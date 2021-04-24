armenian genocide
Biden breaks with predecessors, calls 1915 mass killings of Armenians a genocide

1:22 p.m.

While addressing Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day on Saturday, Biden said "the American people honor all those Armenians who perished in the genocide that began 106 years ago today." The statement fulfills a campaign promise Biden made to Armenian-Americans, and makes him the first president in 40 years to call the mass killings of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire in 1915 a genocide.

Biden's gesture is significant for Armenia and its diaspora, and it's not controversial among most historians, who estimate that 1.5 million Armenians were systematically killed in 1915. But, as is often the case, politics have rendered the language debate more challenging for the U.S. For instance, former President Barack Obama also made a campaign promise to call the killings a genocide; ultimately, though, he refrained from using the politically-charged term. Former President Ronald Reagan was the last commander-in-chief to do it, but he too backtracked, Bloomberg notes. Their reason? Turkey, the successor state to the Ottoman Empire and a strategic, complicated U.S. ally that claims the killings were in response to an armed Armenian rebellion.

There's no doubt Biden's decision to follow through — despite the fact that he warned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about what was coming — will drive a wedge between Washington and Ankara. Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has already said the government rejects Biden's statement, and his ministry said the U.S. had "opened a deep wound that undermines our mutual trust and friendship."

Ryan Gingeras, a professor at the Naval Postgraduate School who focuses on Turkey, writes in The Washington Post that Biden's willingness to break with his predecessor likely stems from the fact that that his administration is losing patience with Turkey and its worsening human rights record. The decision "is as much a testament to changing political realities as it is a clear vindication of historical truth," he writes. Read more at Bloomberg and The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Israel recorded zero COVID-19 deaths in a day for the first time in 10 months

1:56 p.m.
Vaccination in Israel.
AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov, File

Israel continues to provide what appears to be a real-time look at the success of COVID-19 vaccinations.

For the first time in 10 months, Israel did not record a single COVID-19 death in a 24-hour period on Friday. The last time this happened, the country had enacted strict lockdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but that's not the case now. Cases are plummeting even as Israel has gradually been lifting restrictions, including an outdoor mask mandate. "Israelis are joyously resuming routines that were disrupted more than a year ago," The Washington Post writes, noting that restaurants and schools are both back to pre-pandemic capacity.

So far, evidence suggests the decline is largely thanks to a swift and successful vaccine rollout. Israel has the highest vaccination rate in the world, having administered around 120 doses per 100 people, and about 53 percent of the population has received two doses, which is required for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that's been in use in the country. Read more at BBC. Tim O'Donnell

Marjorie Taylor Greene mockingly impersonates Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez while recounting her debate challenge

12:26 p.m.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) remains very determined to debate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

On Saturday, while speaking at the America First Rally at the Indian River County Fairgrounds in Florida, Greene recounted an apparent conversation the congresswomen had when Greene approached Ocasio-Cortez in the House chamber about going head-to-head on national television over the contents of the Green New Deal, which Greene believes will destroy the U.S. economy.

While telling her version of the story, Greene mockingly impersonated Ocasio-Cortez, who she claims has "no clue" what she's talking about because she hasn't owned a business. The crowd certainly seemed to enjoy the narrative, but Greene's critics did not, comparing it to something a middle schooler would tell, rather than a sitting congresswoman.

The Bulwark's Jim Swift thinks Greene has just had too much time on her hands of late. "When you don't have any committee assignments, this is how you spend your taxpayer funded time," he tweeted Saturday, referring to the fact that Greene was removed from her two assignments because of comments she made spreading violent and hateful conspiracy theories before she was elected.

In case you're wondering, Ocasio-Cortez has not commented on the proposed debate publicly, let alone confirmed Greene's version of events. Tim O'Donnell

GOP's 'elder statesman' James Baker praises Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal plan

11:09 a.m.
James Baker III.
David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images

President Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal strategy received an unexpected endorsement Friday, Politico reports.

James Baker III, who served as chief of staff to former Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, as well as Reagan's treasury secretary and Bush's secretary of state, told his biographers Susan Glasser and Peter Baker (no relation) during a virtual event Friday that he supports Biden's plan to exit Afghanistan by or before Sept. 11, 2021 because "21 years is long enough." Baker, who Politico notes is considered an elder statesman in the GOP, said he's "always been one who felt that one sure way to doom a presidency is to commit to an endless conflict," adding that "you couldn't pick a tougher place to go and fight a land war" than Afghanistan.

