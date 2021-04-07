Pro-Trump women's organization stands by Matt Gaetz, invites him to speak at summit

Supporters of former President Donald Trump stick together, as demonstrated by the Women for America First organization inviting embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) to speak at their upcoming summit.

Women for America First is ardently pro-Trump, and hasn't wavered in its support since the group organized the March for Trump rally in D.C. ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. On Tuesday evening, Women for America First championed Gaetz as one of the "few members of Congress" who will "stand up and fight on behalf of President Trump and his America First agenda," and that's why he's been invited to speak Friday at the group's "Save America Summit."

Gaetz is the subject of a Justice Department inquiry into whether he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him out of state, but Politico reports that Women for America First doesn't seem to find this troubling — the group states on its website that it "won't be pushed around by bullies who tell us who we are 'supposed' to like."

Gaetz, who has denied having sex with a 17-year-old girl, tweeted that he was thankful for the invitation, and looked forward to sharing his "vision for our great nation" at the Save America Summit, held at — where else? — Trump's Doral resort in Miami. Catherine Garcia