Watch Matt Gaetz keep trying to drag Tucker Carlson into his DOJ investigation

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) tried multiple times on Tuesday night to pull Tucker Carlson into the web of allegations made against him involving a possible relationship with an underage girl, but was rebuffed each time.
Gaetz appeared on Carlson's Fox News show shortly after The New York Timesreported the Department of Justice launched an investigation into whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him out of state. Gaetz told Carlson this was "verifiably false" and claimed it was part of an elaborate extortion scheme targeting his wealthy family.
Gaetz alleged that the person blackmailing him claimed to have "specific connections inside the Biden White House. I don't know if that's true. They were promising that Joe Biden would pardon me. Obviously I don't need a pardon." Then, Gaetz quickly pivoted, and mentioned something that likely got many viewers at home firing up Google. "I'm not the only person on screen right now who has been falsely accused of a terrible sex act. You were accused of something that you did not do, and so you know what this feels like."
Carlson replied that Gaetz was referring to "a mentally-ill viewer who accused me of a sex crime 20 years ago, it was not true and I'd never met the person." He tried to get the spotlight back on Gaetz, but the congressman wasn't done with Carlson just yet.
"I can say that you and I went to dinner about two years ago, your wife was there and I brought a friend of mine, you'll remember her, and she was actually threatened by the FBI and told if she wouldn't cop to the fact that somehow I was involved in some pay-for -play scheme that she could face trouble," Gaetz said. "So I do believe there are people at the Department of Justice who are trying to smear me." Carlson pushed back at this attempt to make him a witness, saying, "I don't remember the woman you're speaking of or the context at all, honestly."
When it was over, Carlson called the interview one of the "weirdest" ones he's "ever conducted," and said while he doesn't "quite understand" the case, "we'll bring you more when we find out." Catherine Garcia
Two Capitol Police officers filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, accusing him of inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.
The veteran officers, James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby, said members of the mob used pepper spray and tear gas to assault them during the deadly riot, which broke out as lawmakers tried to certify President Biden's victory.
The complaint, filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., also states that Blassingame is "haunted by the memory of being attacked and of the sensory impacts — the sights, sounds, smells, and even tastes of the attack remain close to the surface. He experiences guilt of being unable to help his colleagues who were simultaneously being attacked and of surviving where other colleagues did not."
In December, Trump tweeted that there would be "a big protest in D.C. on Jan. 6. Be there. Will be wild!" The officers are suing for unspecified damages for their injuries and emotional distress. Catherine Garcia
Over the course of his life, George Gordon Liddy served in the Marines, unsuccessfully ran for Congress, and worked as an FBI agent and prosecutor, but he gained notoriety as a Nixon operative. He was first assigned to discredit Daniel Ellsberg after he leaked the Pentagon Papers, and went on to coordinate the 1972 burglary of the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate complex in Washington, D.C.
Liddy didn't regret the break-in, saying, "I was serving the president of the United States and I would do Watergate again — but with a much better crew." Liddy, who also didn't testify at his criminal trial, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but had his sentence commuted, and ultimately only served 52 months.
After his stint in prison, Liddy became an actor, specializing in playing villains, and hosted a syndicated right-wing radio talk show, The G. Gordon Liddy Show. His wife of 53 years, Frances, did in 2010, and he is survived by five children and 12 grandchildren. Catherine Garcia
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) tweeted on Tuesday night that his family is the target of an extortion attempt by a former Department of Justice official who is "seeking $25 million while threatening to smear my name."
Gaetz made the claim shortly after The New York Timesreported that the Justice Department is investigating whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him out of state. Over a series of tweets, Gaetz said that his family has been "cooperating with federal authorities" investigating the alleged extortion attempt, and "my father has even been wearing a wire at the FBI's direction to catch these criminals."
The Times' report was an attempt to "thwart that investigation," Gaetz continued. "No part of the allegations against me are true, and the people pushing these lies are targets of the ongoing extortion investigation." He went on to "demand" the Justice Department "immediately release the tapes, made at their direction, which implicate their former colleague in crimes against me based on false allegations." Catherine Garcia
A New York appeals court ruled on Tuesday that a defamation suit against former President Donald Trump filed by former Apprentice contestant Summer Zervos can proceed.
