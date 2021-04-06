Derek Chauvin murder trial
Edit

Training officer testifies Chauvin was taught to avoid putting pressure on a suspect's neck

8:34 p.m.
Lt. Johnny Mercil testifies during the Derek Chauvin trial.
Court TV via AP, Pool

Lt. Johnny Mercil, the Minneapolis Police Department's use-of-force instructor, testified on Tuesday at former Officer Derek Chauvin's trial that when officers are taught ways to restrain aggressive suspects, they are shown how to place their knee on a back or shoulder and told to "stay away from the neck when possible."

Chauvin, 45, is facing murder and manslaughter charges in the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed Black man who died on May 25, 2020, while being arrested in Minneapolis on suspicion of using a fake $20 bill. A bystander recorded Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes, and Floyd is heard in the video saying he cannot breathe. Chauvin's defense attorney, Eric Nelson, has argued in court that Chauvin was doing "exactly what he had been trained to do over his 19-year career."

Records submitted to the court on Tuesday show that in 2016, Chauvin took a 40-hour course on how to de-escalate situations involving people in crisis, and in 2018 underwent training in the use of force. Mercil said officers who attended that training were told they needed to use the least amount of force required to get a suspect to cooperate.

Jody Stiger, a Los Angeles Police Department sergeant, also testified on Tuesday as a prosecution use-of-force expert. Stiger said when Floyd was resisting efforts to get him into a squad car, officers were justified in using force, but once he was on the ground and no longer resisting, officers "should have slowed down or stopped their force as well." After watching video of Floyd's arrest, Stiger said his "opinion was that the force was excessive."

Several members of the Minneapolis Police Department, including Chief Medaria Arradondo, echoed this sentiment during earlier testimony. On Monday, Arradondo testified that Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for nine minutes "absolutely" violated department policy, adding, "This is not what we teach." Catherine Garcia

coronavirus
Edit

Almost half of all new U.S. coronavirus cases are in just 5 states

6:57 p.m.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer receives her COVID-19 shot.
Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

With just five states reporting nearly half of all new coronavirus infections in the United States, some experts are calling on the Biden administration to send extra vaccine doses to the affected areas.

State health agency data pulled together by Johns Hopkins University shows that in the most recent seven-day period, there were more than 452,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in the U.S. Nearly 197,500 of those cases, or 44 percent, were reported in New York, Michigan, Florida, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Those five states account for 22 percent of the country's population.

Michigan has had the highest rate of new infections over the last two weeks, and on Sunday, the state's seven-day average of new daily infections hit 6,719. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) believes this is being driven by the more contagious variants and people, tired of being at home, going more places. "What we have to do is really put our foot down on the pedal on vaccines," she said. Whitmer, who received her first vaccine dose on Tuesday, told The Associated Press she asked the White House last week if additional doses could be sent to states where coronavirus is on the rise, and she was told all options are on the table.

Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, chair of the University of California at San Francisco's department of epidemiology and biostatistics, told AP it's clear that "more vaccine needs to be where the virus is." It won't hurt people in other areas if places experiencing a surge get more vaccines, she added, and will in fact help because it will keep the virus from spreading. At least 40 percent of American adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, with roughly 23 percent fully vaccinated. Catherine Garcia

road to the Oscars
Edit

Academy says Oscar nominees and guests qualify as essential workers

5:40 p.m.
Oscar statues
Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

The Oscars are sticking with their plan of putting on the mid-pandemic show in person — meaning nominees will evidently be considered essential workers.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in a letter Tuesday said Oscar nominees qualify to receive an essential work waiver to attend the award show later this month, Variety reported.

"Those involved in the Oscars production, like nominees and their guest, qualify for the essential work purpose waiver, and therefore are permitted to travel to and from the testing center, rehearsals, and Academy-organized activities during the lead up to the Oscars production, including, of course, the award show," the letter said. "The organizers of the Oscars are implementing a required quarantine to capture the risk of each person attending the event."

Though February's Golden Globes and September's Emmys had nominees participate remotely from their own homes due to the pandemic, the Oscars' producers have gone a different route, banning Zoom entirely and telling nominees they must attend in person. That decision sparked criticism among those outside of the United States, who said it would be difficult to make their way to California. The Academy has since announced it will have some overseas "hubs" where nominees can also participate from, though there's still no Zoom option.

The producers of the Oscars have compared its production to that of a film, and so Variety writes that "implementing essential worker status follows the protocol for film and television shoots during the pandemic." Nominees are being told to quarantine prior to the Oscars, and according to Variety, they have to have their travel and quarantine plan approved by the Academy. Needless to say, seeing some nominees missing on the big night wouldn't necessarily be a surprise.

