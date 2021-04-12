Daunte Wright shooting
Edit

Officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright intended to use Taser, police chief says

2:48 p.m.

The fatal officer-involved shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright appears to have been an accident, the Brooklyn Center Police Department says.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said in a Monday news conference that the officer who shot and killed Wright, a Black man, during a traffic stop in Minnesota on Sunday apparently meant to use their Taser but mistakenly fired a bullet, The New York Times reports.

"It is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser, but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet," Gannon said. "This appears to me, from what I viewed, and the officer's reaction and distress immediately after, that this was an accidental discharge that resulted in a tragic death of Mr. Wright."

Police also showed graphic body camera footage from the shooting, in which the officer can be heard shouting "Taser" and, after firing her gun, saying, "Holy s---. I just shot him."

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered on Sunday night to protest the shooting, which occurred in a suburb about 10 miles from where George Floyd was killed in 2020. Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott on Monday called for the officer's firing, per the Times, vowing that "we will get to the bottom of this" and "do all that is within our power to make sure that justice is done for Daunte Wright." Brendan Morrow

Daunte Wright shooting
Edit

Biden calls for 'peace and calm' in wake of Daunte Wright police shooting

3:34 p.m.

President Biden is calling for "peace and calm" in the aftermath of the officer-involved shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Sunday.

Biden said he's seen the body camera footage of the incident, in which an officer shot and killed Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon earlier said it's his belief that the officer meant "to deploy their taser," but accidentally discharged their gun. The president, meanwhile, did not issue any individual judgment on the video, saying only that "I think we gotta wait and see what the investigation shows."

In the meantime, he urged potential protesters to do so peacefully, arguing that although "we do know that the anger, pain, and trauma that exists in the Black community and that environment is real," there is "absolutely no justification, none, for looting. No justification for violence." Tim O'Donnell

Afghan conflict
Edit

Taliban backs out of Afghan peace conference in Istanbul

1:28 p.m.
Afghanistan flag.
Alex Davidson/Getty Images

The Taliban said Monday that it will not take part in a peace conference with the Afghan government slated for Friday in Istanbul. "Our current position is that we can't participate in the conference," the Islamic group's spokesman Mohammad Naeem told Bloomberg in a text message. He did add, however, that future participation is still "under our consideration."

The two sides were expected to reach a political agreement in Istanbul that would kick off efforts to end Afghanistan's 20-year conflict. Per Bloomberg, the government "has prepared a draft peace agreement that has been subsumed within the framework of the U.S. offer" to replace President Ashraf Ghani's government with an interim government (although Ghani is opposed to stepping down). An immediate cease-fire is reportedly included in the proposal.

The U.S. helped facilitate the United Nations-led event, hoping it would clear the way for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan ahead of a May 1 deadline set in a previous agreement with the Taliban. Delegates from the U.S., Russia, China, Iran, and Pakistan, were also scheduled to be at the conference, as well, Bloomberg notes. Read more at Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

royal farewell
Edit

Prince Harry pays tribute to grandfather Prince Philip, 'master of the barbecue' and 'legend of banter'

1:25 p.m.
Prince Harry and Prince Philip
Phil Walter/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Prince William are both paying tribute to their late grandfather Prince Philip ahead of his funeral this weekend, remembering him as an "extraordinary man" — and, evidently, a barbecuing king.

Harry and William released statements on Monday honoring their grandfather, who died on Friday at 99.

"My grandfather was a man of service, honor and great humor," Harry wrote. "He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm — and also because you never knew what he might say next."

Harry went on to remember "my grandpa" as "master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end," also thanking him for "your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself."

Meanwhile, William in his statement honored Philip as someone whose "life was defined by service," writing that he feels "lucky" to have had his grandfather's "enduring presence well into my own adult life" and reflecting on Philip's "infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humor." William added, "My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation."

Both William and Harry are set to attend Philip's funeral on Saturday, with Harry having now arrived in London from Los Angeles, according to Reuters. A spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News that Harry is now quarantining at Frogmore Cottage ahead of the funeral. Meghan Markle, however, won't be in attendance after reportedly being advised against travel due to her pregnancy. Philip's funeral, The New York Times notes, will be Harry's first return visit to Britain since stepping back from the royal family. Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Michigan's pleas for extra vaccines will likely go unanswered

12:47 p.m.

Michigan has emerged as the United States' major coronavirus hot spot, but despite a rising number of infections, it looks unlikely that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) will receive the extra COVID-19 vaccines she's requesting from the Biden administration.

