Gualtieri said it was fair to "label it however you want." Kathryn Krawczyk

impeachment round 2
Both sides of Trump's impeachment reach trial structure agreement

5:36 p.m.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), the House impeachment managers, and former President Donald Trump's legal team have agreed on an impeachment trial structure, Schumer announced Monday. The resolution is expected to pass the Senate "early this week."

It allows for both the impeachment managers and Trump's counsel will have four hours, equally divided, to present their arguments on the constitutionality of the trial Tuesday before the Senate votes on whether it has jurisdiction to try a former president. That will be a simple majority vote, so the answer will almost certainly be yes. If things go forward, both sides will then present their case for and against conviction on Wednesday — they'll have 16 hours total to do so, but they won't be able to exceed eight hours per day. Then, senators will have have four hours to question the two parties. Before the Senate votes on the article of impeachment, there will be four hours allotted for arguments on whether the upper chamber should consider motions to subpoena witnesses and documents, and another four for closing arguments.

Trial proceedings will stop at 5 p.m. on Friday no matter what, and won't pick up until Sunday — Trump's lawyer David Schoen requested the pause so he can keep the Jewish Sabbath.

Everyone seems pleased with the agreement — Schumer called it "eminently fair," McConnell said it "preserves due process and the rights of both sides, and Trump's team said the structure is "consistent with past precedent" and will "provide ... an opportunity to explain" why impeaching a "private citizen" is unconstitutional. Tim O'Donnell

u.s.-india relations
Biden speaks with Modi, but doesn't mention India's farmer protests

4:16 p.m.

President Biden had his first official call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, the White House announced.

The White House readout notes the leaders of the world's second and third most populous nations committed to working closely together on the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and promoting a "free and open Indo-Pacific region." They also reportedly agreed that the "rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld" in India's neighbor Myanmar, where the military recently staged a coup.

One thing Biden and Modi did not discuss, however, was the massive farmer protests in India, which began after Modi's government "enacted market-friendly laws to overhaul the country's struggling agriculture industry," per The New York Times. The government's response to the demonstrations, which turned violent last month as police clashed with the protesters, has included arrests and cutting off internet access, raising concerns that Modi's methods of stifling dissent are growing more anti-democratic.

Though Biden didn't directly address the situation in his first chat with Modi, he did describe a "shared commitment to democratic values" as the "bedrock for the U.S.-India relationship."

The call was also significant in that it may be a precursor to Biden's highly anticipated initial discussion with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Washington-Beijing relationship is a priority for the Biden administration, but the president reportedly wanted to hold off until he spoke with leaders from South Korea, Japan, and India, which he's now done. Tim O'Donnell

raising the wage
Democrats' coronavirus relief plan would raise minimum wage to $9.50 this year

3:46 p.m.

House Democrats are working on details of their graduated plan to raise the U.S. federal minimum wage to $15/hour.

Democrats are looking to include the first hike to the federal minimum wage since 2009 in President Biden's coronavirus relief bill. They plan to revise the proposal Tuesday, but it so far includes a quick increase from the current minimum wage of $7.25 to $9.50 within the year. It will then grow annually until hitting $15 in 2021. Meanwhile the tipped minimum wage of $2.50 will rise to $4.95 this year, and again increase until it matches the federal wage. The youth subminimum wage paid to people under 20 will also end up matching the regular minimum wage by 2027, and permits to pay subminimum wage will no longer be distributed.

A report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released Monday found that raising the minimum wage to $15/hour by 2024 would increase paychecks for 17 million Americans, or 10 percent of the workforce. It would also lift 900,000 people out of poverty, but cost 1.4 million jobs, particularly for "younger, less educated people." Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a top proponent of the $15 minimum wage, quickly disputed some of the report's findings. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Facebook says it will remove additional false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

3:25 p.m.
Facebook's corporate headquarters
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook is "expanding" efforts to crack down on COVID-19 misinformation.

The social media company on Monday said it will be "expanding the list of false claims" about COVID-19 and vaccines that it will remove from its platform. Facebook will now take down false claims that "COVID-19 is man-made or manufactured," that "vaccines are not effective at preventing the disease they are meant to protect against," that "it's safer to get the disease than to get the vaccine," and that "vaccines are toxic, dangerous or cause autism," it said.

Additionally, the company said that Facebook and Instagram groups, pages and accounts that "repeatedly share these debunked claims may be removed altogether," and on Instagram, the company will make it "harder to find accounts in search that discourage people from getting vaccinated."

The new policies from Facebook came in response to a ruling by the independent Facebook Oversight Board, which said the company's rules on the matter were "inappropriately vague," The New York Times reports.

