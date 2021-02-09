impeachment round 2
Jared and Ivanka reportedly warn Trump 'he can still screw this up' ahead of likely impeachment acquittal

9:14 a.m.
Donald Trump
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump looks poised for a second impeachment acquittal — but Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are reportedly warning him not to "snatch defeat from the jaws of victory."

With Trump's second Senate impeachment trial set to start in just a few hours, Politico reported on Tuesday that his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner have warned the former president "that while he has the votes for acquittal, he can still screw this up."

"'Snatch defeat from the jaws of victory' is the phrase Kushner has been heard using most frequently to describe the worry," Politico writes.

Trump's acquittal has been seen as likely after 45 Senate Republicans backed an effort to dismiss the impeachment trial last month, suggesting there aren't enough votes for a conviction. In this historic second trial, Trump is facing charges of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol building that left five people dead. His lawyers are expected to argue that the trial isn't constitutional because he's no longer in office.

Trump, Politico also reports, has evidently taken Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump's advice to heart, with an aide telling the outlet, "Right now Trump is thinking, 'I've got 45 votes, all I have to do is go golfing and not do anything.'" But he's also "already imagining his comeback," according to the report — and drawing comparisons to his reality show The Apprentice.

"He's compared it to that time in between seasons of The Apprentice, building anticipation and wonderment for what's to come," an adviser told Politico.

While it's not exactly clear what Trump imagines such a comeback to look like, a separate Politico report on Tuesday said that aides expect him to "gradually" re-emerge once the trial is over, at which point he'll likely be "turning his attention toward seeking revenge against Republicans who, he believes, crossed him after he left office." Brendan Morrow

fumble
Super Bowl draws smallest audience since 2007

10:13 a.m.
Tom Brady
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The ratings for the Super Bowl have dipped to the lowest in more than a decade.

Super Bowl LV drew an average audience of 96.4 million viewers across multiple platforms, Variety reports. This was down from the 102 million viewers who tuned in to last year's Super Bowl, and it was also the smallest Super Bowl audience since 2007, The Wrap reports.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs faced off in Sunday's Super Bowl, with the Buccaneers running away with a 31-9 victory. Given that COVID-19 cases remain high in the United States, Americans were urged to refrain from holding traditional Super Bowl parties and instead watch the game with those already in their household.

CNN's Frank Pallotta described the Super Bowl ratings as a "disappointment" but noted that it's also "not a total shock that the ratings declined from last year, because the game was never really competitive." While overall viewership was down, Variety reports the Super Bowl did draw a record 5.7 million average viewers on streaming platforms. Brendan Morrow

Rest in peace
Longtime NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer dies at 77

10:02 a.m.
Marty Schottenheimer.
Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Marty Schottenheimer, who spent 21 seasons as a head coach on NFL sidelines, died Monday, ESPN reports. He was 77. Schottenheimer was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2011.

Just one of seven coaches to compile 200 regular season wins as a head coach in the league, Schottenheimer only had two losing seasons in his lengthy career, which included stints with the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Football Team, and then-San Diego Chargers. He took his teams to three conference championship games — two with the Browns, and one with the Chiefs — but never reached the Super Bowl.

LaDanian Tomlinson, who starred at running back for five seasons under Schottenheimer in San Diego, told ESPN he considers him "the best coach I ever had," adding that while "I never went into a game with Marty as coach feeling like I wasn't fully prepared to win ... he cared more about the man than the athlete. I will remember him more for the life lessons that he taught me."

Schottenheimer is survived by his wife, Pat, two children, Kristin and Brian (who coaches for the Jacksonville Jaguars), and four grandchildren. Read more at ESPN. Tim O'Donnell

impeachment round 2
How to watch Trump's second impeachment trial

9:38 a.m.
The Capitol building.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump will face an impeachment trial for the second time starting Tuesday.

Starting at 1 p.m. ET, Trump's lawyers and House impeachment managers will spend four hours debating the constitutionality of the trial in front of the Senate. After that, a simple majority vote of senators will allow the trial over Trump's alleged incitement of insurrection to proceed. It will all air on C-SPAN's cable channel C-SPAN2 and its website, as well as most major networks' websites. CBSN, MSNBC, and CNN will also air the trial live in full, as will ABC News' and most networks' streaming apps.

It's unlikely the trial will continue on Tuesday after the four hours of debate and vote. Starting Wednesday at noon, both Trump's defense and House Democrats will get 16 hours each to make their cases. Debate from each side will not be allowed to exceed 8 hours each day or two days total.

The whole trial is expected to proceed quickly, without lengthy hearings from witnesses like Trump's first trial a year ago. The Senate could vote to convict or acquit Trump as soon as early next week. The 50-50 split Senate is expected to vote to acquit, as Democrats would need 67 votes to convict him of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Kathryn Krawczyk

compromised
Cyberpunk 2077 developer says it was the victim of a cyberattack

8:12 a.m.

Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 developer CD Projekt Red has been hit by a cyberattack.