While vaccines are a game-changer and the clearest ticket out of the pandemic for the U.S., their protection likely wouldn't take effect in time to quell Michigan's current surge, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky suggested Monday during a press briefing. "I think if we tried to vaccinate our way out of what is happening in Michigan, we would be disappointed that it took so long for the vaccine to work," she said.

Walensky added that other places that are not in Michigan's situation currently could trend that way if they miss out on their doses, so changing up the federal distribution to react in real time to an "acute" situation could potentially backfire. At the moment, the director said, the best course of action for Michigan is to "go back to our basics" and "really close things down."

Still, Whitmer will reportedly put in another formal request for more doses later in the day. Tim O'Donnell

smell ya later
Edit

Will Smith film pulls out of Georgia over 'regressive' voting law

11:23 a.m.
Will Smith
Joshua Sammer/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Will Smith is no longer Georgia bound for his new movie in response to the state's controversial voting law.

Smith's upcoming slave drama Emancipation, which is being directed by Antoine Fuqua, is no longer planning to film in Georgia in response to the voting law recently passed in the state, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

"We cannot in good conscience provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws that are designed to restrict voter access," Smith and Fuqua said. "The new Georgia voting laws are reminiscent of voting impediments that were passed at the end of Reconstruction to prevent many Americans from voting. Regrettably, we feel compelled to move our film production work from Georgia to another state."

The Georgia law implements ID requirements for absentee ballots that are "virtually certain to limit access to absentee voting," according to The New York Times, and it also limits where drop boxes may be placed and reduces the amount of time voters have to request absentee ballots, among other changes. Democrats have blasted the law, with President Biden labeling it a "blatant attack on the Constitution," and it prompted the MLB to pull the 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta.

Georgia has attracted numerous major Hollywood film and television productions, including big-budget Marvel movies. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Smith's film is the first major production to leave the state in protest of the voting law — though the Reporter adds the move could pressure others to do the same. Brendan Morrow

$$$
Edit

Norwegian Cruise Line lost $4 billion last year. Their CEO's pay doubled.

11:21 a.m.
Norwegian Cruise Line ship.
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The tourism industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and cruise lines are no exception. In fact, they appeared particularly vulnerable to outbreaks early on in the crisis, and sailings stopped around the world. These groundings led to an 80 percent revenue drop and $4 billion in losses for Norwegian Cruise Line, one of the largest cruise companies in the world, The Wall Street Journal reports. Yet, at the same time, CEO Frank Del Rio's compensation doubled to $36.4 million, a Journal analysis of executive pay in 2020 found.

The increase was in part driven by bonuses tied a three-year contract extension, a Norwegian Cruise spokesman said, adding that Del Rio's pay included amounts related to the effects of the pandemic and a U.S. government decision to halt travel to Cuba. "We believe these changes were in the best interests of the company and secured Mr. Del Rio's continued invaluable expertise," the spokesman told the Journal. "Our management team took quick, decisive action to reduce costs, conserve cash, raise capital." He said that a plan to relaunch the company's fleet is underway, as well.

To be clear, Del Rio is not an outlier. Pay rose in 2020 for 206 of the 322 CEOs in the Journal's analysis, and the median pay for the executives in that group jumped to $13.7 million last year from $12.8 million in 2019. While it's true that many CEOs took salary cuts during the pandemic, the Journal notes that much of their pay is tied to bonuses or equity, so they were still able to reel in a lot of money when the stock market rebounded. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

myanmar coup
Edit

1 issue where the Biden administration and Mitch McConnell really see eye to eye

10:06 a.m.
Mitch McConnell.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

"On the domestic front, I have not yet witnessed something I've been happy about," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told Politico in an interview, referring to the Biden administration's policy choices. But when it comes to Myanmar, the Southeast Asian nation which has recently been rocked by a military coup and subsequent nationwide pro-democracy protests, "[the administration's] instincts are good. I think they're trying to do the right thing."

As it turns out the White House feels the same way about McConnell, who has been invested in Myanmar's fate for decades. Because of his experience championing democratic efforts in the country and his relationship with ousted and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, the White House is relying on McConnell, normally a political adversary, to help shape its Myanmar policy. McConnell's heavy involvement has helped the Biden administration "create a united front with lawmakers in both parties" on the issue, Politico reports, and he's getting some rare praise from top administration officials in response.

"Senator McConnell has played an important leadership role promoting an immediate return to democracy in Burma (Myanmar's other name), ensuring those responsible for the coup and the devastating violence against civilians are held to account, and standing firmly with the people of Burma as they peacefully resist military oppression," National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told Politico. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.