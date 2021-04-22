After reading 'all 14 pages' of the Green New Deal, Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's ready to debate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Now that she's done her homework, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is ready to spar.

One day after seemingly admitting she had never finished reading "all 14 pages" of the Green New Deal, a bill she's repeatedly criticized while throwing barbs at sponsor Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Greene has now finally perused the full policy — and dubbed it a "Communists manifesto." She's looking to debate Ocasio-Cortez on the bill, pay-per-view style.

I read your 14 page Communists manifesto @AOC. Looking forward to debating you. #MTGvsAOC — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) April 22, 2021

Greene incriminated herself on Wednesday, while tweeting a surreptitiously-taken photo of the two lawmakers chatting on Capitol Hill. Greene claimed she would "schedule time" for her and AOC to debate the Green New Deal, but only after she had reviewed the bill's contents in full.

I'm glad I ran into you today @AOC to plan our debate about the Green New Deal. After I finish reading all 14 pages, like we agreed, I'll schedule time for our debate.#MTGvsAOC pic.twitter.com/viuH5Uj0oD — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) April 21, 2021

Mockery ensued following Greene's admission, since Greene has claimed to know for a fact the Green New Deal would "destroy our economy" and "force us to depend on China." And despite Greene's badgering, Ocasio-Cortez has yet to comment on the supposedly upcoming event.