Still, Politico writes, Baker's comments come as a bit of a surprise — Republican voters are mostly on board with the withdrawal, but GOP lawmakers have been more critical, especially those with more traditional GOP foreign policy views, like Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Baker would seemingly fall under that umbrella, as well, given that he supported both invasions of Iraq, and often favored the U.S. taking on an active role in geopolitics while advising Bush on foreign policy.

At the same, he supported former President Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020. On the surface, that would appear to be another reason why praise for Biden was unexpected, but Trump was similarly a proponent of leaving Afghanistan. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

Watch International Space Station astronauts joyously greet new arrivals after successful SpaceX flight

8:22 a.m.

A SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying four astronauts successfully docked with the International Space Station on Saturday morning. Saturday's docking marks the third time in a year a SpaceX vessel carried astronauts to the station, as well as the first time a previously flown SpaceX spacecraft was reused, CNN notes.

The crew, consisting of NASA's Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, the European Space Agency's Thomas Pesquet, and Akihiko Hoshide of Japan's JAXA space agency, has boarded the station, kicking off a six-month stay in space. Upon opening the hatch and crossing into the station, they were joyously greeted by several astronauts already on board the station, including members of the first team to reach the station via the Crew Dragon, who are headed home next week. Watch the moment of arrival below. Tim O'Donnell

Debris discovery ends Indonesian Navy's hopes of finding survivors among 53-person submarine crew

7:43 a.m.
Search and rescue team for Indonesian submarine.
SONNY TUMBELAKA/AFP via Getty Images

The Indonesian Navy on Saturday announced debris from a missing submarine has been found deep in the Bali Sea, ending hopes of finding any survivors among the 53-person crew. No bodies have been found so far, but an international search is underway.

The KRI Nanggala-402 submarine lost contact Wednesday while conducting torpedo drills off Bali, and was still considered missing until Saturday when the debris — which will be evaluated further, but authorities believe is clear proof the submarine sank — was discovered.

The vessel was built to withstand pressure up to 500 meters deep, but sonar indicates it sank well below that to around 850 meters, at which point even its steel hull would have likely fractured, The New York Times reports. That theory is consistent with the fact that Admiral Yudo Morgono said the condition of the debris suggests the submarine did not explode, but rather cracked. Yudo added that it's unclear what caused the submarine to sink to such depths in the first place, but naval experts believe it did so sharply and rapidly, the Times notes. Read more at The New York Times and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

CDC panel recommends lifting Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause, advises added label

April 23, 2021
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine and logo
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel voted on Friday to recommend lifting a pause on the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in the United States, reports The New York Times. The panel decided there should be an added label to note the blood clotting disorder that has emerged as a rare side effect of the vaccine.

The CDC said there have been 15 confirmed reports of blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccinations, out of nearly 8 million doses administered in the U.S., reports ABC News. All 15 cases were in women, mostly women in their 30s, and three of the women died. After six cases were reported, the FDA and CDC called for a pause of the vaccine on April 13 "out of an abundance of caution."

The panel determined the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the seemingly rare risk, and will advise the CDC on its decision accordingly. Health officials are expected to follow the advisory and recommend that states begin using the vaccine again immediately.

Read more at The New York Times and ABC News. The Week Staff

Megan Thee Stallion is recharging ahead of 'Hot Girl Summer part 2'

April 23, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The solstice doesn't decide when it's summer — Megan Thee Stallion does.

The rapper is currently "recharging" in preparation for what she told E!'s Giuliana Rancic will be "Hot Girl Summer part two." Three futuristic posts on her Instagram showed the rapper attached to ventilation machines while floating in a tube behind a computer screen that reads, "Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle, [Meg] has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what's next."

After performing at the Grammys and taking home three awards, it's safe to say her rest is well-earned. In the meantime, her management will take over her socials, and fans have been instructed to "lead a brave resistance in anticipation for the return of their Fearless Captain."

As for Megan, she'll "be back when it's time." Taylor Watson

