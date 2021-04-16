"If you can't tell the difference in the feel of those things, it's crazy," and Potter "deserves" the consequences, Robertson said on Thursday's 700 Club, holding both a handgun and a Taser. "You know, I am pro-police, folks. I think we need the police, we need their service, and they do a good job, but if they don't stop this onslaught, they cannot do this," he said, pivoting to the other prominent police killing in the Minneapolis area. "And the thing that's going on in Minnesota about that Derek Chauvin — I mean, they ought to put him under the jail, he has caused so much trouble by kneeling on the death of George Floyd, I mean on his neck — it's just terrible what's happening."
"We don't have the finest in the police department," Robertson said. "They're low-paid people, Terri," and we need to hire "a more superior workforce." (The average annual wage for a police officer in the U.S. in 2019, not including overtime, was $67,600, or $71,840 in Minnesota, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.) "We need police! We need them and we need to honor them and I'm all for," Robertson said. "But at the same time, we cannot have a bunch of clowns running around who are underpaid and who really are not the best and brightest." Peter Weber
Several people were shot late Thursday night at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis International Airport.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Genae Cook said when officers responded to a report of shots fired at the facility, they discovered an "active shooter incident." Cook said police believe the shooter fatally shot himself and there is no active threat to the community. Law enforcement has not said how many people were injured in the shooting or if there are any deaths, only revealing that multiple victims have been taken to area hospitals.
To take his mom on the vacation of her dreams, Dustin Vitale needed to raise $10,000 in order to fly all 14 of his immediate family members to Egypt, and the Philadelphia middle school teacher came up with an idea that would make his hometown proud.
Last year, Dustin's mother, Gloria, was diagnosed with terminal bladder cancer. Dustin knew how much she wanted to see the pyramids, and figured if he could make cheesesteaks and sell them to friends and family, he'd raise enough money to get his mother and their family to Egypt. His mom provided her tried and true recipe, and Dustin got to work whipping up cheesesteaks and fries.
It wasn't long before word spread about Dustin's delicious cheesesteaks and the reason behind his new venture, and people soon lined up outside his house to pick up an order. When a food truck operator learned that Dustin was doing all of this from his home kitchen, he offered his services. After six weeks, Dustin raised $18,000.
Their trip is planned for later this year, and Gloria told CBS News that the love being shown to her is "overwhelming." For Dustin, it didn't matter where his mother wanted to go — he would take her anywhere. "If she would have asked to go to the moon, I would have made that happen as well," he said. Catherine Garcia
Arkansas is one step closer to celebrating Arkansas Day instead of Confederate Flag Day.
On Thursday, the Arkansas House voted 80-7 in favor of legislation that would abolish Confederate Flag Day, established in response to the 1957 desegregation of Little Rock Central High School, The Associated Press reports. Confederate Flag Day is the Saturday before Easter.
The bill's authors wrote that Arkansas Day will honor the state's "rich history, national treasures, diverse cultures, unmatched hospitality, shared spirit spirit, and human resilience." The measure now heads to the state Senate, and if it passes, Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said he will sign it. Catherine Garcia
President Biden on Thursday announced the expulsion of 10 Russian officials from the U.S. and new sanctions to target various Russian actions against U.S. interests, including interfering it U.S. elections, the SolarWinds hack, Moscow's crackdown on dissidents, and its occupation or Ukraine's Crimea region. Biden did not mention, or sanction Russia over, bounties Russian intelligence allegedly paid Afghan militants to kill U.S. troops.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at Thursday's press briefing that a review Biden ordered of classified reports found that intelligence community has only "low to moderate confidence" in the bounties reports. "The reason that they have low to moderate confidence in this judgment is in part because it relies on detainee reporting, and due to the challenging environment and also due to the challenging operating environment in Afghanistan," Psaki said. "So it's challenging to gather this intelligence and this data." She said there's strong evidence Russia's GRU intelligence service interacts with Afghanistan's criminal networks.
On Thursday, the Florida Senate voted 23-17 in favor of an "anti-riot" bill that would increase criminal penalties for assault against law enforcement and defacing monuments and public property during riots.
One Republican joined all the Democrats in voting against the measure, which would also penalize local governments that interfere with law enforcement trying to contain riots. Following last summer's Black Lives Matter protests, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) pushed for the bill, and critics say it's a way to curtail First Amendment rights and silence political dissent. Supporters of the measure believe it makes police officers safer.
In a statement, DeSantis, who is expected to sign the bill as soon as next week, said the legislation "strikes the appropriate balance of safeguarding every Floridian's constitutional right to peacefully assemble, while ensuring that those who hide behind peaceful protest to cause violence in our communities will be punished." Catherine Garcia
In a news release issued Thursday announcing new sanctions against Russia, the Treasury Department revealed that Konstantin Kilimnik, an associate of former President Donald Trump's campaign chairman Paul Manafort, passed along campaign polling data to Russian intelligence services in 2016.
"During the 2016 U.S. presidential election campaign, Kilimnik provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy," the Treasury Department said. "Additionally, Kilimnik sought to promote the narrative that Ukraine, not Russia, had interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election."
This establishes for the first time that private meetings between Manafort, former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates, and Kilimnik were a "direct pipeline from the campaign to Russian spies at a time when the Kremlin was engaged in a covert effort to sabotage the 2016 presidential election," The New York Times reports. Kilimnik and Manafort first worked together when Manafort was a political consultant in Ukraine.
Kilimnik was identified during earlier government investigations as a Russian intelligence operative, and in 2018 was indicted on charges of obstruction of justice; the FBI is offering a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to Kilimnik's arrest. During former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 election, investigators attempted to figure out why Manafort provided internal campaign polling data to Kilimnik. Read more at The New York Times.Catherine Garcia
Born Prince Philip of Greece, son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice of Battenberg, he was married to Queen Elizabeth for 73 years. Only 30 people will be able to attend his ceremonial royal funeral due to COVID-19 precautions, and the guest list is limited to just family, including the queen; their four children; grandchildren and spouses; and extended family members.
The funeral procession will start at 9:40 ET, with his coffin transported from Windsor Castle to St. George's Chapel. Members of the armed forces will line up along the route, firing guns in salute. Several family members will walk behind Prince Philip's coffin, including his children — Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward — and grandchildren.
The 50-minute service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, and a four-person choir will sing pieces selected by Prince Philip. The funeral will be broadcast in the United States on NBC. Catherine Garcia