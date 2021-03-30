Matt Gaetz reportedly might leave Congress early to go work for Newsmax

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) may be eying an exit from Congress — and an entrance at Newsmax.

The Republican lawmaker has been telling confidants he's "seriously considering" not running for re-election and maybe even not finishing his current term in Congress so he can take a job at the conservative network Newsmax, Axios reported on Tuesday.

Gaetz, the report says, has told allies "he's interested in becoming a media personality," and he has reportedly been in early discussions with Newsmax about a possible position there. Newsmax has been seeking to compete with Fox News, especially as some conservatives have complained that Fox hasn't been sufficiently loyal to former President Donald Trump and criticized the network's 2020 election projections.

There may be a slight complication in this plan, though, as The New York Times' Michael M. Grynbaum was quick to point out that if Gaetz takes this job at Newsmax, "he'd be blackballed at Fox News," meaning should he make this move, he may "end up with less influence than he has now."