The Polish video game developer announced Tuesday that an "unidentified actor gained unauthorized access to our internal network," collecting data and leaving a ransom note. "To our best knowledge," the internal systems that were compromised didn't contain players' personal data, it said.

"We will not give in to the demands nor negotiate with the actor, being aware that this may eventually lead to the release of the compromised data," CD Projekt said. "We are taking necessary steps to mitigate the consequences of such a release, in particular by approaching any parties that may be affected due to the breach."

The attack comes after CD Projekt came under fire in December over the launch of its highly-anticipated game Cyberpunk 2077, which was riddled with glitches on consoles to the point that it was pulled from PlayStation's online store and refunds were offered. The developer apologized over the launch, vowing to fix the issues and telling players it "should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One." According to CNBC, CD Projekt shares fell 4.5 percent on Tuesday following the cyberattack news and are down over 30 percent since the launch of Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt Red also shared the ransom note it received, which warns that "if we will not come to an agreement, then your source codes will be sold or leaked online and your documents will be sent to our contacts in gaming journalism," and "investors will lose trust in your company and the stock will dive even lower." The developer says it has approached law enforcement. Brendan Morrow

North Korea
North Korea is funding its nuclear program with hacked cryptocurrency, other cyber-theft, U.N. panel reports

8:04 a.m.

North Korea largely self-isolated after the global COVID-19 pandemic hit, curbing its elaborate sanctions-evading means of bringing in hard currency. And with those financial lifelines shut off, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has relied on government hackers to upgrade his country's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, a United Nations panel reported to the U.N. Security Council on Monday, according to a confidential report obtained by The Associated Press, CNN, and Reuters.

The panel of outside experts charged with monitoring U.N. sanctions on North Korea found that Pyongyang's "total theft of virtual assets from 2019 to November 2020 is valued at approximately $316.4 million." Among the suspected cyber-theft, the panel said, it's investigating a September hack against a cryptocurrency exchange that siphoned off about $281 million, plus a $23 million hack the next month.

North Korean intelligence's Reconnaissance General Bureau evidently conducted "malicious" activities, including "operations against financial institutions and virtual currency exchange houses," plus "attacks on defense companies," the panel found. And with these ill-gotten gains, North Korea "produced fissile material, maintained nuclear facilities, and upgraded its ballistic missile infrastructure" while continuing "to seek material and technology for these programs from overseas."

The U.N. Security Council has imposed stringent sanctions on North Korea since 2006, in response to the country's first nuclear test explosion. North Korea showed off new weapons last year. The panel of experts, which updates the Security Council about twice a year, suggested new sanctions on a quartet of North Korean men. "It's unclear when this report will be released," CNN reports. "Previous leaks have infuriated China and Russia, both members of the U.N. Security Council, leading to diplomatic standoffs and delays." Peter Weber

covid confusion
WHO expert says coronavirus probably didn't leak from China lab

7:59 a.m.
Medical staff carry a covid patient
STR/AFP via Getty Images

A World Health Organization expert said Tuesday that the coronavirus probably didn't leak from a Chinese lab, and most likely spread to humans from some other species, The Associated Press reports. WHO food safety and animal diseases expert Peter Ben Embarek made the statement in a summary of a WHO team's investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

A WHO team visited the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the first COVID-19 cases were reported in December 2019, after months of resistance from the Chinese government. China has denied the virus could have leaked from a lab, and suggested, without evidence, that it might have originated elsewhere and reached Wuhan, possibly in imported frozen food packaging. China still won't agree to a fully independent investigation. Harold Maass

Javanka Inc.
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner made up to $640 million while working in the White House, watchdog group says

6:51 a.m.
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner — former President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law, respectively — declined to take government salaries while working in Trump's White House, partly to sidestep anti-nepotism laws. But they earned between $172 million and $640 million in outside income while working in the White House, the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) reported Monday, citing its review of financial disclosures.

That large range is due in part to income from up to four months before Trump and Kushner joined the Trump administration, and partly because their income was reported in broad ranges, CREW noted. Ivanka Trump reported more than $13 million in income from her stake in the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., which CREW calls "the locus of influence peddling in the Trump administration." The "the defining scandal of her time in office," though, is the 28 or more foreign trademarks approved for Ivanka Trump, more than half from China, while she served in the White House, often granted after beneficial actions by the Trump administration, CREW says.

Oddly, the Chinese government approved 16 new trademarks for Ivanka Trump, and Canada approved another one, months after she announced that her lifestyle brand was shutting down. Trump said in a 2018 government disclosure that "all operations" of her namesake business "ceased on July 31, 2018," CREW reports, but "we discovered that she still made up to $1 million from it in 2019 despite the fact that she claimed it no longer existed."

The group also pointed to likely conflicts of interest with Ivanka Trump working on the federal Opportunity Zones program in 2018, even as her husband owned a significant financial stake in a company, Cadre, that offers Opportunity Zones investment vehicles. Kushner's controversial stake in Cadre was valued at between $5 million and $25 million when he entered the White House and $25 million to $50 million when he left, CREW said. Peter Weber