The 2021 Oscars are set for April 25. Brendan Morrow

cha ching
Edit

Kim Kardashian confirmed to have a lot of money

5:22 p.m.
kim k
David Livingston/Getty Images

If the house-sized refrigerator, 14 Friesian horses, and ability to "humbly" rent a private island in the middle of a pandemic didn't tip you off, Kim Kardashian has a lot of money.

So much money, in fact, that she made this year's Forbes list of People With a Lot of Money (which Forbes prefers to call its "World's Billionaire List"). It is Kim's first time appearing on the list — alongside 492 other newcomers — since her stake in KKW Beauty and her shapewear company Skims tipped her from being "absurdly wealthy" and into the category of "profanely wealthy."

Meanwhile, another person with a reputation for being talentless but very, very rich tumbled nearly 300 spots on Forbes' list, and is now merely the 1,299th richest person in the world. Read more at CNN and Forbes. Jeva Lange

on board
Edit

Jeff Bezos says Amazon supports corporate tax rate hike

5:22 p.m.

Just last week, President Biden called out Amazon for using loopholes to avoid paying federal income taxes as he explained his goal of raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent.

As it turns out, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is on board with the hike, which the White House says would help pay for Biden's massive new infrastructure proposal. Bezos said the company backs the Biden administration's "focus on making bold investments in American infrastructure" and "we recognize this investment will require concessions from all sides," clarifying that raising the corporate rate is one such sacrifice Amazon is willing to accept.

The tax increase may be one of the primary points of contention as Congress considers the proposal. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), a crucial swing vote, recently said 28 percent is too high for his liking. Tim O'Donnell

king of staten island
Edit

Pete Davidson officially moves out of his mother's basement

5:09 p.m.
Pete Davidson.
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for New York Magazine

The day we never thought we'd see has arrived: Pete Davidson has "fully" moved out of his mother's Staten Island basement.

But the King of Staten Island era is not coming to an end — his new bachelor pad is a condo on Staten Island, not too far from his mom's house, Vulture reports.

Perhaps the driving force for the Saturday Night Live star to finally flee the nest is his rumored romance with Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor. She's been to the castle with the Duke, and, though Davidson is a self-proclaimed king, Dynevor probably doesn't want to go to someone's mom's basement. The things we do for love. The Week Staff

boycotts
Edit

A U.S. boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is under consideration

4:23 p.m.
China's curling team at a test event.
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

A boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing is on the table for the United States, State Department spokesman Ned Price suggested Tuesday.

The possibility has been looming for a while, given the tensions between the U.S. and China, but it's far from a foregone conclusion. Price clarified that Washington would prefer to boycott the game in tandem with its allies, so it seems unlikely there will be a unilateral move. "It is something that we certainly wish to discuss," Price told reporters. "A coordinated approach will be not only in our interest but also in the interest of our allies and partners."

Both the Trump and Biden administrations have accused China of committing genocide against ethnic minorities like the Uighurs in the northwest Xinjiang region, and the U.S. has also expressed concern about a crackdown on Hong Kong's autonomy and the risk of an invasion of Taiwan. Of course, the two sides are also engaged in a longstanding trade war that doesn't seem likely to end anytime soon and will certainly be a factor in whatever decision the U.S. makes. Tim O'Donnell

she's running?
Edit

Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly considering running for governor of California

4:11 p.m.
Caitlyn Jenner
Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Almost three months after former President Donald Trump left the White House, another Republican reality TV star may be eying a political campaign of their own.

Caitlyn Jenner has been "actively" exploring running for governor of California and has been talking with political consultants about potentially doing so, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing three sources.

Jenner, the former athlete and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, is reportedly being assisted by longtime Republican fundraiser Caroline Wren, who helped organize the Jan. 6 rally Trump spoke at before the Capitol riot. Jenner is a Republican who voted for Trump in 2016, although in a 2018, she criticized him and said she was wrong to think he would help transgender people as president.

"The reality is that the trans community is being relentlessly attacked by this president," Jenner wrote at the time. "The leader of our nation has shown no regard for an already marginalized and struggling community. He has ignored our humanity. He has insulted our dignity."

Jenner previously considered running for Senate in California, saying in 2017 she was weighing whether she might accomplish more by "working the perimeter of the political scene" or "from the inside," per USA Today. But Jenner's manager in February shot down speculation she could run for governor, saying she has "never considered" it.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is set to face a recall election, and several Republicans have already announced plans to challenge him. Former California Gov. Gray Davis (D), Axios noted, previously faced a recall in 2003, and Arnold Schwarzenegger ultimately replaced him. "Not quite Schwarzenegger level," Politico's Alex Thompson wrote of Jenner's potential bid, "but would be something." Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.