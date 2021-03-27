Myanmar military leader says army aims to 'safeguard democracy' as security forces kill dozens of protesters

Myanmar's security forces shot and killed at least 64 people across the country during Saturday protests, Reuters reports, while The Associated Press notes an independent researcher in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, said the daily death toll reached 74.

Either way, it marks one of the deadliest days since demonstrations against the Feb. 1 military coup began more than a month ago, and nearly 400 people have been killed overall. A boy as young as five was reportedly among at least 13 people killed in Myanmar's second most populous city, Mandalay, on Saturday. Despite the violence, there was once again no sign of the movement abating. "They are killing us like birds or chickens in our homes," Thu Ya Zaw told Reuters. "We will keep protesting regardless ... We must fight until the junta falls."

As the protests and killings took place, the military celebrated Armed Forces Day, and the junta's leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said "the army seeks to join hands with the entire nation to safeguard democracy," but "violent acts that affect stability and security in order to make demands are inappropriate." Dr. Sasa, a spokesman for the anti-coup group CRPH, said it was "a day of shame for the armed forces." Read more at Reuters and Al Jazeera. Tim O'Donnell