Zervos accused Trump of sexually assaulting her on two occasions, forcibly kissing and groping her. In 2017, Zervos filed the defamation lawsuit after Trump accused her of lying. His lawyers argued that because he was president, he had immunity, and the case was put on hold in January 2020.
In a statement, Zervos' lawyer, Beth Wilkinson, said that since Trump is "now a private citizen," he "has no further excuse to delay justice for Ms. Zervos, and we are eager to get back to the trial court and prove her claims." Zervos and her legal team are hoping that Trump will be compelled to testify under oath about her allegations.
Trump is also facing criminal investigations and a second defamation suit, filed by writer E. Jean Carroll. Carroll accused Trump of raping her in the 1990s at a department store in Manhattan, and in 2019, she sued him for defamation after he publicly denied the claims. Catherine Garcia
An investigation has been launched into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him, three people with knowledge of the matter told The New York Times.
The Justice Department launched the investigation in final months of the Trump administration, the Times reports, and investigators are looking into whether Gaetz, 38, violated federal sex trafficking laws. The encounters between Gaetz and the minor took place about two years ago, two people familiar with the matter told the Times. Gaetz is one of former President Donald Trump's most ardent supporters, and senior Justice Department officials, including some appointed by Trump, were notified about the investigation, the Times reports.
Three people familiar with the matter told the Times that this inquiry is part of a broader investigation into Joel Greenberg, the former tax collector in Florida's Seminole County and one of Gaetz's political allies. Last summer, Greenberg was indicted on charges of sex trafficking a child and financially supporting people in exchange for sex. He has pleaded not guilty and his trial is scheduled to begin in June.
Gaetz told the Times that his lawyers were informed he is the subject, not target, of a Justice Department investigation, and "I only know that it has to do with women. I have a suspicion that someone is trying to recategorize my generosity to ex-girlfriends as something more untoward." Earlier Tuesday, Axiosreported that Gaetz has been talking about possibly leaving Congress before his term is up in order to become a "media personality" on the conservative Newsmax network. Catherine Garcia
Ariana Grande is switching positions … with Nick Jonas.
The songstress will replace Jonas as a judge on season 21 of The Voice, to air in the fall. Grande shared the news on Instagram with a shot of her leaning on a chair next to the show's iconic red button, dressed head-to-toe in leopard print. "surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton next season," she wrote.
Though contestants might be a fan of the song, they will likely not want to hear Grande say "Thank you, next" anymore. Read more at Page Six. The Week Staff
Several more witnesses took the stand on Tuesday, the second day of the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, including Darnella Frazier, the then-17-year-old who recorded video of George Floyd's arrest last May.
Judge Peter Cahill ruled that Frazier and three other young witnesses, including Frazier's 9-year-old cousin, could deliver their testimony off-camera, so they were not seen while being questioned, but Frazier can be heard recounting what happened. She notes she walked her cousin into Cup Foods (the store in front of which Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck while he was pinned to the ground) to spare her from watching the disturbing scene that was unfolding. She added that she then walked back to the scene and began filming, which police camera footage shows, as well.
Frazier told the prosecution she went back because what was happening "wasn't right." Floyd was "suffering, he was in pain," she said, explaining that she heard him say he couldn't breathe and call for his mother. "It seemed like he knew it was over for him," she said.
Later in her testimony, Frazier provided some details about how the event personally affected her. She said when she looks at Floyd, she thinks of her father, her brother, her cousins, and uncles, who, like Floyd, are Black men. "That could have been one of them," she said. There have been nights, she said, where she's "stayed up apologizing and apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more and not ... saving his life," though she said she realizes "it's not what I should have done, it's what he should have done" seemingly referring to Chauvin. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell
On short break. Here's another must see moment from court earlier today. Darnella Frazier asked about impact on her life since her video of #GeorgeFloyd deadly arrest went viral. She says she stays up nights apologizing to Floyd for not doing more to save him. #DerekChauvinTrialpic.twitter.com/C0i2IHfdBe