Previously, Facebook announced in December it would start removing false claims about COVID-19 vaccines that public health experts have debunked, including false conspiracy theories about them. Despite this, CNN reported this week that "misleading and fearmongering content about the COVID vaccines, as well as outright misinformation, continues to spread on the platform." Brendan Morrow

myanmar coup
Myanmar's military sets curfews in attempt to crack down on spreading protests

2:56 p.m.
Myanmar protests.
STR/AFP via Getty Images

Myanmar's military junta, which seized control from the elected government in a coup last week, has been trying to quell nationwide protests for the last few days. Over the weekend, an internet blockade was in force, only for access to be restored 24 hours later, as demonstrators continued to take to the streets. The crowds reportedly continued to grow Monday, prompting the junta to set curfews from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. and limit gatherings of more than five people, effectively banning the rallies, The Associated Press reports.

State media reportedly addressed the protests for the first time Monday by claiming they were endangering the country's stability. "Democracy can be destroyed if there is no discipline," the Ministry of Information said in a statement read on television. "We will have to take legal actions to prevent acts that are violating state stability, public safety, and the rule of law."

So far, the demonstrations have mostly been peaceful, although there have been reports of police firing rubber bullets and water cannons. Per AP, growth of the protests in Naypyitaw was "particularly ... striking" because it's home to many civil servants and their families, which potentially highlights the "level of anger among people" who had experienced democracy over the last few years after decades of military rule. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

road to the Oscars
Netflix scores most Best Picture nominations for 1 studio ever at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards

2:11 p.m.
Mank
Netflix

Mank is having another great day on the road to the Oscars — as is Netflix.

The film nominations for the 2021 Critics Choice Awards were announced on Monday, and Netflix's Mank led with 12 nods, including Best Picture. In fact, four of the movies nominated for Best Picture — Mank, Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and The Trial of the Chicago 7 — are Netflix movies, which Variety reports breaks the record for most Best Picture nominations ever from one studio in a single year at the Critics Choice Awards. Across film and TV, Netflix earned a whopping 72 nominations.

The other nominees for Best Picture were Minari, News of the World, Nomadland, One Night in Miami, Promising Young Woman, and Sound of Metal. In addition to Mank gaining more Oscars momentum, Minari fared quite well by scoring 10 nominations, which Gold Derby described as a "coup" for the film. On the other hand, Judas and the Black Messiah and The Father were among the movies that The Hollywood Reporter noted failed to get a boost, as they were left out of Best Picture.

In the acting categories, previous awards season frontrunners like Chadwick Boseman were recognized again at the Critics Choice Awards. But in addition, a few performers who were recently snubbed at the Golden Globes also earned nods, including Da 5 Bloods' Delroy Lindo, Malcolm & Marie's Zendaya, News of the World's Tom Hanks, and The Way Back's Ben Affleck. That doesn't necessarily guarantee they're back in the Oscars race, though; critics in 2020 also recognized some favorites who were ultimately snubbed at the Oscars, including Lupita Nyong'o for Us.

Still, when it comes to the Best Picture field, pundits expect quite a bit of overlap between the Critics Choice Awards' line-up and the Oscars' picks, which are set to be announced next month. Read the full list of Critics Choice Awards nominees here. Brendan Morrow

impeachment round 2
Trump's impeachment lawyers argue he only wanted supporters to 'fight' in 'the figurative sense'

12:52 p.m.
President Trump.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers are arguing his impeachment is unconstitutional based on a technicality.

Last week, House impeachment managers laid out their case against Trump, naming him "singularly responsible" for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and naming several instances where he allegedly provoked the attackers. But as Trump's lawyers said in a 78-page pretrial brief released Monday, combining all those allegations into just one impeachment article, among other flaws, mean the argument violates the Constitution.

A good 10 pages of the Trump lawyers' arguments is dedicated to the idea that the impeachment itself is "structurally deficient" and otherwise unconstitutional. "By charging multiple alleged wrongs in one article, the House of Representatives has made it impossible to guarantee compliance with" a piece of the Constitution that governs impeachment, the lawyers wrote. In addition, House Democrats' "theory on insurrection collapses ... because it fails to describe any violation of law whatsoever," Trump's lawyers went on. Both of these flaws mean Trump's impeachment should be dismissed, they said.

Trump's lawyers also argued against the concrete parts of the Democrats' allegation of incitement. They went into length about just what the word "fighting" means, saying that as Trump spoke more than 10,000 before a crowd outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, he only said it "a little more than a handful of times and each time in the figurative sense." For example, while Trump said Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) was "fighting the House," he "was not punching any of his fellow representatives," the lawyers write. Find the whole brief here. Kathryn Krawczyk

